Snappers New Location 405 3rd Street
405 3rd Street
Howe, IN 46746
Appetizers
Snapper Balls
Our version of jalapeno poppers: Cream cheese, bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno~hand rolled and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing
Snapper Bites
Seasoned chicken breast wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon and deep fried. Tossed in brown sugar or a chili lime seasoning. Served with ranch dressing
Spicy Crab Dip
Cheese Bricks
It's in the name! House made with choice of Mozzarella or Pepper jack cheese. Served with marinara
Bosco Sticks
ONION RINGS
FRENCH FRIES
TOTS
Nachos
SLAP YA MAMA BEEF
Seasoned ground beef topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and siracha ranch
TEQUILA LIME CHICKEN
Seasoned chicken topped with queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilatro and lime juice
ALABAMA WHITE PULLED PORK
Pulled pork topped with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and Alabama white BBQ sauce
Greens & Sandwiches
Big BLT
CEASAR SALAD
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Iceberg lettuce and mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tomato, onion, colby-jack cheese, bacon bits and croutons. Choice of dressing
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, banana peppers and Italian dressing toasted on a hoagie bun
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Chopped sirloin steak with onion, green peppers and mozzarella cheese. Toasted to perfection! Side of Au Jus
SOUP OF THE DAY - BOWL
SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP
TURKEY CLUB
WEDGE
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons and bleu cheese dressing
Burgers
SNAPPER
Perfectly seasoned patties (2) with colby-jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno, two snapper balls and jalapeno ranch dressing served on Texas toast
BLACK & BLEU
Blackened beef patty with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese dressing served on a Brioche bun
A1 MUSHROOM & ONION
A1 coated patty with sauteed mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese and fried onions served on Texas toast
PUB CLASSIC
Marinated beef patty with grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and pub sauce served on a Kaiser bun
BUILD YOUR OWN
Pizza Pies
COWBOY
Red sauce, cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, artichoke, mozzarella, spinach, parmesan cheese
MEAT LOVER
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon
DOUBLE PEPPERONI
Red sauce, mozzarella, lots of pepperoni
HAWAIIAN
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple
BUILD YOUR OWN PIE
Cheese pizza
Take n' Bake
CLASSIC CHEESE
Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar jack
CLASSIC PEPPERONI
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
CLASSIC VEGGIE
Red sauce, mozzarella, gr. Pepper, mushroom, banana pepper, tomato & onion
ALL MEAT
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage & bacon
THE COWBOY
Red sauce, cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom & black olives
THE HAWAIIAN
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple
THE SUPREME
Red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushroom, black olives & onion
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts, spinach & parmesan cheese
Non-Alcoholic Options
Kids meals
Cans/Bottles
Cocktails
Berry Mule
Bloody Mary
Classic Margarita-1800 Silver
Cosmo
Georgia Peach
Hurricane
Hurricane (Sat. Special)
Jalapeno Margarita
John Daly
Key Lime Crush
Lemon Drop
Long Island Call/Top
Long Island Well
Martini (Call)
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pineapple margarita
Pumpkin Spice White Russian
Reese's Martini
Sex on the Beach
Snapper Juice
Sour Apple
Tequila Sunrise (Jose)
Turtle Juice
Turtle Treat
Doubles
Absolut Dble
Amaretto Dble
Bacardi Dble
Bacardi Gold Dble
Beef Eater Dble
Bombay
Bradshaw Bourbon
Bradshaw Rye
Capt Morgan Dble
Christian Brothers Brandy
Crown (APPLE) Dble
Crown (PEACH) Dble
Crown Dble
Fireball Dble
Glenlivet Dble
Grey Goose Dble
Hendricks Dble
HIGH END BOOZE Dble
J. Walker Blk Label Dble
J. Walker Dble
Jack Dble
Jager Dble
Jameson Dble
Jim Beam Dble
Jose Dble
Jose Gold Dble
Ketel One Dble
Knob Creek
LOW END BOOZE Dble
Makers Mark Dble
Malibu Dble
Patron Dble
Peachtree Dlbe
Pinnacle Dble
Reposado Tequila
Rumblemintz Dble
Rumchata Dble
Seagrams Dble
Skrewball Dble
Stoli Dble
Sweat Tea Dble
Tanqueray Dble
Titos Dble
Well Dble
Wild Turkey (Rare Breed)
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Dble
Draft Beer
Short
Absolut Short
Amaretto Short
Bacardi Gold Short
Bacardi Short
Beef Eater Short
Bombay Short
Bradshaw Bourbon
Bradshaw Rye
Capt Morgan Short
Christian Brothers Brandy
Crown APPLE Short
Crown PEACH Short
Crown Short
Fireball Short
Glenlivet Short
Grey Goose Short
Hendricks Short
HIGH END BOOZE Short
Jack Daniels Short
Jager Short
Jameson Short
Jim Beam Short
Johnny Walker Blk. Label Short
Johnny Walker Short
Jose Gold Short
Jose Short
Ketel One Short
Knob Creek
LOW END Short
Makers Mark Short
Malibu Short
Patron Short
Peach Schnapps
Pinnacle Short
Reposado Tequila
Rumblemintz Short
Rumchata Short
Seagrams Short
Skrewball Short
Stoli Short
Sweat Tea Short
Tangueray Short
Titos Short
WELL Shot
Wild Turkey (Rare Breed)
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Short
Shots
Absolut Shot
Amaretto Shot
Bacardi Gold Shot
Bacardi Shot
Beef Eater Shot
Blanton's Shot
Bombay
Bradshaw Bourbon
Bradshaw Rye
Capt Morgan Shot
Carmel Apple/Jim Beam
Christian Brothers Brandy
Crown (APPLE) Shot
Crown (PEACH) Shot
Crown Shot
Fireball Shot
Glenlivet Shot
Grey Goose Shot
Hendricks Shot
HIGH END BOOZE Shot
Jack Daniels Shot
Jager Shot
Jameson Shot
Jim Beam Shot
Johnny Walker Blk. Label Shot
Johnny Walker Shot
Jose Gold Shot
Jose Shot
Ketel One Shot
Knob Creek
LOW END BOOZE Shot
Makers Mark Shot
Malibu Shot
Patron Shot
Peach Schapps Shot
Pinnacle Shot
Reposado Tequila
Rumblemintz Shot
Rumchata Shot
Seagrams Shot
Skrewball Shot
Stoli Shot
Sweat Tea Shot
Tangueray Shot
Titos Shot
WELL Shot
Wild Turkey (Rare Breed)
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Shot
Tall
Absolut Tall
Amaretto Tall
Bacardi Gold Tall
Bacardi Tall
Beef Eater Tall
Bombay Tall
Bradshaw Bourbon
Bradshaw Rye
Capt Morgan Tall
Christian Brothers Brandy
Crown (APPLE) Tall
Crown (PEACH) Tall
Crown Tall
Fireball Tall
Glenlivet Tall
Grey Goose Tall
Hendricks Tall
HIGH END BOOZE Tall
Jack Daniels Tall
Jager Tall
Jameson Tall
Jim Beam Tall
Johnny Walker Blk. Label
Johnny Walker Tall
Jose Gold Tall
Jose Tall
Ketel One Tall
Knob Creek
LOW END BOOZE Tall
Makers Mark Tall
Malibu Tall
Patron Tall
Peach Schnapps Tall
Pinnacle Tall
Reposado Tequila
Rumblemintz Tall
Rumchata Tall
Seagrams Tall
Skrewball Tall
Stoli Tall
Sweat Tea Tall
Tangueray Tall
Titos Tall
WELL Tall
Wild Turkey (Rare Breed)
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Tall
Seagrams Canadian Club Tall
Wine
Specialty Shots
Cinnamon Toast Shot
Green tea
Jager Bombs
Mini Beer Shot
Picklebacks
Rooster (shot of each... WELL tequila/OJ/tomato juice)
Rooster (Shot of each....CALL Jose tequila/OJ/tomato juice)
Rooster (Shot of each....PATRON tequila/OJ/tomato juice)
Royal butt
Skrewball PBJ
Vegas Bomb
White Tea
Food Special
Drink Specials
Food Special
Drink Specials
16" (1) topping + Domestic pitcher
Drink Specials
Food Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
405 3rd Street, Howe, IN 46746
Photos coming soon!