  • Home
  • /
  • Howe
  • /
  • Snappers New Location - 405 3rd Street
A map showing the location of Snappers New Location 405 3rd StreetView gallery

Snappers New Location 405 3rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

405 3rd Street

Howe, IN 46746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Snapper Balls

$11.00

Our version of jalapeno poppers: Cream cheese, bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno~hand rolled and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing

Snapper Bites

$12.00

Seasoned chicken breast wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon and deep fried. Tossed in brown sugar or a chili lime seasoning. Served with ranch dressing

Spicy Crab Dip

$12.00

Cheese Bricks

$12.00

It's in the name! House made with choice of Mozzarella or Pepper jack cheese. Served with marinara

Bosco Sticks

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

TOTS

$4.00

Nachos

SLAP YA MAMA BEEF

Seasoned ground beef topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and siracha ranch

TEQUILA LIME CHICKEN

Seasoned chicken topped with queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilatro and lime juice

ALABAMA WHITE PULLED PORK

Pulled pork topped with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and Alabama white BBQ sauce

Greens & Sandwiches

Big BLT

$11.00

CEASAR SALAD

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce and mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tomato, onion, colby-jack cheese, bacon bits and croutons. Choice of dressing

ITALIAN SUB

$14.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, banana peppers and Italian dressing toasted on a hoagie bun

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

Chopped sirloin steak with onion, green peppers and mozzarella cheese. Toasted to perfection! Side of Au Jus

SOUP OF THE DAY - BOWL

$7.00

SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP

$5.00

TURKEY CLUB

$14.00

WEDGE

$11.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons and bleu cheese dressing

Burgers

SNAPPER

$16.00

Perfectly seasoned patties (2) with colby-jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno, two snapper balls and jalapeno ranch dressing served on Texas toast

BLACK & BLEU

$14.00

Blackened beef patty with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese dressing served on a Brioche bun

A1 MUSHROOM & ONION

$14.00

A1 coated patty with sauteed mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese and fried onions served on Texas toast

PUB CLASSIC

$14.00

Marinated beef patty with grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and pub sauce served on a Kaiser bun

BUILD YOUR OWN

Pizza Pies

COWBOY

Red sauce, cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives

CHICKEN ALFREDO

Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, artichoke, mozzarella, spinach, parmesan cheese

MEAT LOVER

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

DOUBLE PEPPERONI

Red sauce, mozzarella, lots of pepperoni

HAWAIIAN

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple

BUILD YOUR OWN PIE

Cheese pizza

Take n' Bake

CLASSIC CHEESE

$11.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar jack

CLASSIC PEPPERONI

$11.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

CLASSIC VEGGIE

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, gr. Pepper, mushroom, banana pepper, tomato & onion

ALL MEAT

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage & bacon

THE COWBOY

$13.00

Red sauce, cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom & black olives

THE HAWAIIAN

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple

THE SUPREME

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushroom, black olives & onion

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$13.00

Creamy alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts, spinach & parmesan cheese

Non-Alcoholic Options

Non-Sweetened Ice Tea

Lemonade

Sprite

Mtn Dew

Coke

Diet Coke

Redbull

OJ

Cranberry

Coffee

Kids meals

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$5.00

Tots (1/2 order)

$2.00

Tots (Full Order)

$4.00

Fries (1/2 order)

$2.00

Fries (Full order)

$4.00

Onion Rings (1/2 order)

$2.00

Onion Rings (Full order)

$4.00

Cans/Bottles

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Lt.

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch Lite Cans

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Gumball Head

$4.75

Heinekin N/A

$4.25

Mic Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo

$4.25

Oberon

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Two Hearted

$4.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Zombi Dust

$5.25

Cocktails

Berry Mule

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Classic Margarita-1800 Silver

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Georgia Peach

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Hurricane (Sat. Special)

$5.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$7.00

John Daly

$6.00

Key Lime Crush

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Call/Top

$12.00

Long Island Well

$10.00

Martini (Call)

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pineapple margarita

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$8.00

Reese's Martini

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Snapper Juice

$7.50

Sour Apple

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise (Jose)

$8.00

Turtle Juice

$7.00

Turtle Treat

$7.00

Doubles

Absolut Dble

$9.00

Amaretto Dble

$6.00

Bacardi Dble

$7.00

Bacardi Gold Dble

$9.00

Beef Eater Dble

$7.00

Bombay

$12.00

Bradshaw Bourbon

$11.00

Bradshaw Rye

$11.00

Capt Morgan Dble

$8.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$9.00

Crown (APPLE) Dble

$11.00

Crown (PEACH) Dble

$11.00

Crown Dble

$11.00

Fireball Dble

$9.00

Glenlivet Dble

$13.00

Grey Goose Dble

$11.00

Hendricks Dble

$11.00

HIGH END BOOZE Dble

$15.00

J. Walker Blk Label Dble

$12.00

J. Walker Dble

$11.00

Jack Dble

$9.00

Jager Dble

$9.00

Jameson Dble

$10.00

Jim Beam Dble

$9.00

Jose Dble

$8.00

Jose Gold Dble

$9.00

Ketel One Dble

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

LOW END BOOZE Dble

$8.00

Makers Mark Dble

$11.00

Malibu Dble

$7.00

Patron Dble

$15.00

Peachtree Dlbe

$5.00

Pinnacle Dble

$8.00

Reposado Tequila

$14.50

Rumblemintz Dble

$9.00

Rumchata Dble

$8.00

Seagrams Dble

$8.00

Skrewball Dble

$10.00

Stoli Dble

$7.00

Sweat Tea Dble

$8.00

Tanqueray Dble

$10.00

Titos Dble

$9.00

Well Dble

$5.50

Wild Turkey (Rare Breed)

$13.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Woodford Dble

$15.00

Draft Beer

Bud Lt glass

$3.25

Bud Lt Pitcher

$9.00

Miller Lt glass

$3.25

Miller Lt Pitcher

$9.00

Sam Adams Ockobterfest Glass

$3.00

Sam Adams Ocktoberfest Pitcher

$9.00

Space Dust glass

$4.00

Space Dust Pitcher

$15.00

Yuengling glass

$3.25

Yuengling Pitcher

$9.00

Pop

Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Short

Absolut Short

$6.00

Amaretto Short

$4.00

Bacardi Gold Short

$6.00

Bacardi Short

$5.00

Beef Eater Short

$5.00

Bombay Short

$8.00

Bradshaw Bourbon

$7.00

Bradshaw Rye

$7.00

Capt Morgan Short

$5.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$6.00

Crown APPLE Short

$8.00

Crown PEACH Short

$8.00

Crown Short

$7.00

Fireball Short

$6.00

Glenlivet Short

$9.00

Grey Goose Short

$7.00

Hendricks Short

$7.00

HIGH END BOOZE Short

$11.00

Jack Daniels Short

$6.00

Jager Short

$6.00

Jameson Short

$7.00

Jim Beam Short

$6.00

Johnny Walker Blk. Label Short

$8.00

Johnny Walker Short

$7.00

Jose Gold Short

$7.00

Jose Short

$6.00

Ketel One Short

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

LOW END Short

$5.00

Makers Mark Short

$7.00

Malibu Short

$5.00

Patron Short

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Pinnacle Short

$5.00

Reposado Tequila

$10.50

Rumblemintz Short

$6.00

Rumchata Short

$6.00

Seagrams Short

$6.00

Skrewball Short

$7.00

Stoli Short

$5.00

Sweat Tea Short

$5.00

Tangueray Short

$7.00

Titos Short

$6.00

WELL Shot

$4.00

Wild Turkey (Rare Breed)

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50

Woodford Short

$11.00

Shots

Absolut Shot

$5.00

Amaretto Shot

$3.00

Bacardi Gold Shot

$5.00

Bacardi Shot

$4.00

Beef Eater Shot

$4.00

Blanton's Shot

$22.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bradshaw Bourbon

$6.00

Bradshaw Rye

$6.00

Capt Morgan Shot

$4.50

Carmel Apple/Jim Beam

$5.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$5.00

Crown (APPLE) Shot

$7.00

Crown (PEACH) Shot

$7.00

Crown Shot

$6.00

Fireball Shot

$5.00

Glenlivet Shot

$8.00

Grey Goose Shot

$6.00

Hendricks Shot

$6.00

HIGH END BOOZE Shot

$10.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$5.00

Jager Shot

$5.00

Jameson Shot

$6.00

Jim Beam Shot

$5.00

Johnny Walker Blk. Label Shot

$7.00

Johnny Walker Shot

$6.00

Jose Gold Shot

$6.00

Jose Shot

$5.00

Ketel One Shot

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

LOW END BOOZE Shot

$4.00

Makers Mark Shot

$6.00

Malibu Shot

$4.50

Patron Shot

$8.00

Peach Schapps Shot

$3.00

Pinnacle Shot

$4.00

Reposado Tequila

$10.00

Rumblemintz Shot

$5.00

Rumchata Shot

$5.00

Seagrams Shot

$5.00

Skrewball Shot

$6.00

Stoli Shot

$4.00

Sweat Tea Shot

$4.00

Tangueray Shot

$6.00

Titos Shot

$5.00

WELL Shot

$3.00

Wild Turkey (Rare Breed)

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$5.50

Woodford Shot

$10.00

Tall

Absolut Tall

$7.00

Amaretto Tall

$5.00

Bacardi Gold Tall

$7.00

Bacardi Tall

$5.00

Beef Eater Tall

$5.00

Bombay Tall

$9.00

Bradshaw Bourbon

$9.00

Bradshaw Rye

$9.00

Capt Morgan Tall

$6.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$7.00

Crown (APPLE) Tall

$9.00

Crown (PEACH) Tall

$9.00

Crown Tall

$8.00

Fireball Tall

$7.00

Glenlivet Tall

$11.00

Grey Goose Tall

$7.00

Hendricks Tall

$8.00

HIGH END BOOZE Tall

$12.00

Jack Daniels Tall

$7.00

Jager Tall

$7.00

Jameson Tall

$8.00

Jim Beam Tall

$7.00

Johnny Walker Blk. Label

$10.00

Johnny Walker Tall

$9.00

Jose Gold Tall

$8.00

Jose Tall

$7.00

Ketel One Tall

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

LOW END BOOZE Tall

$6.00

Makers Mark Tall

$8.00

Malibu Tall

$5.50

Patron Tall

$12.00

Peach Schnapps Tall

$4.50

Pinnacle Tall

$6.00

Reposado Tequila

$12.50

Rumblemintz Tall

$7.00

Rumchata Tall

$7.00

Seagrams Tall

$7.00

Skrewball Tall

$8.00

Stoli Tall

$6.00

Sweat Tea Tall

$6.00

Tangueray Tall

$8.00

Titos Tall

$7.00

WELL Tall

$4.50

Wild Turkey (Rare Breed)

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Tall

$12.00

Seagrams Canadian Club Tall

$7.00

Wine

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Woodbridge Merlot

$4.00

Mionetto Sparkling Moscato

$4.00

Woodbridge White Zin

$4.00

Sutter Home Moscato

$4.00

Sutter Home Merlot

$4.00

Specialty Shots

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$5.00

Green tea

$6.00

Jager Bombs

$5.50

Mini Beer Shot

$5.00

Picklebacks

$6.00

Rooster (shot of each... WELL tequila/OJ/tomato juice)

$4.00

Rooster (Shot of each....CALL Jose tequila/OJ/tomato juice)

$6.00

Rooster (Shot of each....PATRON tequila/OJ/tomato juice)

$9.00

Royal butt

$6.00

Skrewball PBJ

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Miscellaneous

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Black cherry White Claw

$4.00

Lime White Claw

$4.00

Long Drinks Can

$5.00

Liquor

Vodka

Rum

Whiskey\bourbon

Tequila

Gin

Drinks

Bud Lt Pitcher

$6.00

Miller Lt Pitcher

$6.00

Capt Morgan Short

$4.00

Capt Morgan Tall

$6.00

Pineapple upside down

$7.00

Yuengling pitcher

$6.00

Food

(2) Chili cheese dogs

$6.00

(2) Chili cheese dogs + domestic pitcher

$11.00

Food Specials

Tacos

$1.50

Drink Specials

1800 Silver shot

$5.00

Jose shot

$4.00

Patrons

$6.00

Bud Lt Pitcher

$7.00

Miller Lt Pitcher

$7.00

Corona Bottle

$3.25

Modelo Bottle

$3.25

Food Special

Wings

$2.00

Drink Specials

Jim Beam

$4.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Bud Lt. Pitcher

$8.00

Miller Lt. Pitcher

$8.00

Drink Specials

Well Single

$3.00

Well Double

$5.00

Miller Lt.

$2.75

Bud Lt.

$2.75

Coors Lt.

$2.75

Bud

$2.75

Yuengling

$2.75

Busch/Busch Lite

$2.75

Mic Ultra

$2.75

Drink Specials

Jager shots

$5.00

Fireball shots

$3.00

Food Special

AUCE Fish

$14.00

Fish refill

Drink Specials

Long Islands

$9.00

Fireballs

$3.00

Pickle Back Shots

$4.00

Miller Lt. Pitcher

$7.00

Bud Lt. Pitcher

$7.00

16" (1) topping + Domestic pitcher

1-16" pizza & pitcher

$17.00

Drink Specials

Domestic Bucket

$16.00

Titos

$4.00

Bloody mary

$8.00

Food Special

16" pizza + dom. pitcher

$17.00

Food

Chicken Caesar wrap

$12.00

Cajun roast beef

$14.00

Brunch burger

$14.00

Sloppy joe

$7.00

Sloppy Joe & beer

$10.00

2 mini ham/cheese and soup

$9.00

Backyard Burger Single

$14.00

Backyard Burger Dble

$16.00

Drinks

Margaritas

$5.00

Patron shot

$6.00

Jose gold

$5.00

Jose shot

$4.00

Sweatshirts

Military Green/yellow

$45.00

Light Blue/green

$45.00

Cups

30 oz cup

$25.00

20 oz cup

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 3rd Street, Howe, IN 46746

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fireside Craft Burgers & Brews
orange starNo Reviews
101 S. Detroit St LaGrange, IN 46761
View restaurantnext
Jo Jo's Pretzels - 225 N Harrison St
orange starNo Reviews
225 N Harrison St Shipshewana, IN 46565
View restaurantnext
Jaywalker Restaurant - 10188 US Hwy 12
orange starNo Reviews
10188 US Hwy 12 White Pigeon, MI 49099
View restaurantnext
Caruso's Restaurant, Angola Indiana
orange star3.5 • 87
2435 N 200 W ANGOLA, IN 46703
View restaurantnext
Hovey's Pizza & Grinder
orange starNo Reviews
223 Enterprise Drive Three Rivers, MI 49093
View restaurantnext
Deja Brew - - Central Noble Jr/Sr High School
orange starNo Reviews
302 Cougar St Albion, IN 46701
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Howe
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston