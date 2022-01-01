- Home
Snappers Sea Grill
2,053 Reviews
$$
5895 Gulf Blvd
St Pete Beach, FL 33706
Order Again
BEER
BEACH BLONDE
BUD LITE
CLAUSHALER
COPPERTAIL PORTER
CORONA
FROST PROOF
GREEN BENCH LAGER
JAI ALAI
KEY LIME CIDER
MICH ULTRA
MILLER LITE
ORANGE BLOSSOM PLS
POSTCARD PILSNER
REEF DONKY APA
RODBENDER RED
STELLA ARTOIS
SUNSHINE CITY IPA
WHITE CLAW
CUTWATER
ELYSIAN
BUD LIGHT OTF
TOPO CHICO
WINE GLASS
ANGELINE DRY ROSE GL
AUSTIN HOPE CAB GLASS
BABICH SAUVIGNON BLANC GL
BADGERHOUND
BLOCK NINE GLASS
CATENA RED BLEND GLASS
CLOS PEGASE CHARDONNAY GL
LA CLOSERIE CHARDONNAY GL
CRANE LAKE GL
DR. PAULY REISLING GL
FOLEY CHARDONNAY GL
GRAYSON CAB GL
GRAYSON CHARDONNAY GL
JAINE GL
LAKE SONOMA GL
MARTIN RAY GL
NOVELTY HILL GL
POZZAN PINOT GL
RUBY PORT
SANTA JULIA RESERVE
SEAN MINOR GL
TAWNY PORT
TILIA
TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO GLASS
TORTOISE CREEK
WHITE PORT
YALUMBA SHIRAZ
DRY ROSE
FREAKSHOW
STAG CHARDONNAY
WINE BOTTLE
BURGANS ALBARINO
ALLEN SCOTT
AMALAYA
ANGELINE ROSE
AUSTIN HOPE CAB
BABICH SAUV BLANC
BADGERHOUND
ROBERT BIALE
BLOCK NINE PINOT NOIR
BOGLE
BORSAO DRY ROSE
BORSAO TRES PICOS
CATENA MALBEC BLEND
CHAPPELLET. PRITCHARD
CHAPPELLET MT CUVEE
DOM DELA SOLITUDE
CHIANTI CLASSICO
CLOS PEGASE CHARD
CLOUD LINE
CRANE LAKE
DELOACH HERITAGE RESERVE
DR. PAULY
DRY GEWERTZTRAMINER
ELIZABETH SPENCER CAB
ELK COVE
EPOCH ESTATES
FAILLA CHARD
FOLEY CHARDONNAY
COPPO LA ROCCA G
GRAYSON CHARD
GRAYSON CAB
PRATSCH
HEINZ EIFEL
HESS LIONESS
HOOK & LADDER
JAINE
LA CLOSERIE
LAKE SONOMA
LAPOSTALLE
LAETITIA
LEWIS CELLARS CHARD
LEWIS CELLARS RED
LONG MEADOW RANCH
LUCIA PINOT NOIR
MACON LA ROCHE
MAGNIEN MOREY ST. DENIS
MARCO FELLUGA
MARTIN RAY
MERRY EDWARDS
MEURSAULT
MUSCADET
NOVELTY HILL
PENFOLDS
PIKES SHIRAZ/TEMP
POUILLY FUISSE
POUILLY FUME
POZZAN PINOT NOIR
RAYMOND
REALM "THE BARD"
CUNE RESERVA
ROBERT KEENAN
ROMBAUER
RUSSIZ
SANCERRE
SANGIOVESE
SANTA JULIA RESERVE
SEAN MINOR
SEA SMOKE "TEN"
SEGHESIO
SEGLA
INAMA SOAVE
CH. LAPLAGNOTTE BELLEVUE
TEXTBOOK
TILIA CAB
TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO
TILLIA TORRONTES
TORTOISE CREEK
TROLLOP
TURNBULL OAKVILLE
TURNBULL BLACK
VINUM THE SCRAPPER
VIOGNIER
VOUVRAY
WATERBROOK
YALUMBA SHIRAZ
FAMILIA ZUCCARDI
CORKAGE
PAHLMEYER CHARDONNAY
SEA SMOKE “SOUTHING”
FREAKSHOW
LUCIA PINOT NOIR
STAG CHARD BTL
DRY ROSE
SPARKLING & SAKI
NA BEVS
DRINKS DT. (Copy)
CAN PEPSI
CAN DIET PEPSI
BOTTLED WATER
BUD LITE
MILLER LITE
MICH ULTRA
BABICH SAUV BLANC
AUSTIN HOPE CAB
BLOCK NINE PINOT NOIR
TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO
TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO GLASS
BLOCK NINE GLASS
AUSTIN HOPE CAB GLASS
BABICH SAUVIGNON BLANC GL
APPS TOGO
BEEF SATAY
Bite-size cuts of beef tenderloin, marinated and grilled. Served with spicy peanut sauce. CONTAINS PEANUTS IN SAUCE CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, AND SEAFOOD
BLUE TUNA
"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki! CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD
COCONUT SHRIMP APPETIZER
Rolled in sweet coconut, flash fried served with Chef's dipping sauce. CONTAINS DAIRY, COCONUT, SHELLFISH, AND GLUTEN
FRIED CLAMS APPETIZER
A Florida beach tradition! Share a basket of flash-fried clam strips with your table. We win over the calamari fans!! CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
BLUE CRAB STUFFED PORTOBELLO
Marinated Portabello, baked with Blue Crab and two kinds of cheese, finished with a spicy chipotle Aioli CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, BALSAMIC, AND DAIRY
FRIED BRUSSELS. SPROUTS
Baby Brussels sprouts, flash-fried finished with Ponzu sauce and crispy onions. CONTAINS SOY, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN SHARED FRYER WITH SEAFOOD ITEMS.
ENTREES TOGO
COCONUT CRUSTED MAHI MAHI
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS NUTS, MANGO, SEAFOOD, AND DAIRY
MAHI MAHI YOUR WAY
Mahi Mahi fried, blackened, or broiled served with potato puff pastry, fries, rice, or vegetable. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CRAB CAKE DINNER
Crab, crab, and more crab! With just a hint of Old Bay seasoning in the mix and served with Chef’s Remoulade. With our potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
GORGONZOLA CRUSTED FILET
Choice cut filet, topped with gorgonzola cheese crust over a roasted garlic demi-glace, and potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS DAIRY and GLUTEN
GRILLED SHRIMP DINNER
Grilled Jumbo shrimp served with puff pastry potato, All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH
ORANGE SALMON
Asian-orange glazed over wilted fresh spinach, with jasmine rice. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SOY AND SEAFOOD
RIBEYE
“Black Angus” beef marbled and flavorfully open fire-grilled, and served with our potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. ONION STRAWS CONTAIN GLUTEN, DAIRY, AND FRIED IN SHARED FRYER WITH SEAFOOD / SHELLFISH
STUFFED GROUPER
A house favorite! Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat stuffing over a locally caught Grouper filet, finished with a Champagne cream sauce, and our potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, SEAFOOD, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
SURF & TURF
Best of both worlds. A 6-8oz. Caribbean tail and 8oz. Chef cut Black Angus Filet and our potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS DARY AND SHELLFISH
NEPTUNE PLATTER
Two cold water lobster tails served with a skewer of jumbo shrimp and U10 diver scallops. Accompanied by a potato puff pastry, lemon, and drawn butter. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DARY, AND GLUTEN (POTATO)
COCONUT SHRIMP DINNER
Jumbo fantail shrimp rolled in sweet coconut and fried to a golden brown. Served with dipping sauce and fries. All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread. CONTAINS DAIRY, NUTS, SHELLFISH, AND GLUTEN
DINNER FISH AND CHIPS
Two fried Haddock filets served with tartar sauce and fries. All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread.
FRIED CLAM DINNER
A Florida beach tradition! Flash fried clam strips, a basket full. Served with horseradish topped the cocktail sauce and french fries. All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
FISHERMAN'S PLATTER
Fantail shrimp, bay scallops, filet of fish, and side of fries CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, SEAFOOD, AND SHELLFISH
JUMBO FANTAIL SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp butterflied, breaded, and flash-fried to order with a side of fries CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
CHICKEN BASIL PASTA
Pan sautéed sliced chicken breast with Portobello, sun-dried tomato, and basil. Tossed with pasta in a demi-cream sauce. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS MUSHROOMS, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
FRA' DIAVOLO PASTA
Caribbean lobster pulled from the shell, sautéed with jumbo shrimp, and tossed in a spicy red Fra' Diavolo sauce. Served over pasta. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS GLUTEN, SHELLFISH, AND DAIRY
RISOTTO OCEANA
Pan-seared diver scallops, jumbo shrimp over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
WASABI TUNA
(#1 most popular) Panko crusted, marinated in Wasabi and Soy; then pan-seared to perfection. Served rare to medium-rare or your choice of temperature over a Citrus Buerre Blanc, with potato puff pastry and seasonal vegetables All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, SESAME AND SEAFOOD
RISOTTO OCEANA (SCALLOPS ONLY)
Pan-seared diver scallops, over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS DAIRY, SHELLFISH, AND GLUTEN
RISOTTO OCEANA (SHRIMP ONLY)
Pan-seared jumbo shrimp over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS DAIRY, GLUTEN, AND SHELLFISH
VEGGIE PASTA
vegetable medley with linguine and your choice of sauce All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS GLUTEN AND DEPENDING ON SAUCE CHOICE DAIRY (ALFREDO & BUTTER)
SCALLOP DINNER
Two skewers of U10 diver scallops with potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS GLUTEN, SHELLFISH, AND DAIRY
SHRIMP ALFREDO PASTA
Sauteed popcorn shrimp with linguine in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
TRIPLE TAIL
Triple cold water tails with a potato puff pastry, drawn butter, and lemon All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
GROUPER YOUR WAY
TWIN TAIL.
Two cold water tails with a potato puff pastry, drawn butter, and lemon All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
SINGLE TAIL DINNER.
Single cold water tail with a potato puff pastry, drawn butter, and lemon All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
SALADS (FLAT BREAD INCLUDED) TOGO
HOUSE SALAD
Topped with our house-made Montrachet dressing and crunchy tortilla strips our house salad is one to remember. All entrees come with a house salad included (except for fried ones they come with coleslaw). Contains GLUTEN, EGGS, AND OIL
COLE SLAW
Our world famous coleslaw.
SPINACH SALAD
Roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette CONTAINS DAIRY
SPINACH SALAD (SHRIMP/SCALLOP)
SPINACH SALAD(SHRIMP)
Jumbo shrimp skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
SPINACH SALAD(SCALLOP)
U10 Scallop skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
SPINACH SALAD(SALMON)
Blackened salmon, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
SPINACH SALAD(CHICKEN)
Blackened chicken, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
SPINACH SALAD(STEAK SKEWER)
Grilled filet skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette
SIDE ADD-ONS/SIDES TOGO
KID'S FOOD TOGO
DESSERTS TOGO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706