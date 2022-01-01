Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Snappers Sea Grill

2,053 Reviews

$$

5895 Gulf Blvd

St Pete Beach, FL 33706

BEER

BEACH BLONDE

$6.00

BUD LITE

$5.00

CLAUSHALER

$4.00

COPPERTAIL PORTER

$6.00

CORONA

$7.00

FROST PROOF

$6.00

GREEN BENCH LAGER

$6.00

JAI ALAI

$6.00

KEY LIME CIDER

$6.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

ORANGE BLOSSOM PLS

$6.00

POSTCARD PILSNER

$6.00

REEF DONKY APA

$6.00

RODBENDER RED

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

SUNSHINE CITY IPA

$6.00

WHITE CLAW

$6.00

CUTWATER

$6.00

ELYSIAN

$6.00

BUD LIGHT OTF

$6.00

TOPO CHICO

$10.00

WINE GLASS

ANGELINE DRY ROSE GL

$9.00

AUSTIN HOPE CAB GLASS

$12.00

BABICH SAUVIGNON BLANC GL

$10.00

BADGERHOUND

$11.00

BLOCK NINE GLASS

$11.00

CATENA RED BLEND GLASS

$11.00

CLOS PEGASE CHARDONNAY GL

$12.00

LA CLOSERIE CHARDONNAY GL

$10.00

CRANE LAKE GL

$9.00

DR. PAULY REISLING GL

$9.00

FOLEY CHARDONNAY GL

$14.00

GRAYSON CAB GL

$9.00

GRAYSON CHARDONNAY GL

$9.00

JAINE GL

$11.00

LAKE SONOMA GL

$13.00

MARTIN RAY GL

$12.00

NOVELTY HILL GL

$13.00

POZZAN PINOT GL

$13.00

RUBY PORT

$8.00

SANTA JULIA RESERVE

$10.00

SEAN MINOR GL

$14.00

TAWNY PORT

$12.00

TILIA

$9.00

TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$8.00

TORTOISE CREEK

$10.00

WHITE PORT

$8.00

YALUMBA SHIRAZ

$10.00

DRY ROSE

$11.00Out of stock

FREAKSHOW

$11.00Out of stock

STAG CHARDONNAY

$11.00Out of stock

WINE BOTTLE

BURGANS ALBARINO

$33.00

ALLEN SCOTT

$33.00

AMALAYA

$41.00

ANGELINE ROSE

$34.00

AUSTIN HOPE CAB

$48.00

BABICH SAUV BLANC

$40.00

BADGERHOUND

$44.00

ROBERT BIALE

$69.00

BLOCK NINE PINOT NOIR

$44.00

BOGLE

$27.00

BORSAO DRY ROSE

$25.00

BORSAO TRES PICOS

$31.00

CATENA MALBEC BLEND

$40.00

CHAPPELLET. PRITCHARD

$325.00

CHAPPELLET MT CUVEE

$58.00

DOM DELA SOLITUDE

$63.00

CHIANTI CLASSICO

$47.00

CLOS PEGASE CHARD

$48.00

CLOUD LINE

$36.00

CRANE LAKE

$36.00

DELOACH HERITAGE RESERVE

$35.00

DR. PAULY

$36.00

DRY GEWERTZTRAMINER

$44.00

ELIZABETH SPENCER CAB

$59.00

ELK COVE

$36.00

EPOCH ESTATES

$135.00

FAILLA CHARD

$76.00

FOLEY CHARDONNAY

$56.00

COPPO LA ROCCA G

$29.00

GRAYSON CHARD

$36.00

GRAYSON CAB

$36.00

PRATSCH

$27.00

HEINZ EIFEL

$34.00

HESS LIONESS

$82.00

HOOK & LADDER

$38.00

JAINE

$32.00

LA CLOSERIE

$40.00

LAKE SONOMA

$52.00

LAPOSTALLE

$180.00

LAETITIA

$45.00

LEWIS CELLARS CHARD

$125.00

LEWIS CELLARS RED

$135.00

LONG MEADOW RANCH

$41.00

LUCIA PINOT NOIR

$115.00

MACON LA ROCHE

$36.00

MAGNIEN MOREY ST. DENIS

$74.00

MARCO FELLUGA

$36.00

MARTIN RAY

$48.00

MERRY EDWARDS

$145.00

MEURSAULT

$95.00

MUSCADET

$28.00

NOVELTY HILL

$52.00

PENFOLDS

$41.00

PIKES SHIRAZ/TEMP

$41.00

POUILLY FUISSE

$55.00

POUILLY FUME

$38.00

POZZAN PINOT NOIR

$52.00

RAYMOND

$49.00

REALM "THE BARD"

$225.00

CUNE RESERVA

$48.00

ROBERT KEENAN

$83.00

ROMBAUER

$61.00

RUSSIZ

$47.00

SANCERRE

$49.00

SANGIOVESE

$38.00

SANTA JULIA RESERVE

$40.00

SEAN MINOR

$56.00

SEA SMOKE "TEN"

$160.00

SEGHESIO

$45.00

SEGLA

$82.00

INAMA SOAVE

$28.00

CH. LAPLAGNOTTE BELLEVUE

$47.00

TEXTBOOK

$36.00

TILIA CAB

$36.00

TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO

$32.00

TILLIA TORRONTES

$29.00

TORTOISE CREEK

$40.00

TROLLOP

$49.00

TURNBULL OAKVILLE

$180.00

TURNBULL BLACK

$275.00

VINUM THE SCRAPPER

$49.00

VIOGNIER

$38.00

VOUVRAY

$32.00

WATERBROOK

$44.00

YALUMBA SHIRAZ

$40.00

FAMILIA ZUCCARDI

$43.00

CORKAGE

$15.00

PAHLMEYER CHARDONNAY

$135.00Out of stock

SEA SMOKE “SOUTHING”

$130.00Out of stock

FREAKSHOW

$40.00

LUCIA PINOT NOIR

$115.00

STAG CHARD BTL

$40.00

DRY ROSE

$42.00Out of stock

SPARKLING & SAKI

BESSERAT

$75.00

BOLLINGER

$125.00

CHAMPLIAU

$39.00

GRUET SAVAGE

$34.00

JP CHENET

$12.00

LAURENT PERRIER

$80.00

PIPER HEIDSIECK

$75.00

PROSECCO GLS

$9.00

PROSECCO BTL

$36.00

SHRAMSBURG

$28.00

SAKE FILTERED

$12.00

SAKE UNFILTERED

$21.00

PROSECCO BTL

$30.00Out of stock

PIPER HEIDSIECK

$72.00

NA BEVS

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$2.95

ORANGE SODA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

CLUB SODA

$1.00

ACQUA PANNA

$3.95

SAN PELLIGRINO

$4.95

SM SAN PELLIGRINO

$2.95

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

MILK

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.95

DECAF

$2.95

HOT TEA

$2.95

ACQUA PANNA

$2.50

DRINKS DT. (Copy)

CAN PEPSI

$2.00

CAN DIET PEPSI

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

BUD LITE

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

BABICH SAUV BLANC

$40.00

AUSTIN HOPE CAB

$48.00

BLOCK NINE PINOT NOIR

$44.00

TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO

$32.00

TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$8.00

BLOCK NINE GLASS

$11.00

AUSTIN HOPE CAB GLASS

$12.00

BABICH SAUVIGNON BLANC GL

$10.00

APPS TOGO

BEEF SATAY

$13.95

Bite-size cuts of beef tenderloin, marinated and grilled. Served with spicy peanut sauce. CONTAINS PEANUTS IN SAUCE CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, AND SEAFOOD

BLUE TUNA

$14.95

"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki! CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD

COCONUT SHRIMP APPETIZER

$12.95

Rolled in sweet coconut, flash fried served with Chef's dipping sauce. CONTAINS DAIRY, COCONUT, SHELLFISH, AND GLUTEN

FRIED CLAMS APPETIZER

$9.95

A Florida beach tradition! Share a basket of flash-fried clam strips with your table. We win over the calamari fans!! CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN

BLUE CRAB STUFFED PORTOBELLO

$16.95

Marinated Portabello, baked with Blue Crab and two kinds of cheese, finished with a spicy chipotle Aioli CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, BALSAMIC, AND DAIRY

FRIED BRUSSELS. SPROUTS

$11.95

Baby Brussels sprouts, flash-fried finished with Ponzu sauce and crispy onions. CONTAINS SOY, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN SHARED FRYER WITH SEAFOOD ITEMS.

ENTREES TOGO

All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.

COCONUT CRUSTED MAHI MAHI

$28.95

Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS NUTS, MANGO, SEAFOOD, AND DAIRY

MAHI MAHI YOUR WAY

$23.95

Mahi Mahi fried, blackened, or broiled served with potato puff pastry, fries, rice, or vegetable. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.

CRAB CAKE DINNER

$28.95Out of stock

Crab, crab, and more crab! With just a hint of Old Bay seasoning in the mix and served with Chef’s Remoulade. With our potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY

GORGONZOLA CRUSTED FILET

$39.95

Choice cut filet, topped with gorgonzola cheese crust over a roasted garlic demi-glace, and potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS DAIRY and GLUTEN

GRILLED SHRIMP DINNER

$23.95

Grilled Jumbo shrimp served with puff pastry potato, All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH

ORANGE SALMON

$28.95Out of stock

Asian-orange glazed over wilted fresh spinach, with jasmine rice. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SOY AND SEAFOOD

RIBEYE

$38.95

“Black Angus” beef marbled and flavorfully open fire-grilled, and served with our potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. ONION STRAWS CONTAIN GLUTEN, DAIRY, AND FRIED IN SHARED FRYER WITH SEAFOOD / SHELLFISH

STUFFED GROUPER

$32.95

A house favorite! Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat stuffing over a locally caught Grouper filet, finished with a Champagne cream sauce, and our potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, SEAFOOD, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY

SURF & TURF

$58.95

Best of both worlds. A 6-8oz. Caribbean tail and 8oz. Chef cut Black Angus Filet and our potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS DARY AND SHELLFISH

NEPTUNE PLATTER

$46.95Out of stock

Two cold water lobster tails served with a skewer of jumbo shrimp and U10 diver scallops. Accompanied by a potato puff pastry, lemon, and drawn butter. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DARY, AND GLUTEN (POTATO)

COCONUT SHRIMP DINNER

$23.95

Jumbo fantail shrimp rolled in sweet coconut and fried to a golden brown. Served with dipping sauce and fries. All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread. CONTAINS DAIRY, NUTS, SHELLFISH, AND GLUTEN

DINNER FISH AND CHIPS

$15.95

Two fried Haddock filets served with tartar sauce and fries. All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread.

FRIED CLAM DINNER

$22.95

A Florida beach tradition! Flash fried clam strips, a basket full. Served with horseradish topped the cocktail sauce and french fries. All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN

FISHERMAN'S PLATTER

$25.95

Fantail shrimp, bay scallops, filet of fish, and side of fries CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, SEAFOOD, AND SHELLFISH

JUMBO FANTAIL SHRIMP

$23.95

Jumbo shrimp butterflied, breaded, and flash-fried to order with a side of fries CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY

CHICKEN BASIL PASTA

$26.95

Pan sautéed sliced chicken breast with Portobello, sun-dried tomato, and basil. Tossed with pasta in a demi-cream sauce. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS MUSHROOMS, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY

FRA' DIAVOLO PASTA

$36.95

Caribbean lobster pulled from the shell, sautéed with jumbo shrimp, and tossed in a spicy red Fra' Diavolo sauce. Served over pasta. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS GLUTEN, SHELLFISH, AND DAIRY

RISOTTO OCEANA

$34.95

Pan-seared diver scallops, jumbo shrimp over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN

WASABI TUNA

$28.95

(#1 most popular) Panko crusted, marinated in Wasabi and Soy; then pan-seared to perfection. Served rare to medium-rare or your choice of temperature over a Citrus Buerre Blanc, with potato puff pastry and seasonal vegetables All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, SESAME AND SEAFOOD

RISOTTO OCEANA (SCALLOPS ONLY)

$48.95

Pan-seared diver scallops, over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS DAIRY, SHELLFISH, AND GLUTEN

RISOTTO OCEANA (SHRIMP ONLY)

$25.95

Pan-seared jumbo shrimp over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS DAIRY, GLUTEN, AND SHELLFISH

VEGGIE PASTA

$16.95

vegetable medley with linguine and your choice of sauce All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS GLUTEN AND DEPENDING ON SAUCE CHOICE DAIRY (ALFREDO & BUTTER)

SCALLOP DINNER

$46.95

Two skewers of U10 diver scallops with potato puff pastry. All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS GLUTEN, SHELLFISH, AND DAIRY

SHRIMP ALFREDO PASTA

$24.95

Sauteed popcorn shrimp with linguine in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN

TRIPLE TAIL

$59.95

Triple cold water tails with a potato puff pastry, drawn butter, and lemon All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY

GROUPER YOUR WAY

$29.95

TWIN TAIL.

$39.95

Two cold water tails with a potato puff pastry, drawn butter, and lemon All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY

SINGLE TAIL DINNER.

$24.95

Single cold water tail with a potato puff pastry, drawn butter, and lemon All entrees come with house salad and flatbread. CONTAINS SHELLFISH, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY

SALADS (FLAT BREAD INCLUDED) TOGO

HOUSE SALAD

$2.95

Topped with our house-made Montrachet dressing and crunchy tortilla strips our house salad is one to remember. All entrees come with a house salad included (except for fried ones they come with coleslaw). Contains GLUTEN, EGGS, AND OIL

COLE SLAW

$2.95

Our world famous coleslaw.

SPINACH SALAD

$12.95

Roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette CONTAINS DAIRY

SPINACH SALAD (SHRIMP/SCALLOP)

$29.95

SPINACH SALAD(SHRIMP)

$23.95

Jumbo shrimp skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette

SPINACH SALAD(SCALLOP)

$29.95

U10 Scallop skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette

SPINACH SALAD(SALMON)

$23.95

Blackened salmon, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese and a balsamic honey vinaigrette

SPINACH SALAD(CHICKEN)

$21.95

Blackened chicken, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette

SPINACH SALAD(STEAK SKEWER)

$23.95Out of stock

Grilled filet skewer, roasted artichoke, Mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, delicate bell pepper slices, feta cheese, and a balsamic honey vinaigrette

SIDE ADD-ONS/SIDES TOGO

CRAB CAKE

$10.95Out of stock

FILET SKEWER

$8.95

FRIES

$2.95

ADD LOBSTERS

$38.95

NEPTUNE SKEWER SKEWER

$24.95

POTATO PUFF PASTRY

$3.95

SIDE RICE

$2.95

SIDE RISOTTO

$8.95

ADD SCALLOPS SKEWER

$20.00

SHRIMP SKEWER

$12.95

SIDE VEGETABLES

$4.95

ADD LOBSTER

$20.00

KID'S FOOD TOGO

SF CHICKEN

$8.95

SF PIZZA

$8.95Out of stock

SF FILET SKEWER

$10.95

SF FISH

$9.95

SF PASTA

$6.95

SF SHRIMP

$8.95

SF GROUPER

$11.95

SF CHICKEN PASTA

$6.95

SF FILET SKEWER & SHRIMP

$14.95

DESSERTS TOGO

CHOCOLATE CAKE (TOGO)

$6.95

KEY LIME PIE (TOGO)

$6.95
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

