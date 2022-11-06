Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Snappy Pattys 454 High Street, Medford MA

264 Reviews

$$

454 High Street

Medford, MA 02155

Popular Items

bucket o chicken
The Burger
Chicken Schnitty

Soups and Salads

Red Beet Salad

Red Beet Salad

$14.00

Toasted sunflower seeds, honey creme, parsley & citrus

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

House made dressing, pecorino, cracked pepper, farm egg & croutons

Side Caesar

$9.00
Field Greens Salad

Field Greens Salad

$16.00

Dried cherry, cherry tomatoes, shallots, radish, candied pecan, crumbled stilton, & lemon oil.

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$13.00

Brioche grilled cheese with munster & chive evoo

Crispy Clam Chowder

Crispy Clam Chowder

$16.50Out of stock

Share Plates and Starters

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Sliced green apple, tarragon aioli, shallots, green & lemon

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$16.00

House bbq sauce, honey and cracked pepper

bucket o chicken

bucket o chicken

$22.00

With french fries and all the house sauces

Zucchini Crudo

Zucchini Crudo

$12.50

Salt cured ricotta, lemon oil, chili & brioche crouton

Sandwiches

Chicken Schnitty

Chicken Schnitty

$17.50

Sweet chili mayo, lime, american & iceberg. It comes with fries

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Tartare sauce, lemon & shredded lettuce It comes with fries.

Turkey BLT

$17.00

Griddled rosemary focaccia, thick cut bacon & herb mayo

Chicken Focaccia

$16.50

Mozarella, tomato & basil oil

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$18.50

Crumbled bleu cheese, lemony evoo & mixed greens

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

*Very spicy* - On brioche bread, with serrano aioli, dill pickle, tomato and iceberg lettuce.

Veggie Burger

$16.50

Entrees

The Burger

The Burger

$20.00

10 ounces of antibiotic free & 100% grass fed beef. Special blend of ground chuck and brisket uniquely sourced just for us! The burger comes on house baked olive oil brioche with lettuce, tomato & red bermuda onion.

Veggie Burger

$16.50
PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$17.50

1/3rd Pound griddled beef patty on thick cut brioche with roasted chili& bacon sauce, tomato, iceberg, blue cheese & avocado aioli

Build a Burger

$10.00

Snappy Pattys

BBQ

$9.00
Californian

Californian

$9.00

Munster cheese, fresh avocado mayonnaise & evoo marinated tomato

Texan

$9.00

Mexican

$9.00

Original

$9.00

Plain

$9.00

INDI Cali

$3.25

INDI BBQ

$3.25

INDI Original

$3.25

INDI Texan

$3.25

INDI Mexican

$3.25

INDI Plain

$3.25

Sides and Snacks

Mini G. C & Tomato

$2.50

Fried Pickles

$9.50
Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$12.00

With maple butter and huckleberry syrup

Brussels

$9.50
1/4 Pound Hot Dog

1/4 Pound Hot Dog

$12.00

It comes with french fries.

French Toast & Ice Cream

$10.00

Small Fry

$5.00

Large Fry

$8.00

Manhattan Jell -O

$8.00

Chocolate Pot

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Snappy Meal

$12.00

Drinks

Cherry Sangria

$13.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$14.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.50

Lollipop

$14.00

Passion Fruit Punch

$14.00

Spicy Paloma

$14.50

Campfire

$14.00

Punch

$8.00

Share Plates and Starters

Mac & Cheese

$16.00
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$16.00

House bbq sauce, honey and cracked pepper

French Toast

$9.50

Waffles

$11.00

Beignets

$10.50

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

House made dressing, pecorino, cracked pepper, farm egg & croutons

Organic Mixed Greens

$16.00
Red Beet Salad

Red Beet Salad

$14.00

Toasted sunflower seeds, honey creme, parsley & citrus

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Tomato soup

$13.00

Plates

Breakfast Plate

$13.00

Snappy Benedict

$16.00

Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Pancake Entree

$16.00

Turkey BLT

$17.50

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Brunch Burger

$17.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Chicken Schnitty

$18.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.50

Toad in a Hole

$14.00

Chicky Waffy

$18.50

Salmon Benni

$16.00

Crispy Fishy Sangy

$17.50

Oyster Benny

$19.00

Omelets

Chorizo Omelet

$16.00

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Mini G. C & Tomato

$2.50

Two Fried Eggs

$3.00

Brioche

$3.50

Sourdough Toast

$3.50

Bacon

$3.50

Homefries

$6.00

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Side Pancakes

$9.00

Two Scrambled Egg

$3.00

Manhattan Jell -O

$8.00

Chocolate Pot

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

454 High Street, Medford, MA 02155

Directions

