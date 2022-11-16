Snarf's Sandwiches - Page

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

11512 page service dr

saint louis, MO 63146

Popular Items

7" Turkey & Swiss
7" Italian
5" Turkey & Swiss

5” NOVICE SANDWICHES

5" BLT

$6.75

5" Cheese & Mushroom

$6.75

Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese

5" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$6.75

5" Egg Salad & American

$6.75

5" Ham & American

$6.75

5" Hot Dog, Bacon & American

$6.75

5" Italian

$6.75

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

5" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$6.75

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

5" Roast Beef & Provolone

$6.75

5" Tuna & American

$6.75

5" Turkey & Swiss

$6.75

5" Vegetarian & Provolone

$6.75

7” SNARFS SANDWICHES

7" BLT

$8.95

7" Cheese & Mushroom

$8.95

Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese

7" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$8.95

7" Hot Dog, Bacon & American

$8.95

7" Egg Salad & American

$8.95

7" Ham & American

$8.95

7" Italian

$8.95

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$8.95

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

7" Roast Beef & Provolone

$8.95

7" Tuna & American

$8.95

7" Turkey & Swiss

$8.95

7" Vegetarian & Provolone

$8.95

12” PRO SANDWICHES

12" BLT

$12.75

12" Cheese & Mushroom

$12.75

Mushrooms with American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese

12" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$12.75

12" Hot Dog, Bacon & American

$12.75

12" Egg Salad & American

$12.75

12" Ham & American

$12.75

12" Italian

$12.75

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

12" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$12.75

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

12" Roast Beef & Provolone

$12.75

12" Tuna & American

$12.75

12" Turkey & Swiss

$12.75

12" Vegetarian & Provolone

$12.75

SNARFLETTES

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Hot Dog

$4.25

PB & Jelly

$4.25

PB Banana & Honey

$4.25

7” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (SNARFS)

7" Prime Rib & Provolone

$10.50

7" Corned Beef & Swiss

$10.50

7" Pastrami & Swiss

$10.50

7" BBQ Brisket & Swiss

$10.50

7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone

$10.50

Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus

7" New York Steak & Provolone

$10.50

7" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss

$10.50

7" Portabella & Provolone

$10.50

7" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone

$10.50

7" Eggplant Parmesan

$10.50

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce

7" Cubano

$11.50

12” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (PRO)

12" Prime Rib & Provolone

$13.75

12" Corned Beef & Swiss

$13.75

12" Pastrami & Swiss

$13.75

12" BBQ Brisket & Swiss

$13.75

12" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone

$13.75

12" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss

$13.75

12" Portabella & Provolone

$13.75

12" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone

$13.75

12" Eggplant Parmesan

$13.75

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce

12" Cubano

$14.75

12" New York Steak & Provolone

$13.75

SIDES

Cole Slaw (GF)

$1.75

Jar of Hot Peppers

$7.95

Jumbo Pickle

$1.75

Macaroni Salad

$1.75

Potato Salad (GF)

$1.75

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$2.25

Zapps BBQ Chips (GF)

$1.65

Jalapeno Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Regular Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Salt and Vin Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Voodoo Chips (GF)

$1.65

Banana

$0.50

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$2.15

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Diet Coke

$1.25

Can Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.85

Excel Bottled Tea

$3.00

Float

$4.95

Fountain Drink

$2.25

For Carry-Out only

Gatorade

$2.25

Malt

$4.95

Milk

$1.50

Milkshake

$4.95

Orange Juice

$2.15

Red Bull

$3.00

Sparkling ICE

$2.25

Water

$2.15

Frappuccino

$4.50Out of stock

DESSERTS

Big Cookie

$2.35

Cookies

$0.85

Brownie

$2.35

Ice Cream

$2.95+

Gooey Butter Square

$3.00

SALAD

Snarf Salad

$10.50

Snarfs Salad- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Swiss Cheese

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$10.50

Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese

Italian Salad

$10.50

Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese- This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad- Chicken Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese

Tossed Salad

$5.85

Toss Salad- Sprouts, Mushrooms, Hard Boiled Egg & Tomato

SOUP

Red Pepper Bisque Cup

$4.25

Red Pepper Bisque Bowl

$6.50

Minestrone CUP

$4.25

Minestrone BOWL

$6.50

BREAKFAST

Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Corned Beef, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

3 Little Pigs

$7.25

Bacon, sausage, and ham

Lox & Cream Cheese

$7.95

Spinach, Mushroom, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Oatmeal

$3.00

Bagel

$1.45

Everything Bagel

$1.45

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Croissant

$1.45

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$2.25

CATERING FOOD

Sandwich Platter

$92.00

Box Lunch

$11.45

Choice of a 7inch sandwich prepared with lettuce tomato and pickles, side and a chocolate chip cookie

Premium Box Lunch

$13.50

CATERING SALADS

Cobb Salad Catering

$37.00

Italian Salad Catering

$37.00

Snarf Salad Catering

$37.00

Tossed Salad Catering

$25.00

CATERING SIDES

Cole Slaw Catering

$25.00

Macaroni Salad Catering

$25.00

Pickle Spears Catering

$8.00

Potato Salad Catering

$25.00

White Bread Loaf

$3.75

Wheat Bread Loaf

$3.75

CATERING MISC

Service For

CATERING BREAKFAST

Fruit Bowls

$35.00

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 7"

7" Big Fat Snarf

$14.20

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

7 " BIG MAC

$10.50

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

7" Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing

7" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.00

Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

7" Farmer

$12.55

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

7" German Dog

$10.50

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

7" Mother Clucker

$12.35

Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

7" Philly

$9.65

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

7" Reuben

$10.50

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

7" Super Club

$10.80

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

7" Supreme

$10.50

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers

7 " Cheesy Chicken Parm

$12.35

Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 12"

12" Big Fat Snarf

$17.45

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

12" BIG MAC

$13.75

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.75

Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing

12" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.30

Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

12" Farmer

$16.35

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

12" German Dog

$13.75

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

12" Mother Clucker

$15.60

Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

12" Philly

$13.45

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

12" Reuben

$13.75

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

12" Super Club

$14.60

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

12" Supreme

$13.75

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers

12 " Cheesy Chicken Parm

$15.60

Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted, Oven-Toasted and Ridiculously Addictive

Website

Location

11512 page service dr, saint louis, MO 63146

Directions

Gallery
Snarf's Sandwiches image
Snarf's Sandwiches image
Snarf's Sandwiches image
Snarf's Sandwiches image

