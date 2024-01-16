Snarf's Sandwiches - Skinker
10935 Manchester Road
St. Louis, MO 63122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Snarf's Catering
Sandwich Platters and Box Lunches
- Sandwich Platter
Includes your choice of up to 7 sandwich types (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning & oil) on your choice of bread. Served with mayonnaise, mustard, and giardiniera (pickled peppers) on the side. Please let us know how to prepare your platter- 14 wrapped 6inch sandwiches or 28 3inch open face.$99.00
- Box Lunch
Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side), your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.$12.45
- Premium Box Lunch
Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side) your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.$13.95
Catering Salads
- Cobb Salad Catering
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with avocado, American cheese, provolone, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free$40.00
- Italian Salad Catering
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with Pepperoni, Salami, Roasted red peppers, Garbanzo beans, Provolone and Swiss cheese, Tomato, Onion & Hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.$40.00
- Snarf Salad Catering
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheeses, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free$40.00
- Greek Salad Catering
Fresh cut green leaf and redleaf lettuce with Artichokes, Garbanzo beans, Roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, Pepperocini, Tomatoes, Onions, Hard boiled egg and seasoning. Served with your choice of dressing.$40.00
Catering Sides
- Cole Slaw Catering
Short cut cabbage in creamy slaw dressing$27.00
- Macaroni Salad Catering
Plump elbow macaroni tossed in a sweet and tart mayo dressing$27.00
- Pickle Spears Catering
Seven Snarf's jumbo pickles quartered$12.00
- Potato Salad Catering
Red skin potatoes in a creamy french style mayo and sour cream dressing$27.00
Catering Breakfast
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Crispy bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and bread$5.75
- Corned Beef, Egg & Cheese
Thin sliced corned beef, scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and bread$6.95
- Egg & Cheese
Fresh scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and bread$4.50
- Ham, Egg & Cheese
Smoked ham, scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and bread$5.75
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Savory breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and bread$5.75
- Spinach, Mushroom, Egg & Cheese
Fresh spinach, sauteed mushrooms, scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and bread$5.75
- Steak, Egg & Cheese
Marinated New York strip steak, scrambled eggs, your choice of cheese and bread$7.25
- Three Little Pigs
Savory breakfast sausage, ham, bacon, scrambled eggs, served with your choice of cheese and bread$7.25
Other Breakfast Options
Classic and Specialty Sandwiches - Our sandwiches start with the listed meat or veggie and cheese. Please scroll the options to build your own Snarfy masterpiece
5” Novice
- 5" BLT
Crispy bacon, fresh cut lettuce and juicy tomatoes$7.25
- 5" Cheese & Mushroom
Sauteed mushrooms covered in melty american, swiss and provolone cheese$7.25
- 5" Chicken Salad & Provolone
Housemade Chicken salad covered in melted provolone cheese$7.25
- 5" Hot Dog, Bacon & American
All beef frank, crispy bacon, melty american cheese$7.25
- 5" Egg Salad & American
Housemade Egg salad covered in melty american cheese$7.25
- 5" Ham & American
Smoked ham covered in melty American cheese$7.25
- 5" Italian & Provolone
Volpi sausages; Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortadella covered in melted Provolone cheese$7.25
- 5" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Beef and pork meatballs smothered in robust marinara covered in melted Provolone and Swiss cheese finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese$7.25
- 5" Roast Beef & Provolone
Thin sliced Angus roast beef covered in melted Provolone cheese$7.25
- 5" Tuna & American
Housemade Tuna salad covered in melty American cheese$7.25
- 5" Turkey & Swiss
Thin sliced Turkey breast covered in melted Swiss cheese$7.25
- 5" Vegetarian & Provolone
Fresh cut avocado and sprouts covered in melted Provolone cheese$7.25
7” Snarf's
- 7" BLT$9.65
- 7" Cheese & Mushroom
Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese$9.65
- 7" Chicken Salad & Provolone$9.65
- 7" Hot Dog, Bacon & American$9.65
- 7" Egg Salad & American$9.65
- 7" Ham & American$9.65
- 7" Italian & Provolone
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone$9.65
- 7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese$9.65
- 7" Roast Beef & Provolone$9.65
- 7" Tuna & American$9.65
- 7" Turkey & Swiss$9.65
- 7" Vegetarian & Provolone$9.65
12” Pro
- 12" BLT$13.50
- 12" Cheese & Mushroom
Mushrooms with American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese$13.50
- 12" Chicken Salad & Provolone$13.50
- 12" Hot Dog, Bacon & American$13.50
- 12" Egg Salad & American$13.50
- 12" Ham & American$13.50
- 12" Italian & Provolone
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone$13.50
- 12" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese$13.50
- 12" Roast Beef & Provolone$13.50
- 12" Tuna & American$13.50
- 12" Turkey & Swiss$13.50
- 12" Vegetarian & Provolone$13.50
7” Specialty
- 7" Prime Rib & Provolone$11.25
- 7" Corned Beef & Swiss$11.25
- 7" Pastrami & Swiss$11.25
- 7" BBQ Brisket & Swiss$11.25
- 7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus$11.25
- 7" New York Steak & Provolone$11.25
- 7" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss$11.25
- 7" Portobello & Provolone$11.25
- 7" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone$11.25
- 7" Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce$11.25
- 7" Cubano$12.50
12” Specialty
- 12" Prime Rib & Provolone$14.50
- 12" Corned Beef & Swiss$14.50
- 12" Pastrami & Swiss$14.50
- 12" BBQ Brisket & Swiss$14.50
- 12" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone$14.50
- 12" New York Steak & Provolone$14.50
- 12" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss$14.50
- 12" Portobello & Provolone$14.50
- 12" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone$14.50
- 12" Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce$14.50
- 12" Cubano$15.50
Snarflettes
"Not on the menu" Menu - These sandwiches are handcrafted with the listed toppings to create a Snarftastic taste profile
7" "Not on the menu"
- 7" Big Fat Snarf
Pastrami, Corned beef, Swiss cheese , mayo, mustard, lettuce and pickle$15.15
- 7" Big Mac
Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle$11.90
- 7" Buffalo Chicken
Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing$11.90
- 7" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing$14.55
- 7" Farmer
Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato$14.20
- 7" German Dog
Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle$11.25
- 7" Mother Clucker
Rotisserie chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato$13.20
- 7" Snarf's Cheesesteak
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions$11.00
- 7" Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing$11.90
- 7" Super Club
Ham, Turkey, Double Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,$13.55
- 7" Supreme
Crumbled Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers$11.25
- 7 " Cheesy Chicken Parmesan
Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing$13.85
12" "Not on the menu"
- 12" Big Fat Snarf
Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle$18.40
- 12" Big Mac
Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle$15.15
- 12" Buffalo Chicken
Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing$15.15
- 12" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing$17.80
- 12" Farmer
Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato$18.00
- 12" German Dog
Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle$14.50
- 12" Mother Clucker
Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato$16.45
- 12" Snarf's Cheesesteak
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions$14.90
- 12" Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing$15.15
- 12" Super Club
Ham, Turkey, Double Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,$17.40
- 12" Supreme
Crumbled Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers$14.50
- 12 " Cheesy Chicken Parm
Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing$17.10
Soup and Salads
Fresh Salads
- Chicken Salad Salad
Housemade Chicken salad and Provolone cheese with tomato, onion, hard boiled egg and chopped bacon$11.50
- Cobb Salad
Fresh cut Avocado, American and Provolone cheese with tomato, onion, hard boiled egg and chopped bacon$11.50
- NEW Greek Salad
Artichokes, Garbanzo beans, Roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, Pepperocini, Tomatoes, Onions, Hard boiled egg and seasoning$11.50
- NEW Italian Salad
Pepperoni, Salami, Roasted red peppers, Garbanzo beans, Provolone and Swiss cheese, Tomato, Onion & Hard boiled egg$11.50
- Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Rotisserie Chicken and Provolone cheese with tomato, onion, hard boiled egg and chopped bacon$11.50
- Snarf Salad
Turkey, Ham, American and Swiss cheese with tomato, hard boiled egg and chopped bacon$11.50
- Tuna Salad Salad
Housemade Tuna salad with Swiss & American cheese, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg and chopped bacon$11.50
Soup Menu
- Cup of Snarfy Chili
Snarf's signature beef and been chili with a kick$4.50
- Bowl of Snarfy Chili
Snarf's signature beef and bean chili with a kick$6.75
- Cup of Broccoli Cheddar$4.50
- Bowl of Broccoli Cheddar$6.75
- Cup of Tomato Basil$4.50
- Bowl of Tomato Basil$6.75
- Cup of Loaded Baked Potato$4.50
- Bowl of Loaded Baked Potato$6.75
- Cup of Lobster Bisque$4.50
- Bowl of Lobster Bisque$6.75
- Cup of Vegetable Minestrone$4.50
- Bowl of Vegetable Minestrone$6.75
- Cup of Chicken Noodle$4.50
- Bowl of Chicken Noodle$6.75
- Cup of Poblano White Cheddar Tomatillo$4.50
- Bowl of Poblano White Cheddar Tomatillo$6.75
- Bowl of Chicken Gumbo$6.75
- Bowl of Baja Enchilada$6.75
- Cup of Baja Enchilada$4.50
- Cup of Red Pepper Gouda$4.50
- Cup of French Onion$4.50
- Bowl of French Onion$6.75
- Cup of Chicken Dumpling$4.50
- Bowl of Chicken Dumpling$6.75
Snarf's Sides, Beverages and Desserts
Sides and Merch
- Cole Slaw$1.85
- Fresh Fruit Cup
Seasonal fresh cut fruit$2.50
- Jar of Giardiniera$7.95
- Jumbo Pickle$1.75
- Macaroni Salad$1.85
- Potato Salad$1.85
- Zapps BBQ Chips$1.85
- Zapps Jalapeno Chips$1.85
- Zapps Regular Chips$1.85
- Zapps Salt and Vinegar Chips$1.85
- Zapps Voodoo Chips
A cajun tangy BBQ flavor$1.85
- Snarf's signature baguette$4.25
Beverages
- Fountain Drink$2.50
- Bottled Water$2.15
- Bottled Soda
- Can Coke$1.35
- Can Diet Coke$1.35
- Can Sprite$1.35
- Can Dr. Pepper$1.35
- Can ZERO Dr Pepper$1.35
- Can Diet Dr. Pepper$1.35
- Red Bull$3.00
- Excel Bottled Tea$3.00
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Gatorade$3.00
- Sparkling Ice$2.50
- Milkshake$5.75
- Malt$5.75
- Ice cream Float$5.75
- Milk$2.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.25
- Coffee$2.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Handcrafted, Oven-Toasted and Ridiculously Addictive
10935 Manchester Road, St. Louis, MO 63122