Sandwiches
Salad

Snarf's Sandwiches - SLU

review star

No reviews yet

374 S Grand Blvd

SAINT LOUIS, MO 63103

7" Turkey & Swiss
7" Italian
5" Turkey & Swiss

5" NOVICE SANDWICHES

5" BLT

$6.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

5" Cheese & Mushroom

$6.75

American, Swiss, Provolone & Mushroom

5" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$6.75

5" Hot Dog Bacon & American

$6.75

5" Egg Salad & American

$6.75

5" Ham & American

$6.75

5" Italian

$6.75

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

5" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$6.75

Meatballs, Marinara, Swiss, Provolone & Parmesan (Meatballs Contain Gluten)

5" Roast Beef & Provolone

$6.75

5" Tuna & American

$6.75

5" Turkey & Swiss

$6.75

5" Vegetarian & Provolone

$6.75

Provolone, Sprouts & Avocado

7" SNARFS SANDWICHES

7" BLT

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

7" Cheese & Mushroom

$8.95

American, Swiss, Provolone & Mushroom

7" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$8.95

7" Hot Dog Bacon & American

$8.95

7" Egg Salad & American

$8.95

7" Ham & American

$8.95

7" Italian

$8.95

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$8.95

Meatballs, Marinara, Swiss, Provolone & Parmesan (Meatballs Contain Gluten)

7" Roast Beef & Provolone

$8.95

7" Tuna & American

$8.95

7" Turkey & Swiss

$8.95

7" Vegetarian & Provolone

$8.95

Provolone, Sprouts & Avocado

12" PRO SANDWICHES

12" BLT

$12.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

12" Cheese & Mushroom

$12.75

American, Swiss, Provolone & Mushroom

12" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$12.75

12" Hot Dog Bacon & American

$12.75

12" Egg Salad & American

$12.75

12" Ham & American

$12.75

12" Italian

$12.75

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

12" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$12.75

Meatballs, Marinara, Swiss, Provolone & Parmesan (Meatballs Contain Gluten)

12" Roast Beef & Provolone

$12.75

12" Tuna & American

$12.75

12" Turkey & Swiss

$12.75

12" Vegetarian & Provolone

$12.75

Provolone, Sprouts & Avocado

SNARFLETTES

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Hot Dog

$4.25

PB & Jelly

$4.25

PB Banana & Honey

$4.25

7" SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (SNARFS)

7" Prime Rib & Provolone

$10.50

7" Corned Beef & Swiss

$10.50

7" Pastrami & Swiss

$10.50

7" BBQ Brisket & Swiss

$10.50

BBQ Brisket and Swiss Cheese

7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone

$10.50

7" New York Steak & Provolone

$10.50Out of stock

7" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss

$10.50

7" Portabella & Provolone

$10.50

7" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone

$10.50

7" Eggplant Parmesan

$10.50

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce (Eggplant Contains Gluten)

12" SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (PRO)

12" Prime Rib & Provolone

$13.75

12" Corned Beef & Swiss

$13.75

12" Pastrami & Swiss

$13.75

12" BBQ Brisket & Swiss

$13.75

BBQ Brisket and Swiss Cheese

12" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone

$13.75

12" New York Steak & Provolone

$13.75Out of stock

12" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss

$13.75

12" Portabella & Provolone

$13.75

12" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone

$13.75

12" Eggplant Parmesan

$13.75

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce (Eggplant Contains Gluten)

SIDES

Zapps BBQ Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Voodoo Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Jalapeno Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Regular Chips (GF)

$1.65

Potato Salad (GF)

$1.75

Macaroni Salad

$1.75

Cole Slaw (GF)

$1.75

Jumbo Pickle

$1.50

Jar of Hot Peppers

$7.95

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.25

FOR PICK UP ONLY

Excel Tea

$2.25

Water

$2.15

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Diet Coke

$1.25

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Can Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull 12 OZ

$4.00

Red Bull 20oz

$5.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

OJ

$2.15

Apple Juice

$2.15

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.85

Malt

$4.95

Milkshake

$4.95

Rootbeer Float

$4.95

DESSERTS

Brownies

$2.35

Cookies

$0.85

Big Cookie

$2.35

Ice Cream

$2.95+

Gooey Butter Square

$3.00

SALAD

Snarf Salad

$10.50

Ham, Turkey, Swiss, American, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Bits

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$10.50

Rotisserie Chicken, Provolone, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Bits

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Avocado, Provolone, American, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Bits

Italian Salad

$10.50

Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Swiss, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad, Provolone, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Bits

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Tuna Salad, Swiss, American, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Bits

Small Tossed Salad

$5.85

Sprouts, Mushroom, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$10.50

Rotisserie Chicken, Feta, Dried Cranberries, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato

Reuben Salad

$10.50

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato

Snarfs Cheesesteak Salad

$10.50

Hot Roast Beef, American, Provolone, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Hot Peppers, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato

SOUP

Chili CUP

$4.25

Chili BOWL

$6.50

Loaded Potato CUP

$4.25

Loaded Potato BOWL

$6.50

Mushroom & Brie Bisque CUP

$4.25

Mushroom & Brie Bisque BOWL

$6.50

BREAKFAST

Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Corned Beef, Egg & Cheese

$5.95

3 Little Pigs

$7.25

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg & Cheese

Lox & Cream Cheese

$7.95

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Capers, Onions, Spinach and Tomatoes.

Spinach, Mushroom, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Oatmeal

$3.00

Maple Brown Sugar

Bagel

$1.45

Everything Bagel

$1.45

Croissant

$1.45

Banana

$0.85

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 7"

7" Big Fat Snarf

$14.20

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

7" Big Mac

$10.50

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Thousand Island, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

7" Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing

7" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.00

Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

7" Farmer

$12.55

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

7" German Dog

$10.50

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

7" Mother Clucker

$12.35

Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

7" Philly

$9.65

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

7" Reuben

$10.50

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

7" Super Club

$10.80

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

7" Supreme

$10.50

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers (Meatballs Contain Gluten)

7 " Cheesy Chicken Parm

$12.35

Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

7" Cubano

$12.35Out of stock

Cubano- Pork Carnitas, Ham, Provolone, Mustard & Pickles

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 12"

12" Big Fat Snarf

$17.45

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

12" Big Mac

$13.75

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.75

Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing

12" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.30

Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

12" Farmer

$16.35

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

12" German Dog

$13.75

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

12" Philly

$13.45

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

12" Reuben

$13.75

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

12" Super Club

$14.60

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

12" Supreme

$13.75

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers (Meatballs Contain Gluten)

12" Mother Clucker

$15.60

Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

12 " Cheesy Chicken Parm

$15.60

Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

12" Cubano

$15.60Out of stock

Cubano- Pork Carnitas, Ham, Provolone, Mustard & Pickles

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Handcrafted, Oven-Toasted and Ridiculously Addictive

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS, MO 63103

