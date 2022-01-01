  • Home
  • /
  • Fletcher
  • /
  • The Taproom at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. - Mills River
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. - Mills River

review star

No reviews yet

100 Sierra Nevada Way

Mills River, NC 28732

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Dog
Jalapeno Dog

Pub Tab Promo Code - Required if using Pub Tab

Pub Tab Promo Code

Add This Item to Your Cart if using your Pub Tab. Enter your File Number in Special Instructions. Use your File Number as the Promo Code at Check Out

Food Truck

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.00

Snap-o-Razzo pork & beef frankfurter, Pale Ale chili, smoked cheddar, diced onion, potato roll | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame

Jalapeno Dog

$9.00

Snap-o-Razzo jalapeno wiener, hoppy pickle de gallo, queso fresco, potato roll | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame

Quinoa Tempeh Bowl

$9.00

Smiling hara tempeh, quinoa, edamame, baby chick peas, estate greens, pickled carrots & onions, Ginger Lemon Kombucha vinaigrette, spicy vegan mayo | Allergens: Soy, Sesame

Mezze

$10.00

Winter squash hummus, roasted garlic, pickled vegetables, crostini | Allergens: Sesame, Gluten

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Pale Ale slow roasted brisket, caramelized onions, provolone cheese sauce, jalapeno aioli, house bun | Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Egg, Gluten, Seafood

Pretzel & Mustard - FT

$8.00

Half pound of pretzel bites with SNBC mustards, add Torpedo IPA pimento beer cheese for 4 | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Side Beer Cheese $4

$4.00

Torpedo IPA pimento beer cheese | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Mediterranean olives, Peruvian peppers, garlic | Allergens: None

Pimento Cheese & Chips

Pimento Cheese & Chips

$8.00

Sharp cheddar, pimentos, kettle chips | Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Egg

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Cavatappi, local vegetables, baby kale, sweet potato chipotle vinaigrette | Allergens: Gluten

Porch Mix FT

$5.00

Beer nuts, caramel and cheddar kettle popcorn, pretzels | Allergens: Tree Nuts, Gluten, Dairy

Side of Kettle Chips FT

$2.00

Cup of Fruit

$3.00

Allergens: None

Kid's Dog

$8.00

Snap-o-Razzo pork & beef frankfurter, potato roll | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sesame

Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Bean Cheesecake | Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Soy

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada, with its wooded scenery and ever-changing craft beer lineup, is a warm and welcoming hideaway in Western North Carolina. With your beer in hand, stroll the walking trails, relax by the river, or admire the blooming gardens. Our food menu is seasonally driven, designed to highlight the artisanal culture and dedicated farmers of our surrounding area.

Website

Location

100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, NC 28732

Directions

Gallery
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Arden NC
orange star4.1 • 412
2625 Hendersonville Rd Arden, NC 28704
View restaurantnext
Conosur
orange star4.6 • 690
4195 Haywood Road Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurantnext
Rockys Hot Chicken Shack - South Asheville
orange starNo Reviews
3749 Sweeten Creek Road Arden, NC 28704
View restaurantnext
American Burger - Asheville
orange starNo Reviews
33 Town Square Boulevard Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery - Mills River, NC
orange star4.5 • 408
336 Banner Farm Rd Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurantnext
Bold Rock Mills River
orange starNo Reviews
72 School House Road Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mills River
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston