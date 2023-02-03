Restaurant header imageView gallery

sneakybird

15801 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd suite 100

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(8) Wings
Chicken Sandwich Meal
(6) Chicken Tender Meal

Meals

Chicken Sandwich Meal

Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.95

Oven grilled chicken, toasted brioche bun, pickles, lettuce, tomato, sauce and includes our sneaky good tots.

(4) Chicken Tender Meal

(4) Chicken Tender Meal

$9.95

Choice of homestyle or naked, includes a side of our sneaky good tots.

(6) Chicken Tender Meal

(6) Chicken Tender Meal

$11.95

Choice of homestyle or naked, includes a side of our sneaky good tots.

Wings

(8) Wings

(8) Wings

$10.95

Always naked, oven grilled served with fresh vegetables with southwest ranch and a signature sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Oven grilled chicken, toasted brioche bun, pickles, lettuce, tomato and sauce.

Sauce Flight

Choose 3 of our signature sauces.

(3) Sauce Flight

$1.75

Choose 3 of our signature sauces.

Flatbread

Islander

Islander

$8.75

Honey chipotle, sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, red onion, capicola ham, and cilantro.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$8.75

House tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$8.75

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, roasted red peppers, red onion, topped with oven grilled chicken.

Margherita

Margherita

$8.75

Brutus sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Salad

Pesto Lemon spinach salad

Pesto Lemon spinach salad

$9.50

Vegetable medley tossed on a fresh bed of spinach drizzled with our signature pesto lemon vinaigrette topped with oven grilled chicken breast.

Kids

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$6.95

House tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Kids Wings

$6.95

3 Oven grilled wings, always naked with sneaky tots.

Kids Tender

$6.95

2 Chicken tenders homestyle or naked includes sneaky tots.

Sides

Tater Tots

$2.75

Sweet Potato Tots

$2.95

Maple Sweet Potato Tots

$3.95

Maple Tater Tots

$3.95

(4) Wings

$5.25

Vegetable Medley

$3.50

Ranch

$0.65

Side Salad

$3.95

Drinks

Bottle Coke

$3.50

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottle Sprite

$3.50

Bottle Dr Pepper

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Oven Grilled Chicken. Never Ever Fried!

15801 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd suite 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

