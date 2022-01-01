Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sneaky's Burger Truck

307 North Main Street

In the rear of the building

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Popular Items

Lester Moore
Josey Wales
The G.O.A.T.

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

100% Wagyu beef on a bun. That's it.

Lester Moore

$9.99

A plain cheeseburger.

DJ Goomba

$11.99

Comes with Sauteed Miso Mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss, Wasabi Sesame Sauce

Josey Wales

$11.99

Comes with Smoked Cheddar, Crispy Fried Onions, Barbecue Sauce, Bacon

The G.O.A.T.

$11.99

Comes with Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Cherry Compote, Bacon, Arugula

Aunt Babette

$11.99

Comes with Fried Green Tomato, Pimento Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno, Sneaky Sauce

The Dingus

$11.99

Comes with Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter, Bacon, Seasonal Jam

Sneaky's Classic

$14.99

Two patties topped with pickles, caramelized onion, sneaky sauce, and two slices of American cheese.

Sides

Grilled Cheese

$4.49
Tots

$3.49

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.49
Borracho Tots

$5.49+

Crispy tots topped with queso, diced jalapeño, fried egg, caramelized onion, and bacon

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ski

$2.00Out of stock

Coke Zero

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A food truck serving the Edwardsville area 100% Wagyu beef burgers & hot dogs with unique, house-made toppings!

307 North Main Street, In the rear of the building, Edwardsville, IL 62025

