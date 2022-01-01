Sneaky's Burger Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
A food truck serving the Edwardsville area 100% Wagyu beef burgers & hot dogs with unique, house-made toppings!
Location
307 North Main Street, In the rear of the building, Edwardsville, IL 62025
