Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sneekers Cafe

46 Reviews

$$

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton, CT 06340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Wicked Chicken Pasta
Big Ass Cheese Burger
Lemon Pepper Earth Bowls

Appetizers

Gorgonzola Garlic Bread

$7.00

1/2 loaf of rustica bread with a garlic, gorgonzola & roasted red pepper butter

Wicked Chicken

$9.99

Boneless chicken available in original, jerk or honey mustard

Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Beef Empanadas

$4.00

each

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Pot Stickers

$6.99

Lemongrass chicken with a terriyaki dipping sauce

Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Salmon Cakes

$7.99

two 3 oz salmon cakes, served with a cajun tarter sauce

Salads

Antipasti Salad

$10.99

Fresh greens with genoa, provolone, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and a garlic vinaigrette

Wicked Chicken Salad

$12.99

Gorgonzola salad topped with wicked chicken

Gorgonzola Salad

$8.99

Fresh garden salad topped with gorgonzola cheese, served with balsamic dressing

The Spinach Salad

$9.99

Baby spinach with bacon, crumbled egg, mushrooms, red onion with a warm poppyseed dressing

Chef Salad

$14.99

Chef Salad … 14.99 large mixed field green salad topped with mixed deli meats, egg and cheese Served with your choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Reuben

$11.99

House cooked corned beef on grilled rye with swiss and sauerkraut

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Turkey on grilled rye with swiss and sauerkraut

Annie's Reuben

$11.99

Pastrami on rye grilled with slaw and swiss

Fish a Ma Jig

$10.99

Fried haddock on a grilled white with american cheese and slaw

Turkey BLT

$9.99

Sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Topped with slaw on a bulky roll

Chicken Bomb

$12.99

Chicken Bomb...12.99 Grilled Sliced Chicken with American cheese, peppers, onions, and mushrooms wrapped in warm flour tortilla served with French fries.

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Tuna Melt … 11.99 Fresh all white meat tuna salad on grilled rye, with swiss, tomato and bacon

Entrees

Crunchy panko chicken breast topped with a roasted red pepper garlic butter. Served over rice with fresh baby spinach.
Beef and Bean Burrito

Beef and Bean Burrito

$11.99

Seasoned beef, with lots of cheese with refried beans, in a warm flour tortilla Served with salsa and sour cream

Big Ass Cheese Burger

Big Ass Cheese Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound burger with American cheese, lettuce and tomato with fries

Panko Salmon

$16.99

Panko breaded Salmon, panfried topped with a cusabi slaw, served over brown rice

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$13.99

Haddock, in a light beer batter with fries and slaw

Lemon Basil Haddock

$15.99

Fresh haddock baked, topped with a lemon and sweet basil aioli and panko topping, served with brown rice and spinach

Lemon Pepper Earth Bowls

$14.99

Chicken or salmon served over brown rice and sauteed garlicky greens

Panko Sea Scallops

Panko Sea Scallops

$19.99

Deep fried and extra crunchy, served with fries and slaw

Wicked Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Wicken chicken tossed in a gorgonzola cream sauce and cherry peppers over penne

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast cutlets, with Parmesan and mozzarella, baked with marinara Served over angel hair pasta

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Drinks

Blood Orange Margarita

$8.00

Vanilla Chai Martini

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Corona Premier

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Bud bottle

$2.00

Bud light

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
Bud light seltzer

Bud light seltzer

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

568 Poquonnock Road, Groton, CT 06340

Directions

Gallery
Sneekers Cafe image
Sneekers Cafe image
Sneekers Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rolling Tomato - Groton, CT
orange star4.2 • 357
505 Long Hill Rd Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
DA - 8010 - Groton
orange starNo Reviews
587 Long Hill Road Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
Astin J's - 762 Long Hill Rd
orange starNo Reviews
762 Long Hill Rd Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
Chesters Barbecue - GROTON CONNECTICUT
orange star4.5 • 2,086
943 POQUONNOCK RD Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
The Blue Duck Bar & Kitchen - 52 bank st
orange starNo Reviews
52 bank st New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Hot Rod Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
114 Bank Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Groton

Chesters Barbecue - GROTON CONNECTICUT
orange star4.5 • 2,086
943 POQUONNOCK RD Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
The Spot Cafe - 11 Buddington Rd
orange star4.4 • 2,059
11 Buddington Rd Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
The Rolling Tomato - Groton, CT
orange star4.2 • 357
505 Long Hill Rd Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Groton
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston