Snickerdoodles 903 S MAIN ST
903 S MAIN ST
Greenmount, MD 21074
Candles
Food and stuff
Dog Treats
EASTER
Flowers
Iced Drinks
Chocolate Milk
$2.25+
Cold Brew
$4.25+
Frappe
$5.75+
Frozen Chai
$5.75+
Frozen Hot Chocolate
$6.25+
Small Iced Breve
$5.25
Large Iced Breve
$6.25
Iced Americano
$3.50+
Iced Caramel Latte
$4.95+
Iced Chai
$5.25+
Iced Espresso
$1.49+
Iced Latte
$4.50+
Iced Mocha
$4.50+
Iced Tea
$2.50+
Large Iced Tea
$2.50
Italian Soda
$4.25
Milk
$1.75+
Iced White Mocha
$4.95+
Iced Salted Caramel
$4.95+
Flavored Lemonade
$3.75+
Flavored Iced Tea
$3.25+
Unspiked Bloody Mary
$12.00
Boba
$7.00
Coke
Hot Drinks
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon Egg and Cheese
$7.05
Sausage Egg and Cheese
$7.05
Egg and Cheese
$4.05
Bagel w/ Butter
$2.05
Bagel w/ Apple Butter
$2.50
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
$3.05
Bagel w/ Veggie Cream Cheese
$3.99
Bagel w/ Chipped Beef Cream Cheese
$4.50
Bagel w/ Salmon, Cream Cheese and Capers
$8.95
Plain Bagel
$1.50
Plain Croissant
$2.99
Quiche
$5.25
Fritata
$4.25
Hashbrown
$2.00
Croissant Dog
$4.00
Ham and Cheese Croissant
$5.00
Avacado Toast With Bacon
$5.50
Avacado Toast No Bacon
$3.50
Sausage Spinach Feta Croissant
$5.50
Spinach Feta croissant
$4.50
BREAKFAST SPECIAL
$8.00
CRAB QUICHE
$10.00
Bacon, Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese
$8.75
ADD EGG
$1.25
ADD BACON
$2.50
ADD SAUSAGE
$2.50
ADD SMOKED SAUSAGE
$2.50
ADD CHEESE
$0.75
ADD CREAM CHEESE
$1.50
ADD VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE
$2.00
Cheddar kolache
$5.00
Jalapeño kolache
$5.00
Smoked sausage
$6.25
CRAB BAGEL
$13.00
FATHER'S DAY BOX
$35.00
Croisstatas
$5.00
Breakfast Burrito
$7.25
Grated eggs
$1.00
Rib eye Burrito
$10.00
Chipped beef
$7.50
C
$4.50
Sloppy Joe pocket
$5.00
Breakfast Pastries
Almond Croissant
$3.50
Almond Raspberry Croissant
$3.50
Chocolate Croissant
$2.75
Cinnamon Roll
$3.50
Cinnamon Twist
$3.00
French Twist
$1.80
Danish
$3.50
Crumb Cake Slice
$3.75
Turnover
$3.00
Boston Cream Twist
$3.00
DAY OLDS
$1.70
Jake Leister Clothespin Pastry
$1.15
Maple Pecan Roll
$3.50
Muffin
$3.00
Raspberry Twist
$2.50
Doodle Bar
$3.00
Cinnamon Hearts
$3.50
Peach Cake
$12.00
8x8 Crumb Cake
$14.00
Scone
$2.25
Twice baked croissant
$3.25
Twice baked danish
$3.25Out of stock
Venetian
$3.00
Strawberry Love Notes
$2.50
Donut
$2.50
GF Muffin
$2.00
Mini King Cake
$6.95
Peach galette
$3.75
Bacon balsamic goat cheese galette
$4.00
Fruit and cream coffe cake
$3.00
Carrot cake oatmeal
$3.25
Mini croissants
$1.75
Strawberry raspberry almond croissants
$2.25
Strawberry nutella twist
$2.75
Apple crumb
$3.75
Raspberry coffee cake
$3.75
French Apple Hand Pie
$3.25
FRENCH TWIST FRIES
$5.00
Croistrudle
$22.00
FATHER'S DAY BOX
$35.00
Crab croisstata
$7.00
Bear Claw
$2.50
Steel cut oats
$5.00
Peach Cinnamon Roll
$4.25
Peach dumpling
$6.00
Blueberry galette
$3.75
Cruffin
$5.00
Pumpkin hand pie
$3.50
Fruit roses
$2.75
Jumbo crumbcake
$5.00
Farmer Stan donut
$1.50
Rice krispy Halloween
$4.00
Banana bread slice
$2.75
Cookies
Dozen Chocolate Tops
$16.20
Dozen Homestyles
$7.80
Dozen Sugar Cookie
$12.70
Chocolate Top
$1.35
Hamentashen
$2.50
Homestyle
$0.65
Jumbo M&M Cookie
$2.60
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
$2.50
Sugar Cookie
$1.05
Cookie Kit
$20.00
Russian Tea Cake
$1.00
Melted Snowman Cookie
$2.00
Cookie tray
$20.00
Jumbo Hamentashen
$15.00
Sugar Cookie Christmas Tree
$20.00
Jumbo Snickerdoodle
$1.75
Kolacky
$0.75
Button cookies
$0.55
Berg Bars
$2.50
Valentine Cookie
$4.00
Valentine Cookie 2 for $7
$7.00
Fluffer nutter Pretzel
$2.00
Lemon Drop Cookie Box
$5.00
Royal iced cookie
$3.50
Sandwich cookie
$2.50
Chocolate covered pretzles
$3.00
Lemon butter cream blossom
$1.25
Rice crispy treat
$3.00
Clam shell cookies 4
$2.95
Elephant ears
$2.00
Old bay crabs
$0.70
Millionaire Shortbread
$4.50
Almond pillows
$0.70
Clam Shell Sugar Cookies
$2.75
Cupcakes
Cake Push Pop
$3.50
Cake Slice
$3.50Out of stock
Cake Tops
$3.00
Gourmet
$5.00
Gourmet Cannoli
$6.00
Gourmet Death
$6.00
Gourmet Gingerbread Cupcake
$6.00
Mini Cannoli
$3.00
Mini Death
$3.00
Mini Gourmet
$3.00
Napoleon
$4.00
Petite
$1.00
Petite Gourmet
$1.75
Pumpkin Roll
$8.00
PumpkinRoll Slice
$3.75
Regular Cupcake
$2.25
OREO CHEESECAKE TRUFFLE
$1.75
Cake Pop
$2.50
Gluten Free Regular Cupcake
$2.50
Funbites
$2.00
HOFFA Mocha Gourmet
$5.50
Gourmet Carrot
$5.00
Minion kids cupcake
$3.00
Rainbow Cake Slice
$3.00
Cold Case
Black Bottom
$2.30
Cheesecake Cup
$2.30
Bread Pudding
$3.25
Brownie
$3.60
Tandy Cake
$5.00
Cannoli
$3.50
Chocolate Volcano
$4.75
Mousse Bar
$4.50
Coconut Macaroon
$2.25
Éclair
$5.25
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$5.25
French Macaron
$2.00
Fruit Tart
$4.50
GF Oreo Cheesecake
$2.50
Key Lime Tart
$4.95
Limoncello Cake
$4.25
Mini Cannoli
$1.50
Mini Pie
$3.00
Pumpkin Pie
$12.50
Tiramisu
$4.95
Turtle Brownie
$4.25
Pumpkin Pie
$12.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$5.25
Baklava
$4.00
Lobster Tail
$4.50
Rum Balls
$2.00
Napoleon
$4.00
Cheesecake slice
$5.75
Lemon Bar
$3.50
Lemon Bar
$3.50
Chocolate Eclair Cream Puff
$2.00
Banana Cream Pie
$3.75
Clothes Pin Pastry
$1.00
Creme Brulee
$4.25
Strawberry Tart
$4.75
Raspberry Mousse Cup
$3.95
Margarita Pie
$4.25
Key Lime Pie Bites
$2.00
Mousse Shakes
$3.00
Sugar Cookie Truffles 🍀
$2.00
Strawberry Pie
$6.00
Lemon Meringue Tart
$4.00
Lemon Meringue Eclair
$4.25
Lemon Posset
$3.00
Dirty Mousse Shake
$3.00
Strawberry Lemon Tart
$4.75
Unicorn Pie
$3.00
Stout Cheesecake Tart
$1.00
Orange Bundt Cake
$4.50
Chocolate Covered Jalepeño
$2.00
Banana Pudding
$3.50
Texas Sheet Cake Bites
$1.50
Tang Pie
$3.25
Red Velvet Cheesecake
$8.50
Carrot Cake with Custard Sauce
$7.50
Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake
$3.00
Sand or Dirt cup
$3.25
Angelfood Mousse Cake
$3.00
Orange
$1.25
Banana
$1.00
Apples
$1.00
Angelfood Cake Roll
$4.00
Mini Lemon Ricotta
$2.25
1\2 tiramisu
$2.48
Tres Leches
$4.00
Fancy Cheesecake
$8.50
Citrus Marscapone
$1.25
Cake Parfait
$4.00
Strawberry rhubarb pie
$7.00
Peach cobbler
$5.25
CHOCOLATE COVERED JALEPENO
$2.50
GF BROWNIE
$3.75
Mini mousse bar
$2.50
Mixed Berry Shortcake
$6.50
Crunch cone
$4.25
Strawberry mousse cup
$4.25
Fruit cup
$5.00
Blueberries
$0.50
Strawberry shortcake parfait
$2.75
Flan
$4.25
Peach blueberry upsidedown cake
$3.75
Strawberry Waffle Cone
$5.00
Creampuff
$3.75
Viennese Fancies
$4.00
Peach cream puff
$6.50
Gluten free donut parfait
$5.00
Pumpkin whoopie pie
$3.00
Medium pies
$6.00
Double Crunch cone
$8.50
Pie slice
$4.50
Gluten free pumpkin pie
$5.25
Almond Joy Cake Parfait
$6.00
Bagels
Cakes
Packaged Bagels
Mini Pastries
Wholesale
Almond Croissant
$2.75
Chocolate Croissant
$2.50
Pumpkin Croissant
$2.50
Cinnamon Roll
$2.50
Cinnamon Twists
$2.00
Crumb Cake
$2.00
Danish
$2.50
French Twist
$2.00
Maple Pecan Roll
$2.50
Scone
$2.10
Turnover
$2.25
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Jumbo M&M Cookie
$2.00
Coconut Macaroon
$1.80
Individual Packaging
$0.10
Muffin
$2.00
Jumbo Snickerdoodle
$1.80
Pig Sugar Cookie
$1.25
Coconut Macaroon
$1.80
Labor
$60.00
BOSTON CREAM TWIST
$2.50
ROYAL ICED HEART
$3.00
VALENTINES COOKIE BOX
$8.00
Gourmet Cupcake
$3.50
NUTELLA PECAN CROISSANT
$2.00
MOCHA GOURMET HOFFA
$3.70
Brownies
$2.75
Nutella Pecan Croissant
$2.75
Eclair
$5.25
LUNCH/ SPECIALS
Sunday Brunch
STRAWBERRY AND CREAM CREPE
$8.50
DULCE DE LECHE
$7.50
CARAMEL APPLE BUTTER
$7.75
CINNAMON SUGAR
$6.25
LEMON RICOTTA
$8.25
STRAWBERRY AND NUTELLA
$8.25
HAM AND SWISS
$9.75
SIDE BACON
$2.00
SIDE SAUSAGE
$2.00
POTATO CASSSEROLE
$2.50
BEYOND SAUSAGE
$3.00
Crab quiche
$9.75
CARROT CAKE
$8.50
BLUEBERRIES AND CREAM
$8.50
CHICKEN FLORENTINE
$10.00
BRISKET AND CHEDDAR
$10.00
Bananas foster
$9.00
PEACHES AND CREAM
$8.50
Shrimp and Grits (meal not crepe)
$12.00
Nutella crepe
$7.50
CANNOLI CREPE
$10.50
REUBEN CREPE
$12.50
Ham and cheese potato cassarole
$6.50
Valentines Specials
Bread
Gluten Free
MOTHERS DAY
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
903 S MAIN ST, Greenmount, MD 21074
