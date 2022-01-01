Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Snickerdoodles 903 S MAIN ST

No reviews yet

903 S MAIN ST

Greenmount, MD 21074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

COFFEE/ TEA

HOFFA COFFEE

$16.00

BOX TEA

$5.00

Frostys or Black Raven 1/2#

$8.00

Snicker Pot

$4.00

Candles

Large Candle

$15.00

Medium Candle

$10.00

Small Candle

$7.00

Mini Candle

$5.00

Pie Candle

$10.00

Mini Pie Candle

$5.00

Cupcake Candle

$6.00

Extra large candle

$20.00

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

$2.50

Food and stuff

HOT COCOA BOMBS

$5.00

APPLE BUTTER

$5.00

APPLE SAUCE

$5.00

CARAMEL MACCHIATO BARK

$5.00

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUNCH ESPRESSO BARK

$5.00

BAILEYS HOT COCOA BOMBS

$6.00

MONIN SYRUP

$10.00

SMASH HEARTS

$25.00

MELTED HOT COCOA BOMBS

$2.50

Dog Treats

Chicken Jerky

$11.00

Sweet Potato Twist

$10.00

Chicken Feet

$8.00

Chicken Liver

$7.00

Smelts

$7.00

Pumpkin and Turkey Bites

$9.00

Peanutbutte dog biscuits

$5.00

Single dog biscuit

$1.50

EASTER

HAMMER EGG

$6.00

Flowers

Flower bouquet

$20.00

Hot Coffee

Refill

$1.09

Small Coffee

$1.65

Medium Coffee

$1.99

Large Coffee

$2.29

Iced Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Frappe

$5.75+

Frozen Chai

$5.75+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.25+

Small Iced Breve

$5.25

Large Iced Breve

$6.25

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.95+

Iced Chai

$5.25+

Iced Espresso

$1.49+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Large Iced Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda

$4.25

Milk

$1.75+

Iced White Mocha

$4.95+

Iced Salted Caramel

$4.95+

Flavored Lemonade

$3.75+

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.25+

Unspiked Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boba

$7.00

Coke

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Energy Drinks

$3.00

Protein Cold Brew

$3.50

Can

$1.25

Mini Juice

$1.50

MM Juice Box/ Capri Sun

$1.00

Powerade

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Latte

$2.99+

Mocha Latte

$3.25+

Caramel Latte

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Chai

$3.29+

Americano

$2.59+

Breve

$3.25+

Capuccino

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$1.09+

Red Eye

$2.99+

Egg Nog Latte

$3.25+

Single Shot Espresso

$0.99

Double Shot Espresso

$1.98

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.05

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$7.05

Egg and Cheese

$4.05

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.05

Bagel w/ Apple Butter

$2.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.05

Bagel w/ Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.99

Bagel w/ Chipped Beef Cream Cheese

$4.50

Bagel w/ Salmon, Cream Cheese and Capers

$8.95

Plain Bagel

$1.50

Plain Croissant

$2.99

Quiche

$5.25

Fritata

$4.25

Hashbrown

$2.00

Croissant Dog

$4.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Avacado Toast With Bacon

$5.50

Avacado Toast No Bacon

$3.50

Sausage Spinach Feta Croissant

$5.50

Spinach Feta croissant

$4.50

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$8.00

CRAB QUICHE

$10.00

Bacon, Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$8.75

ADD EGG

$1.25

ADD BACON

$2.50

ADD SAUSAGE

$2.50

ADD SMOKED SAUSAGE

$2.50

ADD CHEESE

$0.75

ADD CREAM CHEESE

$1.50

ADD VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE

$2.00

Cheddar kolache

$5.00

Jalapeño kolache

$5.00

Smoked sausage

$6.25

CRAB BAGEL

$13.00

FATHER'S DAY BOX

$35.00

Croisstatas

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Grated eggs

$1.00

Rib eye Burrito

$10.00

Chipped beef

$7.50

C

$4.50

Sloppy Joe pocket

$5.00

Breakfast Pastries

Almond Croissant

$3.50

Almond Raspberry Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Cinnamon Twist

$3.00

French Twist

$1.80

Danish

$3.50

Crumb Cake Slice

$3.75

Turnover

$3.00

Boston Cream Twist

$3.00

DAY OLDS

$1.70

Jake Leister Clothespin Pastry

$1.15

Maple Pecan Roll

$3.50

Muffin

$3.00

Raspberry Twist

$2.50

Doodle Bar

$3.00

Cinnamon Hearts

$3.50

Peach Cake

$12.00

8x8 Crumb Cake

$14.00

Scone

$2.25

Twice baked croissant

$3.25

Twice baked danish

$3.25Out of stock

Venetian

$3.00

Strawberry Love Notes

$2.50

Donut

$2.50

GF Muffin

$2.00

Mini King Cake

$6.95

Peach galette

$3.75

Bacon balsamic goat cheese galette

$4.00

Fruit and cream coffe cake

$3.00

Carrot cake oatmeal

$3.25

Mini croissants

$1.75

Strawberry raspberry almond croissants

$2.25

Strawberry nutella twist

$2.75

Apple crumb

$3.75

Raspberry coffee cake

$3.75

French Apple Hand Pie

$3.25

FRENCH TWIST FRIES

$5.00

Croistrudle

$22.00

FATHER'S DAY BOX

$35.00

Crab croisstata

$7.00

Bear Claw

$2.50

Steel cut oats

$5.00

Peach Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Peach dumpling

$6.00

Blueberry galette

$3.75

Cruffin

$5.00

Pumpkin hand pie

$3.50

Fruit roses

$2.75

Jumbo crumbcake

$5.00

Farmer Stan donut

$1.50

Rice krispy Halloween

$4.00

Banana bread slice

$2.75

Cookies

Dozen Chocolate Tops

$16.20

Dozen Homestyles

$7.80

Dozen Sugar Cookie

$12.70

Chocolate Top

$1.35

Hamentashen

$2.50

Homestyle

$0.65

Jumbo M&M Cookie

$2.60

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Sugar Cookie

$1.05

Cookie Kit

$20.00

Russian Tea Cake

$1.00

Melted Snowman Cookie

$2.00

Cookie tray

$20.00

Jumbo Hamentashen

$15.00

Sugar Cookie Christmas Tree

$20.00

Jumbo Snickerdoodle

$1.75

Kolacky

$0.75

Button cookies

$0.55

Berg Bars

$2.50

Valentine Cookie

$4.00

Valentine Cookie 2 for $7

$7.00

Fluffer nutter Pretzel

$2.00

Lemon Drop Cookie Box

$5.00

Royal iced cookie

$3.50

Sandwich cookie

$2.50

Chocolate covered pretzles

$3.00

Lemon butter cream blossom

$1.25

Rice crispy treat

$3.00

Clam shell cookies 4

$2.95

Elephant ears

$2.00

Old bay crabs

$0.70

Millionaire Shortbread

$4.50

Almond pillows

$0.70

Clam Shell Sugar Cookies

$2.75

Cupcakes

Cake Push Pop

$3.50

Cake Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Cake Tops

$3.00

Gourmet

$5.00

Gourmet Cannoli

$6.00

Gourmet Death

$6.00

Gourmet Gingerbread Cupcake

$6.00

Mini Cannoli

$3.00

Mini Death

$3.00

Mini Gourmet

$3.00

Napoleon

$4.00

Petite

$1.00

Petite Gourmet

$1.75

Pumpkin Roll

$8.00

PumpkinRoll Slice

$3.75

Regular Cupcake

$2.25

OREO CHEESECAKE TRUFFLE

$1.75

Cake Pop

$2.50

Gluten Free Regular Cupcake

$2.50

Funbites

$2.00

HOFFA Mocha Gourmet

$5.50

Gourmet Carrot

$5.00

Minion kids cupcake

$3.00

Rainbow Cake Slice

$3.00

Cold Case

Black Bottom

$2.30

Cheesecake Cup

$2.30

Bread Pudding

$3.25

Brownie

$3.60

Tandy Cake

$5.00

Cannoli

$3.50

Chocolate Volcano

$4.75

Mousse Bar

$4.50

Coconut Macaroon

$2.25

Éclair

$5.25

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.25

French Macaron

$2.00

Fruit Tart

$4.50

GF Oreo Cheesecake

$2.50

Key Lime Tart

$4.95

Limoncello Cake

$4.25

Mini Cannoli

$1.50

Mini Pie

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie

$12.50

Tiramisu

$4.95

Turtle Brownie

$4.25

Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.25

Baklava

$4.00

Lobster Tail

$4.50

Rum Balls

$2.00

Napoleon

$4.00

Cheesecake slice

$5.75

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Chocolate Eclair Cream Puff

$2.00

Banana Cream Pie

$3.75

Clothes Pin Pastry

$1.00

Creme Brulee

$4.25

Strawberry Tart

$4.75

Raspberry Mousse Cup

$3.95

Margarita Pie

$4.25

Key Lime Pie Bites

$2.00

Mousse Shakes

$3.00

Sugar Cookie Truffles 🍀

$2.00

Strawberry Pie

$6.00

Lemon Meringue Tart

$4.00

Lemon Meringue Eclair

$4.25

Lemon Posset

$3.00

Dirty Mousse Shake

$3.00

Strawberry Lemon Tart

$4.75

Unicorn Pie

$3.00

Stout Cheesecake Tart

$1.00

Orange Bundt Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Covered Jalepeño

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Texas Sheet Cake Bites

$1.50

Tang Pie

$3.25

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$8.50

Carrot Cake with Custard Sauce

$7.50

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

$3.00

Sand or Dirt cup

$3.25

Angelfood Mousse Cake

$3.00

Orange

$1.25

Banana

$1.00

Apples

$1.00

Angelfood Cake Roll

$4.00

Mini Lemon Ricotta

$2.25

1\2 tiramisu

$2.48

Tres Leches

$4.00

Fancy Cheesecake

$8.50

Citrus Marscapone

$1.25

Cake Parfait

$4.00

Strawberry rhubarb pie

$7.00

Peach cobbler

$5.25

CHOCOLATE COVERED JALEPENO

$2.50

GF BROWNIE

$3.75

Mini mousse bar

$2.50

Mixed Berry Shortcake

$6.50

Crunch cone

$4.25

Strawberry mousse cup

$4.25

Fruit cup

$5.00

Blueberries

$0.50

Strawberry shortcake parfait

$2.75

Flan

$4.25

Peach blueberry upsidedown cake

$3.75

Strawberry Waffle Cone

$5.00

Creampuff

$3.75

Viennese Fancies

$4.00

Peach cream puff

$6.50

Gluten free donut parfait

$5.00

Pumpkin whoopie pie

$3.00

Medium pies

$6.00

Double Crunch cone

$8.50

Pie slice

$4.50

Gluten free pumpkin pie

$5.25

Almond Joy Cake Parfait

$6.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$1.50

Everything Bagel

$1.50

Asiago Bagel

$1.50

Rainbow Bagel

$1.50Out of stock

Cinnamon French Toast

$1.50

Croissant

$1.50

Gluten Free

$2.50

Cakes

Cake Push Pops

$2.50

Heart Shaped

$8.00

Specialty cake slice

$4.00

Rainbow cake

$13.99

Peach Cake Slice

$12.00

Mini cake

$5.50

Packaged Bagels

Dozen

$13.00

Half Dozen

$7.00

Half Dozen Gluten Free

$12.00

Dozen Gluten Free

$24.00

Tub of Cream Cheese

$2.50

Tub of Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.50

Mini Pastries

Mini Eclair

$2.50

Mini Fruit Tart

$3.00

Mini Chocolate Mousse Tart

$2.50

Mini Flourless

$3.50

Mini Danish

$2.50

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$1.50

Mini Almond Croissant

$2.50

Mini Scone

$1.25

Wholesale

Almond Croissant

$2.75

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50

Pumpkin Croissant

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Cinnamon Twists

$2.00

Crumb Cake

$2.00

Danish

$2.50

French Twist

$2.00

Maple Pecan Roll

$2.50

Scone

$2.10

Turnover

$2.25

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Jumbo M&M Cookie

$2.00

Coconut Macaroon

$1.80

Individual Packaging

$0.10

Muffin

$2.00

Jumbo Snickerdoodle

$1.80

Pig Sugar Cookie

$1.25

Coconut Macaroon

$1.80

Labor

$60.00

BOSTON CREAM TWIST

$2.50

ROYAL ICED HEART

$3.00

VALENTINES COOKIE BOX

$8.00

Gourmet Cupcake

$3.50

NUTELLA PECAN CROISSANT

$2.00

MOCHA GOURMET HOFFA

$3.70

Brownies

$2.75

Nutella Pecan Croissant

$2.75

Eclair

$5.25

LUNCH/ SPECIALS

CLAM CHOWDER

$5.00

SPLIT PEA

$4.00

Chips

$1.00

Sunday Brunch

STRAWBERRY AND CREAM CREPE

$8.50

DULCE DE LECHE

$7.50

CARAMEL APPLE BUTTER

$7.75

CINNAMON SUGAR

$6.25

LEMON RICOTTA

$8.25

STRAWBERRY AND NUTELLA

$8.25

HAM AND SWISS

$9.75

SIDE BACON

$2.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.00

POTATO CASSSEROLE

$2.50

BEYOND SAUSAGE

$3.00

Crab quiche

$9.75

CARROT CAKE

$8.50

BLUEBERRIES AND CREAM

$8.50

CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$10.00

BRISKET AND CHEDDAR

$10.00

Bananas foster

$9.00

PEACHES AND CREAM

$8.50

Shrimp and Grits (meal not crepe)

$12.00

Nutella crepe

$7.50

CANNOLI CREPE

$10.50

REUBEN CREPE

$12.50

Ham and cheese potato cassarole

$6.50

Valentines Specials

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$2.05

6 CHOC STRAWBERRY

$10.99

12 CHOC STRAWBERRY

$21.99

Mini strawberry cake

$15.00

Love bugs

$3.00

Turtle/Strawberry/Creme Brulee

$4.25

12 Strawberry box

$23.00

Custom heart

$3.00

Variety box

$18.00

Cookie box

$8.00

Bagel Cookie Box

$15.00

Raspberry tulip mousse cup

$3.95

Bread

Montana White Sandwich

$5.99

Cinnamon Raisin Walnut Sandwich

$6.50

Orange Cranberry Pecan Sanwich

$6.50

Brioche Roll

$7.99

Challah Roll

$7.99

Montana White Roll

$7.99

Artisan Cinnamon Swirl

$5.99

Artisian San Fran Sourdough

$5.99

Artisan Three Seed Sourdough

$5.99

Lemon Rosemary

$6.99

Raspberry Peach Muffin

$3.00

Gluten Free

GF DONUT

$2.50

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.25

MOTHERS DAY

Royal Iced Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Cookie Box

$13.00

Breakfast Box

$30.00

Tree Leches Cake Slice

$4.00

MOM Cookie Box

$13.00

Blue Basket SMALL

$8.00

Blue Basket LARGE

$13.00

Cookie Box

$8.00

ROCK SALT

GF OREO CHEESECAKE

$60.00

KEY LIME TARTS

$4.00

TELL-TALE

ALMOND CROISSANT

$2.25

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$2.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.35

CINNAMON TWIST

$2.00

CRUMB CAKE SLICE

$2.00

DANISH

$2.35

FRENCH TWIST

$2.00

MAPLE PECAN ROLL

$2.50

SCONE

$2.00

JUMBO M&M COOKIE

$2.00

JUMBO SNICKERDOODLE

$2.00

COCONUT MACAROON

$1.80

HOMESTYLE COOKIE

$0.50

INDIVIDUAL PACKAGING

$0.10
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

903 S MAIN ST, Greenmount, MD 21074

Directions

Gallery
Snickerdoodles image
Snickerdoodles image
Snickerdoodles image

Map
