American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Snitz Creek Brewery

986 Reviews

$$

7 N 9th St

Lebanon, PA 17046

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
OMG BLT
Creekside Burger

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$12.50

Fries covered in our house made beer cheese sauce, topped with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, and bacon

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Straight from Philadelphia, lightly fried, served with our house made cheese sauce and beer mustard

Bang Bang App

$14.50

Fried beer battered shrimp tossed in Sweet Chili and Honey sauce topped with scallions

Boneless Wings

$11.00

10-12 Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce side additions of ranch or bleu cheese and celery

Wings

$11.00

10 bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce side additions of ranch or bleu cheese and celery

Crispy Sprouts

$8.00

Fresh cut and lightly fried brussels sprouts lightly seasoned and topped with our house made lava sauce

Brew House Nachos

$7.00

House fried tortilla chips covered in our special beer cheese sauce topped with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole

Buffalo Chicken Pretzel

$12.50

Soft pretzel straight from Philadelphia covered in house made Buffalo Chicken Dip and Bleu Cheese crumbles, topped with scallions

Smokehaus Cheese Dip

$12.50

House made creamy cheese dip with smoked sausage, served with toasted peta bread.

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Street Tacos

Beer Battered Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Fried Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Blackened Fish Taco

$14.00

Fresh Haddock blackened, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Grilled Chicken Taco

$14.00

Chipotle chicken, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Smoked Brisket Taco

$14.00

House Smoked Brisket, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Salads

Classic Cobb Salad

$12.00

Cheap House Salad

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Brewhouse Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Jerk Mahi

$22.00

Seared Mahi served with roasted red pepper coulis, herbed polenta and sautéed mixed vegetables

Pretzel Fish Fry

$19.50

Fresh White Haddock hand dipped and fried with French Fries, Coleslaw, and Red Onion Aioli

Whiskey Mac

$16.00

Fresh made whiskey alfredo sauce made to order with Cavatappi pasta, bacon, and choice of protein

Tri Colored Tortellini Pesto

$16.00

Sautéed onion, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes in a white wine pesto sauce with Tri Colored Tortellini Pesto

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Bourbon Honey Glazed Salmon served with herbed polenta and sautéed vegetable

Sandwiches

Smokehause Cuban

$14.50

Smokehaus #7 cheddar sausage, ham, swiss, pickles, beer mustard, served on a pretzel roll

Pork Sandwich

$14.50

12 hour slow smoked pork, Beer BBQ sauce, house coleslaw on side

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Philly steak meat, house made beer cheddar ale sauce, sautéed onions and peppers

House Smoked Brisket Melt

$16.00

Tender smoked brisket, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and horseradish mayo sauce on toasted sourdough

Nashville Sandwich

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, mayo, pickles, lettuce, grilled brioche bun

Blackened Mahi BLT

$16.00

Mahi grilled and blackened, fresh bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper aioli on toasted sourdough

OMG BLT

$13.50

Toasted pretzel bun, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pesto mayo, and bacon

Creekside Burger

$13.00

Char grilled burger, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. Beyond burger available

Snitzer Burger

$15.50

Char grilled burger, Lebanon sweet bologna, cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayo, served on pretzel roll

Lava Burger

$15.50

Char grilled burger, sweet Lebanon bologna, pepper jack cheese, chipotle spices, jalapenos, lava sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, on grilled brioche

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$14.00

hand dipped and fried haddock, malt vinegar aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Toasted sourdough, American cheese, pickles

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.99

Well done char grilled burger with American cheese on toasted bun

Kid Chicken Bites

$7.99

Fried chicken bites about 5-6

Kid Fish and Chips

$5.99

Fresh fried Haddock and fries

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Fresh made to order mac and cheese with cheddar and American cheese

Kid Half BLT

$5.99

Toasted sourdough, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Bologna

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Hot as Snitz

$0.75

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Truffle Bomb

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7 N 9th St, Lebanon, PA 17046

Directions

