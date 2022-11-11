Restaurant header imageView gallery

3611 Juniata Street

St. Louis, MO 63116

Lobster Shrimp Wok Noodles
“Crab Rangoon”
16oz Ribeye Lava Stone Steak

Dim Sum "Snacks"

snow’s rolls

$10.00

Tony’s moms famous egg rolls! Jicama, pork, rock shrimp

Kurobota Pork Shumai

$10.00

Quail Egg, Kaffir Lime Soy

“Crab Rangoon”

$10.00

Hearts of Palm, Sweet Chili Mustard

Impossible Potstickers

$10.00

Drip CalabrAsian Sauce, Cilantro

Signature Starters

Grilled Jumbo Prawns Grilled Over Thai Binchotan

$21.00

Drip Seasoning

Salads

Tower Grove Farmers Market Salad

$14.00

Asian Goddess Emulsion

Noodles, Rice and Vegetables

Bone Marrow Fried Rice

$22.00

Beef Ribeye, French Omelet, Shallot and Melted Onion Jus

Ramen Cacio y Pepe

$17.00

Lobster Shrimp Wok Noodles

$36.00

Cauliflower

$13.00

Inquire about the vegetables and preparation

Crab Fried Rice

$28.00

Large Plates

Whole Smoked Singapore Crab

$63.00

With GGS Rice

Shaking Steak Frites

$33.00

Cubed Filet Mignon, Watercress Tomato Salad, Cognac Cream

16oz Ribeye Lava Stone Steak

$58.00

Drip Seasoning,Double Strained Potato Puree, Cognac & Vietnamese Black Pepper Reduction

Black Cod “Fish and Chips”

$33.00

Brown Butter Basted, Potato two ways, Shiso Oil, Horseradish Crema, Sauce Gribiche

Dover Sole

$59.00

Desserts

Is There Fish In My Dessert?

$13.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Asian fusion restaurant from acclaimed Chefs Tony Nguyen and Jessica Nguyen. Sleek restaurant featuring creative sustainable seafood, prime steaks, seasonal vegetables and craft cocktails.

Website

Location

3611 Juniata Street, St. Louis, MO 63116

Directions

