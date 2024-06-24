Sno King 3820 Andrews Hwy
All hours
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Sno King, where flavor meets tradition! Dive into a world of exquisite taste with our hand-crafted real fruit syrups, crafted with love from our cherished family recipe. Whether you're seeking a refreshing escape with our shaved ice treats or a delightful twist in your specialty coffee, we've got you covered. Our commitment to quality and authenticity ensures each sip is a journey through rich, natural flavors. Come experience the essence of tradition fused with the zest of innovation at Sno King.
Location
3820 Andrews Highway, Odessa, TX 79762