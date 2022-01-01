Restaurant header imageView gallery

SNO13

review star

No reviews yet

2304 West Park Row Drive

Pantego, TX 76013

Order Again

SNOW CONES

#the013

$2.00

pina colada + strawberry

America

$2.00

blueberry + white coconut + strawberry

Bahama Mama

$2.00

has an outstanding fruity bahama mama bar drink taste

Banana

$2.00

tastes like a shaved ice melt-in-your-mouth banana flavored popsicle

Best Maid Dill Pickle

$2.00

zowie! real dill pickle juice flavor that will make your lips pucker

Blackberry

$2.00

ripe fruit forward berry (CS)

Blue Coconut

$2.00

tastes like the tropical coconut

Blue Hawaiian

$2.00

tastes like the cocktail Blue Hawaii with tropical fruit

Blue Raspberry

$2.00

like our regular raspberry but with a bit more razz & a bold blue color

Blueberry

$2.00

outstanding true to life plump ripe blueberry fruit

Bubblegum Barbie

$2.00

bubblegum

Bug's Life

$2.00

green & sour

Butter Beer

$2.00

butterscotch + ice cream

Butterscotch

$2.00

tastes like butterscotch candy

Candy Apple

$2.00

juicy candy red apple waiting for you (CS)

Chamoyada

$2.00

spicy apricot

Cheesecake

$2.00

rich cheesecake flavor

Cherry

$2.00

fruity full cherry taste

Cherry Limeade

$2.00

cherry + lime

Cola

$2.00

tastes like a classic cola soft drink

Cotton Candy

$2.00

vanilla base with a sweet sugar spun cotton candy flavor

DF Coconut Kiss

$2.00

rich well rounded smooth coconut flavor

DF White Cherry

$2.00

cherry flavor without the red color

Dr Pepper

$2.00

the bold flavor of the 23 ingredients in this soft drink

Dreamsicle

$2.00

like an orange push-up ice cream pop - creamy & smooth taste

Grape

$2.00

real true grape taste with a true grape tartness

Green Apple

$2.00

sweet and tart green apple taste

Hulk

$2.00

green apple + grape

Ice Cream

$2.00

creamy rich vanilla ice cream flavor (CS)

Kobe

$2.00

grape + ice cream

Lemon

$2.00

tastes and smells like a very sweet lemon

Lime

$2.00

robust lime flavor - just like fresh squeezed limes

Mango

$2.00

true fresh-fruit mango taste

Margarita

$2.00

tastes like a real margarita - try mixed with other fruit flavors

Ninja Turtle

$2.00

banana + lime

Orange

$2.00

real fresh-squeezed Valencia orange flavor

Peach

$2.00

tastes like peach flavored candy

Pimp Juice Passion Fruit

$2.00

tangy bar drink taste with passion fruit (CS)

Pina Colada

$2.00

just like a real pina colada from a bartender's blender - made with cane rum flavor for a true taste - try mixed with other fruit flavors

Pineapple

$2.00

like freshly sliced pineapples

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

refreshing lemonade taste (CS)

Pomegranate

$2.00

pinky fruity yummy (CS)

PPAP

$2.00

pineapple + green apple

Rainbow

$2.00

blue coconut + banana + cherry

Root Beer

$2.00

a real strong homemade root beer taste

SF Cherry

$2.00

sugar free tasty cherry

SF DF Coconut Kiss

$2.00

sugar free & dye free white coconut

SF DF Grape

$2.00

sugar free & dye free grapety good

SF DF Strawberry

$2.00

sugar free & dye free fresh strawberry

SF Pina Colada

$2.00

sugar free pina colada

SF Tigers Blood

$2.00

sugar free tigers blood

Shark Bite

$2.00

tigers blood + blue hawaiian

Shrek

$2.00

has a berry citrus taste

Snow Ice Cream

$2.00

hopefully you'll add cream to make this childhood favorite

Spiderman

$2.00

blue raspberry + strawberry

Sponge Bob

$2.00

has a tropical taste

Strawberry

$2.00

like biting into a delicious ripe strawberry

Sunshine

$2.00

orange + pineapple + white coconut

Tamarindo

$2.00

has a latin american fruity taste (CS)

Tigers Blood

$2.00

watermelon + strawberry + hint of coconut

Tutti Fruitti

$2.00

a popular blend of fruit mixed fruit

Vanilla

$2.00

don't be afraid to be basic (CS)

Watermelon

$2.00

tastes like biting into a ripe watermelon but with no seeds to fight

Wedding Cake

$2.00

tastes like the icing on a wedding cake

Yellow Snow

$2.00

yellow mix up

MERCHANDISE

T Shirt

$20.00

Jibbitz

$5.00

Sticker

$0.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Delicious snow cones await!

Location

2304 West Park Row Drive, Pantego, TX 76013

Directions

