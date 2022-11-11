Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
723 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Snookers is a great place to meet friends, entertain guests, or just hang out enjoying craft beers, great food, and good times.
Location
53 Ashburton St, Providence, RI 02904
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Epicurean Feast - 2960 - AAA Northeast
No Reviews
110 Royal Little Drive Providence, RI 02904
View restaurant
Den Den Cafe Asiana - 161 Benefit Street
No Reviews
161 Benefit Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant
More near Providence