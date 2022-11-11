Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

723 Reviews

$

53 Ashburton St

Providence, RI 02904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Jumbo Bone In Wings
Snooker Burger
Warm Pretzels

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.99

with slow roasted BBQ pork, Sam Adams queso, melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions. IF ORDERED TOGO, this item will come with the Sam Adams queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions on the side which will require a little assembly. We do this to keep it from getting too soggy during transport.

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.99

crispy, gooey & delicious with a zesty dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

with crispy tortilla chips

Mac 'N Cheese Bites

$11.99

with jalapenos and served with a honey bbq dipping sauce

Warm Pretzels

Warm Pretzels

$9.99

with honey mustard or Sam Adams queso

Fried Mozzarella

$10.99
Cheddar Bacon Ranch Fries

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Fries

$9.99

a basket of fries layered with cheddar & bacon and drizzled with Ranch

Pound Onion Rings

$9.99

a basket full of our breaded & fried onion rings

Sweet Cajun Fries

Sweet Cajun Fries

$9.99

sweet potato fries tossed in a sweet & spicy Cajun spice blend served with a tangy dipping sauce

Regina's Meatballs

Regina's Meatballs

$11.99

4 meatballs, marinara & melted fresh mozzarella, with garlic bread

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

grilled buffalo chicken with red onions, seasoned tomatoes & a cheddar, mozzarella blend served with a side of blue cheese

Basket of French Fries

$5.99

Basket of "Home-Fry" Seasoned Fries

$6.49

Basket of Sweet Fries

$8.49
8 Jumbo Bone In Wings

8 Jumbo Bone In Wings

$14.99

served with celery and choice of blue cheese or Ranch

6 Boneless Tenders

6 Boneless Tenders

$13.99

served with celery and choice of blue cheese or Ranch

12 Boneless Tenders

12 Boneless Tenders

$24.99

served with celery and choice of blue cheese or Ranch

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

crisp romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & housemade croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, roastede corn, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese on a bed of romaine, drizzled with our ranch dressing.

Fiesta Taco Salad

$15.99

cajun blacked chicken breast over mixed greens with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and scallions with crispy fried tortillas and a cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheese, croutons

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.99

topped with Parmesan cheese and our housemade croutons

Pizza

The Regina Pizza

The Regina Pizza

$18.99

meatballs, sausage, roasted red peppers, plum tomatoes, mozzarella pizza sauce & basil

Pepperoni & Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni & Cheese Pizza

$15.99

our cheese pizza with pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.99

our special pizza sauce, blend of herbs, seasonings & mozzarella cheese

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$17.99

grilled chicken, crispy bacon & ranch with a blend of cheeses topped with scallions

Cheeseburger Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99

Angus burger with caramelized onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard & a blend of cheeses finished with chopped tomato

Uptown Pizza

Uptown Pizza

$16.99

pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced plum tomatoes & basil

The Parma Pizza

The Parma Pizza

$18.99

tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula & a blend of cheeses drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.99

shaved steak with peppers, onions & mushrooms with American & provolone cheeses

Chicken Caesar Pizza

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$17.99

mozzarella, parmesan & grilled chicken pizza topped with romaine, croutons & Caesar dressing

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

sweet chili sauce, ham, jalapeno, pineapple & mozzarella cheese, finished with ranch

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, scallions & blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with french fries. Substitute sweet potato fries or a side salad for 1.99.
Snooker Burger

Snooker Burger

$11.99

grilled Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion & our secret burger sauce on a brioche bun

PBR Burger

PBR Burger

$13.99

our Angus burger topped with fried pickles, bacon, ranch & pepper jack cheese with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Texas Special

Texas Special

$13.99

cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, bacon, LTO and spicy ranch on a brioche bun

Snooker Dog

Snooker Dog

$10.99

all beef hot dog with bbq pulled pork, melted smoked gouda cheese and red onion on a brioche dog bun

The Breakfast Sandwich

The Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

egg, sausage & cheddar cheese with a maple bacon aioli on our grilled brioche bun served with "home-fry" seasoned fries

T-Bird

T-Bird

$13.59

grilled or fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted brioche

Uncle Al's Chicken Parm

$13.59

fried chicken cutlet with marinara, mozzarella & parmesan on a soft torpedo roll.

BLT

BLT

$12.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted ciabatta

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.59

shaved steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, American & provolone cheese on a toasted torpedo

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$13.59

grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella & arugula on focaccia with garlic aioli.

Veggie Burger

$12.99

with guacamole, tomato, red onion and arugula on a brioche bun

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$13.59

fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet chili sauce, pineapple & cheddar cheese on a brioche

Italian Grindah

Italian Grindah

$13.99

prosciutto, salami, pepperoni & melted provolone cheese on a torpedo roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, EVOO & vinegar

Meatball Grinder

$12.99

meatballs with marinara sauce & melted provolone cheese on a ciabatta roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.59

fried buffalo chicken wrapped with romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato & blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.59

grilled chicken wrapped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing

Regina’s Pasta Specials

Macaroni, Sausage & Meatballs

Macaroni, Sausage & Meatballs

$13.99

sausage & meatballs with marinara over penne pasta

Manicotti & Meatballs

Manicotti & Meatballs

$13.99

ricotta stuffed manicotti (3) & meatballs (2) with marinara

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$15.99

over penne pasta with marinara served with garlic bread

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.99

blackened chicken over penne pasta in a spicy Cajun cream sauce with diced tomatoes served with garlic bread

Pink Penne & Sausage

$15.99

sausage tossed with penne pasta in a housemade pink sauce finished with arugula, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

served warm with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Snookers Mud Pie Sundae

Snookers Mud Pie Sundae

$8.99

coffee ice cream with chocolate brownie, crumbled Oreos, crushed Heath Bar, hot fudge, caramel sauce & whipped cream finished with an ice cream cone & a cherry on top

Giant Pretzel Sundae

$11.99

coated in cinnamon sugar and served with three scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces and finished with whipped cream and a cherry. Made to share.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Pasta

$8.99

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers

$8.99

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.29

Root Beer Bottle

$3.49
Redbull

Redbull

$5.00

RedBull Zero

$5.00
Sugar Free Redbull

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00
Blueberry Redbull

Blueberry Redbull

$5.00
Tropical Redbull

Tropical Redbull

$5.00
20 Oz Diet Coke Bottle

20 Oz Diet Coke Bottle

$3.49
20 Oz Sprite Bottle

20 Oz Sprite Bottle

$3.49

Orange Soda Can

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Snookers is a great place to meet friends, entertain guests, or just hang out enjoying craft beers, great food, and good times.

Website

Location

53 Ashburton St, Providence, RI 02904

Directions

Gallery
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

