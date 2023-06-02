Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snooty Pig Cafe

2940 Justin Road #102

Highland Village, TX 75077

Popular Items

Migas

Migas

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with sausage, onion, tomatoes, green pepper topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with hashbrowns and flour tortillas

Snooty Favorites

Migas

Migas

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with sausage, onion, tomatoes, green pepper topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with hashbrowns and flour tortillas

Snooty Pig Omelette

Snooty Pig Omelette

$13.50

Bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast

Spanish Omelette

Spanish Omelette

$13.00

Chorizo, onion, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast

Snooty Pig Skillet

Snooty Pig Skillet

$13.50

Ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo over hashbrowns topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with tortillas

Huevos De Fred

Huevos De Fred

$13.50

Sausage, onion, tomato, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella cheese over shredded hashbrowns and topped with two over-medium eggs. Served with flour tortillas

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with sausage, onion, tomatoes, green pepper topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with hashbrowns and homemade salsa

Traditional Classics

$12.00

Choice of buttermilk pancakes or French toast. Two eggs any style, and choice of two bacon, sausage or ham

2 Egg Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Any style with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with hashbrowns & toast or biscuit

$12.50

Ham, onion, tomatoes, green pepper and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast

$13.50

Smoked pulled pork, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.50

Scrambled eggs with sausage, onion, tomato, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a crispy flour tortilla. Served with hashbrowns and homemade salsa

Eggs Benedict

$13.50

Traditional benedict with ham and homemade hollandaise sauce atop a crispy English muffin. Served with hashbrowns

Southern Benedict

$13.00

Split buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage, scrambled eggs, and cream gravy. Served with hashbrowns

$12.00

Egg, ham, bacon and cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with hashbrowns

(3) Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.50
Cinnamon French Toast

$8.50
Belgian Waffle

$8.50

Healthy Options

Spinach Chicken Omelette

$13.50

Egg whites with seasoned chicken breast, spinach and mozzarella cheese. Served with sliced tomatoes and fresh cut fruit

$13.00

Onions, tomatoes, and green pepper with scrambled eggs. Served with fresh fruit and toast

Yogurt Bowl

$8.50

Topped with seasonal berries and granola

Steel Cut Oats Bowl

$8.50

Steel cut oats, granola, bananas and topped with honey

Pastries

Muffins

$4.00

$4.00

Kids Menu

$4.00

Three silver dollar pancakes

$4.50

One scrambled egg, one bacon, and three silver-dollar pancakes

$5.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with ham and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and fruit

$4.50

Scrambled eggs mixed with sausage and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with Hashbrowns and fruit

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger served with french fries

$4.50

$4.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Our signature pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and piled on our homemade bun

Classic BLT

$11.50

On our homemade bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Homemade chicken salad on wheat berry bread

$12.50

Homemade tuna salad on wheat berry bread

Turkey Melt

$12.50

Smoked turkey breast and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Chicken Club

$13.50

Seasoned chicken breast, bacon, avocado and Swiss cheese on our homemade bun

Snooty Pig Burger

$13.00

Angus beef topped with bacon, pulled pork, chorizo, cheddar and swiss cheese

$12.50

Angus beef topped with chorizo, jalapeños and Swiss cheese

Salads

$12.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Snooty Pig Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

$5.00

$4.00

$2.00+

$2.00+

$3.50

$2.75

$2.50+

$4.00+

$3.00

$2.00

$2.00+

$3.00+

$3.00

$7.00

$3.50

$3.50

$3.50

$3.50

$3.00+

$3.00+

$3.00+

$3.00+

$3.50

$3.50

$3.00+

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thanks for joining us!

2940 Justin Road #102, Highland Village, TX 75077

