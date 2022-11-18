Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snow Bunny

review star

No reviews yet

1914 Northeast 5th Avenue

Boca Raton, FL 33444

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiger Brown Sugar Tea
Strawberry Peach Tea
Grapefruit Tea

ORIGINAL FRESH BREWED TEA

Premium loose tea. NO SUGAR. Recommended with salty cream cheese topping.

White Peach Oolong Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Organic Black Tea

$5.00

PREMIUM MILK TEA

Loose powder tea with fresh milk.
Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.75
Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.75
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75
Ube Taro Milk Tea

Ube Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

REFRESHING ICE TEA

Made with real fruits and jasmine green tea
Butterfly Lemonade Tea

Butterfly Lemonade Tea

$6.00
Grapefruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

$6.00
Lychee Passionfruit Tea

Lychee Passionfruit Tea

$6.00
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$6.00
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$6.00
Passion Butterfly Tea

Passion Butterfly Tea

$6.00
Passionfruit Tea

Passionfruit Tea

$6.00
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$6.00
Strawberry Mojito Tea

Strawberry Mojito Tea

$6.00
Strawberry Peach Tea

Strawberry Peach Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Peach Tea

$6.00
Winter Melon Black Tea

Winter Melon Black Tea

$6.00

SLUSHIES

Ice blended mixed with real fruits
Grapefruit Slushy

Grapefruit Slushy

$7.00

Lychee Slushy

$7.00
Mango Colada with Tajin Spice

Mango Colada with Tajin Spice

$7.50
Mango Slushy

Mango Slushy

$7.00
Passionfruit Slushy

Passionfruit Slushy

$7.00
Peach Slushy

Peach Slushy

$7.00
Strawberry Peach Slushy

Strawberry Peach Slushy

$7.00
Strawberry Slushy

Strawberry Slushy

$7.00

SMOOTHIES

ice blended with milk and whipped cream on top.
Classic Tea Smoothies

Classic Tea Smoothies

$7.00
Matcha Smoothies

Matcha Smoothies

$7.00
Thai Tea Smoothies

Thai Tea Smoothies

$7.00

Ube Taro Smoothies

$7.00

SNOW BUNNY HOPPING DRINKS

Bunny Matcha Milk Tea

$7.00

Classic Bunny Brown Sugar Tea

$7.00
Ovaltine Chocolate Malt

Ovaltine Chocolate Malt

$7.00

Thai Milk Hopping Tea

$7.00

Tiger Brown Sugar Tea

$7.00
Tiramisu Milk Tea

Tiramisu Milk Tea

$7.00

ASIAN STREET STARTERS

Edamame (V/GF)

$5.95

steamed soy beans and sea salt

Seaweed Salad (V)

$5.95

japanese seaweed salad

Veggie Spring Rolls (3)

$7.95

crispy veggie spring roll

Ahi Tuna or Salmon Pizza

$16.95

ahi tuna or salmon, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and spicy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla

Poke Nacho

$16.95

tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onions, spicy aioli and jalapenos over crispy wonton chips

Summer Roll (GF)

$9.95

rice noodles, lemongrass shrimps, carrots, cilantro, mints and basil wrapped in rice paper

Vegan Summer Roll (GF/V)

$7.95

rice noodles, sesame tofu, carrots, cilantro, mints and basil wrapped in rice paper

Roti Dip (V)

$7.95

malaysian flat bread and thai peanut curry dipping sauce

Korean Ribs

$15.95

marinated pork ribs, spicy korean gochujang sauce and sesame seeds

Bangkok Sticky Wings

$12.95

roasted seasoning wings, sweet chili, scallions, cilantro and fried shallots

DIM SUM

Sichuan Wonton

$7.95

steamed chicken wontons, spicy chili crisp soy, cilantro and scallions

Vegetable Dumplings (4)

$7.95

pan fried dumplings, vinaigrette soy and scallions

Japanese Gyoza (4)

$6.95

Shrimp Shumai (4)

$8.95

shrimp dumplings

Har Gaw (4)

$7.95

crystal shrimp dumpling

Shitake Pork Shumai (4)

$8.95

steamed pork dumplings, toasted garlic and scallions

Dim Sum Platter Box A (12 pcs)

$22.95

Dim Sum Platter Box B (18 pcs)

$36.95

BAO BUN

Open Face Asian Steamed Bun

Shroom Bao

$9.95

mushroom bao, shitake and cripy enoki

Chicken Katsu Bao

$9.95

chicken katsu, spicy mayo, pickle, cilantro

Pulled Pork Bao

$9.95

asian pulled pork, hoisin, pickles and cilantro

BBQ Pork Bao

$9.95

bbq pork, cucumber, pickles, jalapeno, cilantro

Duck Bao

$10.95

duck, cucumber, scallions, cilantro

Short Ribs Bao

$10.95

korean short ribs, kimchee, gochujang and cilantro

Combo 3 Bao

$13.95

Combo 4 Bao

$18.95

Combo 5 Bao

$22.95

Combo 6 Bao

$27.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1914 Northeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33444

