Aurum Aspen Snowmass offers seasonal slopeside dining in an elegantly casual space. Refined seasonal New American cuisine in an elegantly casual atmosphere, in the heart of Snowmass Base Village. Enjoy slopeside dining, an outdoor patio with fire pit features, intimate dining room, and a private dining space which can accommodate up to 16 guests. We look forward to serving you at Aurum Aspen Snowmass!