- Home
- /
- Montgomery Center
- /
- Snowshoe Lodge and Pub
Snowshoe Lodge and Pub
No reviews yet
13 Main Street
Montgomery Center, VT 05471
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bread Basket
Basket of toasted bread with butter!
Broccoli Poppers
Breaded and stuffed with Brocolli, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon. Served with a side of Ranch!
Calamari
A Half Pound of Crispy Breaded Calamari Rings and Tentacles. Served with a side of Chipotle Romelade!
Cheese Curds
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds served with a side of Marinara!
Chicken Fingers
5 Breaded Chicken Fingers served with fries (additional price) and your choice of a dipping sauce!
Chicken Wings (12)
12 Deep Fried Chicken Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Celery and Carrots and your choice of dipping sauce!
Chicken Wings (6)
6 Deep Fried Chicken Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Celery and Carrots and your choice of dipping sauce!
Chicken Wings Bone-out (12)
12 Breaded Boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Celery and Carrots and your choice of dipping sauce!
Chicken Wings Bone-Out (6)
6 Breaded Boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Celery and Carrots and your choice of dipping sauce!
Clams
One Pound of Clams Steamed in White Wine and Butter served with a side of Bread!
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara!
Escargot
A Boatload of Escargot cooked in White Wine with Butter. Served with a side of Bread!
Fried Mushrooms
A Dozen Deep Fried Mushrooms, served with a side of Chipotle Romelaude!
Basket of Curly Fries
Basket of Seasoned Curly Fries, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce!
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Crinkle Cut Sweet Potatoes Fries, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce!
Basket of Fries
Basket of Hand Cut Mountain Fries, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce!
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Crispy Onion Rings, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce!
House Salad
Large Salad with Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, and Radishes. Served with your choice of Salad Dressing. Add a Protein of your choice if you'd like!
Mussels
One Pound of Mussels Steamed in White Wine and Butter. Served with a side of Bread!
Pretzel Bites
2 Soft Baked Pretzels, served with a side of Beer Cheese for dipping!
Tater Kegs
A Blend of Tater Tot, Cheese, Bacon, and Chives Deep Fried and Served with Ranch!
Pub Fare
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, House Made Pumpernickel Croutons tossed with Ceaser Dressing and topped with Grated Parmesean Cheese! Add your choice of Protien if desired!
Fish 'n Chips
Hand Dipped in Beer Batter, Deep Fried and served with a side of Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce!
Kel-Kel Bowl
Maple Bourbon Sauce, Stir Fry Vegetables, and White Basmati Rice. Add a Protien of your choice! **Vegetarian and Gluten Free Option!!!
Mac 'n Cheese
House Made Cheese Sauce and Cavatappi Pasta. Add a Protien of your choice! **Vegetarian Option!
Mountain Nachos
A Mountain of Nachos with a Blend of Cheese's, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Jalapeños. Add a Protien of your choice. Served with a side of Sour Cream and Salsa!
Poutine
Hand Cut Mountain Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Smothered with your choice of Beef or Turkey Gravy. Add a protien of your choice!
Quesadillas
A house Favorite! Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream!
Steak Tips
Hand Cut and House Marinated, served with Mixed Veggies and your choice of Starch! *House Favorite
Burgers
Hamburger
Plain Hamburger served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle. Served with your choice of Fries!
Cheese Burger
Plain Hamburger served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and your choice of Cheese. Served with your choice of Fries!
Brent Burger
Topped with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Garlic, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle and your choice of Fries!
Snowshoe Burger
Topped with Pineapple, Blue Cheese, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle and your choice of Fries!
Blackened Bleu Burger
Topped with Cajun, Blue Cheese, and Swiss Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle and your choice of Fries!
Veggie Burger
A Chipotle Black Bean Burger served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato. Onion, and Pickle and your choice of Fries! **Vegetarian Option!
Sandwiches
BLT
A Classic BLT! Served on your choice of Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon with your choice of Fries!
Grilled Cheese
Your Choice of Bread and Cheese served with your choice of Fries!
Reuben
Dunn's Famous Montreal Smoked Brisket, served on Pumpernickel Bread with Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, and Sauerkraut with your choice of Fries!
Specials
Pizza
Flatbread
Crispy Wood Grilled Flatbread with your choice of Marinara or White Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings!
14" Cheese
Hand Tossed with your choice of Marinara or White Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings!
16" Cheese
Hand Tossed with your choice of Marinara or White Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings!
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Pizza Crust Topped with your Choice of Sauce and Toppings!
Kids Meal
Additions
Desserts
Extra Dipping Sauces
|Sunday
|10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
13 Main Street, Montgomery Center, VT 05471