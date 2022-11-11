Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snowshoe Lodge and Pub

No reviews yet

13 Main Street

Montgomery Center, VT 05471

Popular Items

Chicken Wings (12)
16" Cheese
Basket of Curly Fries

Appetizers

One Pound of Clams, Steamed with White Wine and Butter. Served with a side of Bread!

Bread Basket

$4.00

Basket of toasted bread with butter!

Broccoli Poppers

$8.00

Breaded and stuffed with Brocolli, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon. Served with a side of Ranch!

Calamari

$12.00

A Half Pound of Crispy Breaded Calamari Rings and Tentacles. Served with a side of Chipotle Romelade!

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds served with a side of Marinara!

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

5 Breaded Chicken Fingers served with fries (additional price) and your choice of a dipping sauce!

Chicken Wings (12)

$18.00

12 Deep Fried Chicken Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Celery and Carrots and your choice of dipping sauce!

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

6 Deep Fried Chicken Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Celery and Carrots and your choice of dipping sauce!

Chicken Wings Bone-out (12)

$12.00

12 Breaded Boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Celery and Carrots and your choice of dipping sauce!

Chicken Wings Bone-Out (6)

$6.00

6 Breaded Boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Celery and Carrots and your choice of dipping sauce!

Clams

$16.00

One Pound of Clams Steamed in White Wine and Butter served with a side of Bread!

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara!

Escargot

$14.00

A Boatload of Escargot cooked in White Wine with Butter. Served with a side of Bread!

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

A Dozen Deep Fried Mushrooms, served with a side of Chipotle Romelaude!

Basket of Curly Fries

$6.00

Basket of Seasoned Curly Fries, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce!

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Basket of Crinkle Cut Sweet Potatoes Fries, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce!

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Hand Cut Mountain Fries, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce!

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of Crispy Onion Rings, served with your choice of Dipping Sauce!

House Salad

$8.00

Large Salad with Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, and Radishes. Served with your choice of Salad Dressing. Add a Protein of your choice if you'd like!

Mussels

$16.00

One Pound of Mussels Steamed in White Wine and Butter. Served with a side of Bread!

Pretzel Bites

$8.00Out of stock

2 Soft Baked Pretzels, served with a side of Beer Cheese for dipping!

Tater Kegs

$8.00

A Blend of Tater Tot, Cheese, Bacon, and Chives Deep Fried and Served with Ranch!

Pub Fare

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, House Made Pumpernickel Croutons tossed with Ceaser Dressing and topped with Grated Parmesean Cheese! Add your choice of Protien if desired!

Fish 'n Chips

$21.00

Hand Dipped in Beer Batter, Deep Fried and served with a side of Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce!

Kel-Kel Bowl

$16.00

Maple Bourbon Sauce, Stir Fry Vegetables, and White Basmati Rice. Add a Protien of your choice! **Vegetarian and Gluten Free Option!!!

Mac 'n Cheese

$14.00

House Made Cheese Sauce and Cavatappi Pasta. Add a Protien of your choice! **Vegetarian Option!

Mountain Nachos

$12.00

A Mountain of Nachos with a Blend of Cheese's, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Jalapeños. Add a Protien of your choice. Served with a side of Sour Cream and Salsa!

Poutine

$10.00

Hand Cut Mountain Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Smothered with your choice of Beef or Turkey Gravy. Add a protien of your choice!

Quesadillas

$11.00

A house Favorite! Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream!

Steak Tips

$24.00

Hand Cut and House Marinated, served with Mixed Veggies and your choice of Starch! *House Favorite

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Plain Hamburger served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle. Served with your choice of Fries!

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Plain Hamburger served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and your choice of Cheese. Served with your choice of Fries!

Brent Burger

$15.00

Topped with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Garlic, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle and your choice of Fries!

Snowshoe Burger

$15.00

Topped with Pineapple, Blue Cheese, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle and your choice of Fries!

Blackened Bleu Burger

$15.00

Topped with Cajun, Blue Cheese, and Swiss Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle and your choice of Fries!

Veggie Burger

$10.00

A Chipotle Black Bean Burger served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato. Onion, and Pickle and your choice of Fries! **Vegetarian Option!

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

A Classic BLT! Served on your choice of Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon with your choice of Fries!

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Your Choice of Bread and Cheese served with your choice of Fries!

Reuben

$16.00

Dunn's Famous Montreal Smoked Brisket, served on Pumpernickel Bread with Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, and Sauerkraut with your choice of Fries!

Specials

Bison Burger

$16.00

A Half Pound Bison Burger served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, your choice of Cheese, and your choice of Fries. You can also make it a Brent, Snowshoe, or Blackened Blue Style!

Spaghetti

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Soup

Chicken Cheddar Brocolli

$4.00

Pizza

Flatbread

$11.00

Crispy Wood Grilled Flatbread with your choice of Marinara or White Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings!

14" Cheese

$12.00

Hand Tossed with your choice of Marinara or White Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings!

16" Cheese

$14.00

Hand Tossed with your choice of Marinara or White Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and your choice of Toppings!

Gluten Free

$14.00

Gluten Free Pizza Crust Topped with your Choice of Sauce and Toppings!

Kids Meal

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Additions

Turkey Gravy

$2.50

Beef Gravy

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Dinner Veg

$4.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Lava Cake

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Extra Dipping Sauces

Dipping Sauces

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
13 Main Street, Montgomery Center, VT 05471

