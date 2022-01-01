Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snowy Owl Brewster

review star

No reviews yet

2624 Main Street

Brewster, MA 02631

Order Again

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot espresso

Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot espresso + dollup of steamed milk

Cortado

$3.75

Double shot espresso + 2 oz of steamed milk

Americano

$3.50+

Double shot espresso + water

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot espresso + 6oz of steamed milk

Latte

$4.20+

Double shot espresso + steamed milk

Mocha

$4.00+

Double shot espresso + steamed milk + taza chocolate granache

Red Eye

$3.75+

Double shot espresso + brewed coffee

Dirty Chai

$4.00+

Double shot espresso + chai latte

Military Matcha

$4.25+

Double shot espresso + matcha latte

Espresso Tonic

$4.25

Double shot espresso with tonic and ice

Cardamom Mocha

$4.25+

Coffee

Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.85+

Our signature brewed coffee of the day

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Our signature cold brew coffee, made from directly sourced Peruvian Coffee from Finca de La Palma

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Our signature cold brew coffee, made from directly sourced Peruvian Coffee from Finca de La Palma, and infused with nitrogen

Cafe Au Lait

$3.35+

Our signature brewed coffee of the day + steamed milk of your choice

AeroPress Coffee - Brewed

$4.00

Coffee of your choice brewed to order via the Aeropress method

Growler

$40.00

1 gallon of cold brew in a reusable, glass growler

Box of Coffee

$22.00

1 gallon of our signature brewed coffee of the day

*Special* Half gallon Cold Brew

$15.00

Matcha - Chai - Tea Latte

Chai Latte

$3.50+

House brewed chai tea mixed with steamed milk of your choice

Matcha

$3.75+

Mem Tea matcha blended with steamed milk of your choice. Available sweetened or unsweetened.

Tea Latte

$3.25+

Any of our Mem Tea options with steamed milk of your choice

Jasmine Matcha

$3.85+

A signature blend of Jasmine tea combined with matcha and steamed milk of your choice

London Fog

$3.15+

Earl Grey tea steamed with milk of choice and Vanilla syrup

Milk Steamers & Cocoa

Hot Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk of your choice

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Steamed milk of your choice + taza chocolate granache

Golden Milk Latte

$3.75+

Apple Cider Donut Steamer

$3.75+

Dandy Blend

$3.25+

Hot/Iced Tea - Cider - Milk

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Choose from a selection of organic teas

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Choose from a selection of organic teas

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50+

Iced Apple Cider

$3.75+

Cup of Water

$0.30+

Cup of Milk

$2.00+

Cold Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Citrus

OJ

$4.50+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Citrus Matcha

$5.00+

Cup of Sunshine

$5.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

WICKED BIG DRINKS

Wicked Big Cold Brew

$20.00

1/2 gallon of our signature cold brew

Wicked Big Latte

$25.00

1/2 gallon of our latte, made with the milk of your choice + cold brew concentrate

Wicked Big Mocha

$30.00

1/2 gallon of our mocha, made with the milk of your choice + cold brew concentrate

Wicked Big Chai Latte

$25.00

1/2 gallon of our chai latte, made with milk of your choice + chai tea concentrate

Wicked Big Matcha Latte

$35.00

1/2 gallon of our matcha latte, made with milk of your choice + matcha powder

Wicked Big OJ

$26.00

1/2 gallon of freshly squeezed OJ

Wicked Big Citrus Matcha

$40.00

1/2 gallon of our freshly squeezed OJ, matcha powder, and freshly squeezed lemon

Wicked Big Cup of Sunshine

$40.00

1/2 gallon of our signature Cup of Sunshine: Freshly squeezed orange + lemon juice + tumeric spices

PASTRIES

Scone

$4.00

Freshly baked scone

Croissant

$4.00

Freshly baked croissant

Apple Chausson

$5.00

Freshly baked chausson

Cookie

$3.00

Freshly baked cookie

Empanada

$6.00

Our signature Peruvian-style empanada with your choice of filling

Muffin

$4.28

Freshly baked muffin

Raspberry Streusel

$4.50

Bagel

$2.25

Retail Drink

Boxed Water

$2.75

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pressed Juice Greens with Ginger

$7.99

Pressed Juice - Sweet Citrus

$7.99

Pressed Juice - Greens Juice

$7.99

Pressed Juice - Roots with Ginger

$7.99

Olipop Soda - Orange Cream

$5.00

Pressed Juice Shots - Reset

$4.50

Snowy Owl Cold Brew Can

$4.50

Snowy Owl Cold Brew Can 4Pack

Aura Bora Sparkling Water - Basil Berry

$3.00

Aura Bora Sparkling Water - Cactus Rose

$3.00

Dram Sparkling Water

$4.00

Amaz Yerba Mate

$4.00

Olipop Soda - Cherry Vanilla

$5.00

Olipop Soda Cream Soda

$5.00

Culture Pop Soda

$3.00

Walker Bro. Kombucha

$5.50

Upstate Elevator CBD

$4.40

Snowy Owl Instant Coffee Single Packet

$2.00

Snowy Owl Instant Coffee box 10ct.

$18.00

Pressed Juice Shots - Wellness

$4.50

Retail Food

Optimal Kitchen Lunch Container

$9.00

Thai Noodle Salad

$6.00

Optimal Kitchen Seasonal Salad

$6.50

WL Magic Bars

$9.99

Cascara Panela Jam Jar

$5.00

Sweet Eats Cookie

$3.75

Owl Bar - Original

$4.00

Owl Bar - Maple Pecan

$4.00

Owl Bar - Cherry Almond

$4.00

Owl Bar - Seasonal - Cranberry Spice

$4.00

88 Acres Bar

$2.75

Louisville Jerky Maple Bacon

$7.99

Louisville Jerky Smoky BBQ

$7.99

Optimal Kitchen Muffin

$6.00

Stroop Wafel Cookie

$2.50

Stroop Wafel - VEGAN

$3.50

MEZCLA Peru Bar

$3.45

Prophecy Chocolate

$5.00

Bee Well Honey Jar

$12.00

Small WL Granola Bag - Original

$4.00

Large WL Granola Bag - Original

$10.00

Small WL Granola Bag - Apple Pie

$4.00

Large WL Granola Bag - Apple Pie

$10.00

Grandy Oatmeal

$4.00

MYLK labs Oatmeal Almond

$5.00

MYLK labs Oatmeal Blueberry

$5.00

Retail Coffee

10oz Bag of Coffee

$14.00

10oz bag of our freshly roasted coffee

2lb Bag of Coffee

$44.00

2lb bag of our freshly roasted coffee

5lb Bag of Coffee

$108.00

5lb bag of our freshly roasted coffee

Snowy Owl Instant Coffee Packet

$2.00

Snowy Owl Instant Coffee Box (10 ct)

$18.00

Yellow Label Peru Finca La Pena

$20.00

Retail Tea

Matcha Powder

$19.00

Turmeric Latte Mix

$17.00

MEM Retail Tea Tin

$11.70

Matcha Whisk

$15.00

Snowy Owl Retail Sticker

STICKER

$1.00

MAGNET

$3.00

50 Cape Cod Hiking Trails Book

Cc Hiking Book

$11.99

Apparel

Snowy Owl Sticker

$1.00

Snowy Owl Magnet

$3.00

Green Geo Owl Tshirt

$30.00

Geo Owl Crewneck Sweater

$58.00

Adult Navy Geo Owl Long Sleeve

$35.00

Kids Blue Geo Owl Long Sleeve

$28.00

Green Camper Hat

$31.95

Locale Merino Socks

$28.00

Towel - Nomadix

$40.00

Grey Eco Beanie w/ Patch

$33.95

Olive Eco Beanie w/ patch

$33.95

Highline Beanie w/ Patch

$33.95

Adult Navy Logo Hoodie - Sale

$30.00

Red Eco Beanie w/ patch (Copy)

$31.95

Kids Logo Hoodie - Sale

$20.00

Child sized sweatshirts with the Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters logo

Sharktooth Green Long Sleeve - Sale

$20.00

Brick Orange Logo Pullover - Sale

$25.00

Mural Long Sleeve - Sale

$20.00

Adult Logo Tee (Peach/Grey) - Sale

$15.00

Kids Logo Tee (Peach/Blue) - Sale

$10.00

Black Hat with Suede Rim

$31.95

Drinkware

Snowy Owl Sticker

$1.00

Snowy Owl Coffee sticker

Geometric Owl Mug

$19.00

Logo Water Bottle

$8.00

16oz Thermos Geometric Owl

$30.00

Black Silicone Logo Thermos

$22.00

Stainless Steel Cup

$16.00

Stainless steel, reusable mug with our logo

8oz Miir Tumbler

$28.00

Miir branded tumbler with the snowy owl geometric design. Tumbler holds 8oz

Coffee Canister - GOLD

$35.00

Miir branded gold coffee canister with geometric owl design and air-tight compresser to ensure preservation of freshness

Coffee Canister - White, SALE

$26.25

Miir branded gold coffee canister with geometric owl design and air-tight compresser to ensure preservation of freshness

SO Magnets

$3.00

Snowy Owl Coffee Magnet

Brewing Equipment

Aeropress Filters

$6.00

AeroPress Brewer

$50.00

AeroPress Go

$45.00

Chemex 3 Cup

$38.90

Chemex 6 CUP

$43.50

Chemex 8 CUP

$45.50

Chemex Filters - 1-3 Cup

$8.90

Chemex Filters - 6-10 Cup

$8.90

Hario V60 Filters

$8.00

Hario V60 Pour Over Dripper

$25.00

Hario Server

$33.00

Hario V60 Scale

$55.00

Hario Hand Grinder

$40.00

Hario Drip Kettle

$70.00

Hario Cold Brewer

$27.00

Hario Measuring Spoon

$14.00

Artists

Honey & Wine Stickers

$3.00

Amy Mason Card

$4.00

Amy Mason Card Pack

$16.00

Milisa Valliere Paintings

$10.00+

Little Bird Project

$20.00

Boho Glitz Bracelet

$30.00

Lir Grace Jewelry

$35.00+

C.C Chokers & Bracelets

$22.00+

Isabelle Quinn Painted Wood

$6.00+

F&J Candles

$19.00

Reynie’s Photography

$18.00

Woven Book Mark

$15.00

Wildflower Honey

$20.00

Upcycled Hook Bracelet

$20.00

Ceramic Mushroom

$10.00+

Marcy Ford Photo Cards

Dache Candles

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our specialty coffee beans are sourced and roasted with precision to ensure each bean receives the care needed to produce delicious brews. From bean to brew, each process has been meticulously tested to ensure the highest flavor, quality and consistency. By explicitly partnering with organizations and producers that we trust, we can better effectuate equity in the supply chain. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2624 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631

Directions

