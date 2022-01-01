Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snuffers - West Plano

4901 W Park Blvd.

Suite 521

Plano, TX 75093

Popular Items

Snuffer's Classic Burger
Cheddar Fries - Medium
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.29
Tx Style Nachos - Small

Tx Style Nachos - Small

$7.25

Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.

Tx Style Nachos - Large

Tx Style Nachos - Large

$10.99

Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99

Toasted tortilla with a melted blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses filled with chicken, beef or mix veggies (spring mix, spinach, mushrooms & onions)

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$4.49

Just Chips and Salsa

Chips + Guac + Salsa

Chips + Guac + Salsa

$7.29

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

Chips + Queso + Salsa

Chips + Queso + Salsa

$7.29

Chips, Queso & Salsa

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$8.29

Salsa, queso, guacamole and Chips

Onion Rings - Small

Onion Rings - Small

$3.29

Hand-batered in house big crispy onion rings

Onion Rings - Large

Onion Rings - Large

$4.29

Hand-batered in house big crispy onion rings

Potato Fries- Small

Potato Fries- Small

$3.29

Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries

Potato Fries - Large

Potato Fries - Large

$4.29

Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

$3.99

Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$5.29

Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries

Cheddar Fries

Cheddar Fries - Large

Cheddar Fries - Large

$10.25

First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.

Cheddar Fries - Medium

Cheddar Fries - Medium

$7.25

First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.

Cheddar Fries - Small

Cheddar Fries - Small

$5.25

First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.

Burgers

Snuffer's Classic Burger

Snuffer's Classic Burger

$8.99

1/2 pound patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard. Served on a Poppy Seed Bun.

Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger

Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.99

1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.

Bacon Guacamole Burger

Bacon Guacamole Burger

$10.99

1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.49

1/2 Pound patty topped with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served on a poppy seed bun.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$10.49

1/2 Pound patty with green chilies and cilantro under melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing, red onions and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.

Fried Jalapeno Cheeseburger

Fried Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$10.49

1/2 Pound patty with fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, spicy chiptle dressing, red onions & tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$10.49

1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.

Hickory BBQ Burger

Hickory BBQ Burger

$9.99

1/2 Pound patty with cheddar cheese, hickory bbq sauce and red onions. Served on a poppy seed bun.

Mix & Match Sliders -2

Mix & Match Sliders -2

$8.99

Choose 2 of your preparation, come with side fries

Mix & Match Sliders -3

Mix & Match Sliders -3

$9.99

Choose 3 of your preparation, served with a side of fries.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.99

2 1/4 pound pattys topped with melted cheddar and swiss cheese with caramelized onions and 1000 island dressed served on sourdough bread.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.99

Turkey patty with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$8.99

A savory blend of black beans, brown rice, corn, diced tomatoes, green & red peppers with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.

Beyond Burger

$9.99

Beyond Patty

Sandwiches

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with snuffers dressing, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun

California Chicken Club

California Chicken Club

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced avocados, applewood bacon strips, Swiss cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and garlic aioli on a toasted poppy seed bun.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.

Triple Decker Club Sandwich w/ Fries

Triple Decker Club Sandwich w/ Fries

$9.99

Deli sliced ham and smoked turkey with applewood bacon strips, aged cheddar and Swiss cheeses, romaine, tomatoes, and mayonnasie served on sourdough bread.

Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion

Soups & Salad

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine hearts, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon bits, bread crumb crunch, creamy lemon garlic dressing

Texas Classic

Texas Classic

$10.79

Choice of marinated fajita or crispy fried chicken, fresh romaine hearts, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, corn, black beans, signature housemade ranch dressing

Chicken Strip Salad

Chicken Strip Salad

$10.79

Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.

Chicken Strip Caesar Salad

Chicken Strip Caesar Salad

$10.79

Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$4.59

Romaine hearts, tomato, cheddar cheese, onion, croutons

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.49

Romaine hearts, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons

Bowl - Chili

Bowl - Chili

$6.99

House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons

Cup - Chili

Cup - Chili

$4.29

House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.69

A cup of chili soup and side of house salad

Homestyle Classics

Hand-Battered Chicken Strips

Hand-Battered Chicken Strips

$10.29

Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken Strips

Nashville Hot Chicken Strips

$10.29

Signature hand-breaded tenders tossed with hot Nashville sauce, served with fries

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.49

Chicken fried chicken breast. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and your choice of vegetable medley or side salad.

Texas Giant Chili Dog

Texas Giant Chili Dog

$9.69

Half pounds, all beef hot dog with cheddar cheese, mustard and red onions served with fries, and chili on the side.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$10.29

Healthy fajita seasoned chicken breast served with vegetable medley and side salad, please choose your dressing

Wings

5 Pcs Wings

5 Pcs Wings

$7.50
10 Pcs Wings

10 Pcs Wings

$14.00
Boneless

Boneless

$10.00

Shareable Platter (Togo)

$35.00

20 piece chicken wings, comes with an order of Fried Pickles and Fried Mushrooms.

30 Pcs Wings (Togo)

$40.00

40 Pcs Wings (Togo)

$54.00

Sides

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Dr. Pepper Sauce

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Nashville Sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.49

Romaine hearts, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Veg Medley

$3.29

NA BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.25

Desserts

Brownies

$4.25

Cheesecake

$6.25
Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.25

Old fashioned hand-scooped milkshakes, choose your flavor.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.49

Plain burger, served with fries

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.49

Served with fries, choose from fried or grilled chicken

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Served with fries

Kids Corn Dogs

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.49

Served with fries

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.49

Served with fries

Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$5.49

Served with fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
