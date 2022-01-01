Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snug Harbor and Jelly's

1,144 Reviews

$$

311 S Harbor Dr

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Order Again

Popular Items

Harbor Burger
Waffle Fries Side
Basil Pesto Chicken

APPETIZERS

Baked Seafood Dip

$14.00

Mushroom Au Gratin

$13.00

Potato Crab Fritter

$14.00

Harbor LOX

$14.00

SOUP-SIDES

Waffle Fries Side

$6.00

Waffle Fries Basket

$10.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

Sweet Pot Basket

$9.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Rice

$5.00

Carrots

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

White Chicken Chili

$6.00

Clam Chowder

$6.00

$$Wonton Chips

$2.00

SALADS

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

spring mix, cucumber,onion, tomato

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

tossed romaine, tomato, croutons, shaved parmesan

Side Garden

$6.00

spring mix, cucumber, onion, tomato

HAND-HELDS

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Braised Beef Roll

$16.00

Harbor Burger

$16.00

Roast Beef Club

$16.00

Cordon Bleu Wrap

$16.00

$$Side of Waffle Fries With Sand$$

$3.00

$$ Side of Sweet Pot Fries with Sand $$

$4.00

FRESHMEX

Wet Burrito

$15.00

Fiesta Bowl

$15.00

$$ Side of beans

$1.00

$$Guacamole

$3.00

$$Jalapenos

$2.00

$$Sour Cream

$0.50

$$Salsa

$1.00

$$Pico de Gallo

$0.50

ASIAN

Ramen Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Lo-Mein

$16.00

PASTA

Miso Mahi Orzo

$26.00

Basil Pesto Chicken

$22.00

Baked Seafood Mac and Cheese

$28.00

ENTREE

Fish n'Chips

$25.00

Braised Beef

$28.00

Roasted Chicken

$27.00

Salmon

$28.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$7.00

Salted Caramel Crunch

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream cup

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese Double Order

$10.00

Kid's Tenders

$8.00

Chicken Tenders Full Meal

$14.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Fish

$8.00

Grilled Chix Broc

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Buccaneer Sundae

$10.00

Little Monster

$8.00

Loving Laker

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

POKE BOWLS

Tuna poke bowl.

$15.00

Shrimp Poke Bowl.

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl.

$15.00

Salmon Poke Bowl.

$15.00

Tempura Shrimp Poke bowl.

$15.00

SUSHI/RAWBAR

Saimaki.

$10.00

*Spicy Krab.

$10.00

*California Roll.

$12.00

*Philly Roll.

$14.00

*Jelly Roll.

$14.00

Crunchy Shrimp Roll.

$14.00

Spicy SHRIMP.

$14.00

Rainbow roll.

$16.00

Teriyaki Shrimp.

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail.

$18.00

Sashimi shrimp.

$3.00

Sashimi Salmon.

$4.00

Sashimi SMOKED Salmon.

$4.00

Sashimi Tuna.

$5.00

Nigiri Shrimp.

$3.00

Nigiri Salmon.

$4.00

Nigiri SMOKED Salmon.

$4.00

Nigiri Tuna.

$5.00

Fresh Oysters Doz.

$30.00

Fresh Oysters 1/2 Doz.

$18.00

Oyster Shooter Citrus.

$8.00

Oyster Shooter Virg.

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:15 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:15 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:15 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:15 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:20 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:20 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Large capacity restaurant, with an outdoor 3 season deck. A wide variety of Food, Michigan cocktails, Beer and Wine. Always a beautiful sunset that you can never miss. Come to Snug for a quick bit or a relaxing time with friends and family! We have been around for 30 years and are always re-inventing ourselves! Open all year round!

Website

Location

311 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Snug Harbor image
Snug Harbor image

