Snug Harbor and Jelly's
1,144 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:20 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:20 am - 1:00 am
Large capacity restaurant, with an outdoor 3 season deck. A wide variety of Food, Michigan cocktails, Beer and Wine. Always a beautiful sunset that you can never miss. Come to Snug for a quick bit or a relaxing time with friends and family! We have been around for 30 years and are always re-inventing ourselves! Open all year round!
311 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
