Snug Harbor Santa Monica
344 Reviews
$$
2323 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
FAVORITES
The Hungry Man
Eggs scrambled with polish sausage, potatoes & onions.
Sunrise Burrito
Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.
Chicken & Waffle
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, pork sausage gravy & fried egg.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Steak, fried eggs, biscuits & gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy with Eggs
Biscuits & pork sausage gravy with two fried eggs.
Eggs Benedict
English muffin, Canadian bacon & poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce served with home fries.
Florentine Benedict
English muffin, spinach & poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce served with home fries.
Lox Benedict
English muffin, chilled lox & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Lox Plate
Tomatoes, onions & capers on a bagel.
Huevos Rancheros
Two crispy corn tortillas, black beans, cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side up eggs, salsa & guacamole. Served with home fries,
Baked Grapefruit
1/2 of a grapefruit baked with brown sugar.
Wafflewich
Ham, scrambled egg & cheddar cheese tucked between waffles & topped with maple syrup. Served with Suzy Q potatoes.
Uncle Zeke ’ s Scramble
Meat, meat & more meat! Ham bacon, polish sausage, onions & cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.
EGGS
Two Eggs
Eggs cooked to order served with potatoes & toast. Option to add meat.
Fried Egg Sandwich
Fried egg sandwich with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Fried Egg Sandwich w/Bacon
Fried egg sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Egg Sandwich with links
Fried egg sandwich with sausage links, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
PANCAKES
Deuces Wild
2 pancakes, 2 eggs & 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
French Toast
3 pieces of Texas toast dipped into our special blend of eggs and seasonings.
Pancakes
Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
Banana Pancakes
Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with bananas cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Pancakes
Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar
Red Velvet Pancakes
Red velvet pancakes topped with whipped maple cream cheese and powdered sugar.
Stawberry Pancakes
Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with strawberries cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.
WAFFLES
Blueberry Waffle
Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream
Nutella Waffle
Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with blueberries & whipped cream.
Strawberry Waffle
Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with strawberries & whipped cream.
Red Velvet Pancakes
Red velvet pancakes topped with whipped maple cream cheese and powdered sugar.
Pumpkin Waffle
Pumpkin Spice waffle topped with maple cream cheese & powdered sugar
SCRAMBLES
Artichoke
Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, garlic, mushrooms, spinach, & mozzarella cheese.
Chorizo
Your choice of beef or veggie chorizo with tomatoes & onions.
Fiesta
Chicken cilantro sausage, spinach, onions & tomatoes.
Gaucho
Spicy smoked andouille sausage, black beans, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
Godmother
Fresh basil, tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella cheese.
Holm Girl
Guacamole, tomatoes & Swiss cheese.
Italian
Italian sausage, green & red peppers, onions, mushrooms, Greek olives and mozzarella cheese.
Ortega
Ortega chilies, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella cheese.
Protein
Beef patty, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese. Served with cottage cheese.
Rage
Spinach, mushrooms & Swiss cheese.
Lox
Onions, capers and cream cheese.
Mind's Eye
Choose any 3 items, including 2 standards & 1 gourmet or specialty item.
LIGHT BREAKFAST
HASH IT OUT
SIDES
Bacon
Guacamole
Spicy Salsa
Toast
Side of One Biscuit and Gravy
Side Biscuits & Gravy (2)
1 Banana pancake
1 Blueberry Pancake
1 Chocolate Chip Pancake
1 French Toast
1 Plain Pancake
1 Strawberry Pancake
1 Red Velvet Pancake
1 PUMPKIN PANCAKE
Side Salad
Tomato Soup
Side Cup Tortilla Soup
Side Bowl Tortilla Soup
Side Cup Turkey Chili
Side Bowl Turkey Chili
Potatoes
Q's
Side Chili Cheese Q’s
Side Onion Rings
Yam Fries Side
BURGERS
Zwiebel
Our house special. Grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Snug sauce. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.
Hook, Line & Sinker
Bacon, avocado, BBQ sauce & jack cheese on your choice of patty. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.
Chili Bird
Ortega chilies, cheddar cheese and our homemade turkey chili on your choice of patty. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.
CHILDREN'S
Kids Cakes
5 mini cakes.
Kids Cakes with fresh fruit
5 mini cakes served with a ramekin of fresh fruit
One Egg Combo with potatoes & toast
One egg & a piece of bacon served with potatoes & toast.
French Toast Combo
Slice of French toast, one egg & one piece of bacon.
Pancake Combo
One pancake, one egg and one piece of meat.
Chicken Tenders With Q's
Made to order chicken tenders & Suzy Q (curly) fries.
Kid's Burger - Plain
Just the basics! Bun and meat only. Served with Suzy Q (curly) fries.
Kid’s Burger w/Cheese
Cheese please, plain burger topped with cheese and served with Suzy Q (curly) fries.
SANDWICHES
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast with BBQ sauce Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes & Swiss cheese.
B.L.T.
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken breast, spinach grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic mayo and spicy cilantro sauce. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.
Cosmic Chicken
Chicken breast with spicy cilantro sauce & garlic mayo. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.
Grilled Cheese with Basil & Tomato
Mozzarella cheese with basil and tomato on sourdough.. Served with Suzy - Q fries or side salad.
Grilled Cheese
American & mozzarella cheese on sourdough. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.
Snug Club Chicken
Chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough.
Tuna Melt
Tuna Sandwich
SALADS
Tuna Salad
Tuna with dill, capers & onions served on a bed of romaine with tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Chicken, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
Herbed Chicken Salad
Chicken, blue cheese, mushrooms, walnuts, radishes, avocado & pesto.
BBQ Chicken Salad
BBQ chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onion and your choice of bacon.
Thai Salad
Romaine & cabbage mix with carrots, green onions, cilantro, basil, wontons & peanut dressing.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken served on corn tortillas toped with lettuce, guacamole. & a side of black beans.
Steak Tacos
Grilled steak served on corn tortillas toped with lettuce, guacamole. & a side of black beans.
Cheese Quesadillas
Cheese quesadilla served with guacamole, salsa and black beans.
Chicken Quesadillas
Cheese & chicken quesadilla served with guacamole, salsa and black beans.
Steak Quesadilla
Steak and cheese quesadilla served with guacamole, salsa & black beans.
Tostada
Made to order crispy flour tortilla with lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.
Tostada Chicken
Made to order crispy flour tortilla with chicken, lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.
Steak Tostada
Made to order crispy flour tortilla with steak, lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.
SIDES
Sauces & Misc.
Toast
Side of One Biscuit and Gravy
Side Biscuits & Gravy (2)
Side Salad
Tomato Soup
Side Cup Tortilla Soup
Side Bowl Tortilla Soup
Side Cup Turkey Chili
Side Bowl Turkey Chili
Potatoes
Q's
Side Chili Cheese Q’s
Side Onion Rings
Yam Fries Side
SPECIALS
Corned Beef Benedict
After Hours Omelette
Eggs, turkey chili, cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
Chilaquiles
Our spin on a classic. Fried tortilla chips mixed with egg & tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese, & cilantro. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side. For an extra kick add our cilantro salsa!
Te's Scramble
Andouille sausage, onions, red pepper and mozzarella cheese. Served with potatoes and buttered toast.
The George
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Chorizo, scrambled egg, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, avocado & spicy salsa inside of corn tortillas. (2) Served with black beans.
Weekday Special
Our house special Zwiebel burger with grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & spicy Snug Sauce with curly fries and your choice of soda or beer.
Brat Special
Our delicious Bratwurst with German mustard & sauerkraut on a pretzel bun topped with yellow mustard. Served with Suzy Q’s and your choice of soda or bottled water.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin Spice pancakes topped with maple cream cheese & powdered sugar.
Pumpkin Waffle
Pumpkin Spice waffle topped with maple cream cheese & powdered sugar
Yum Yum Sandwich
Chicken breast, basil, tomato, 1000 island & jack cheese on sourdough bread. Your choice of side.
Fish N' Chips
Fried fish and Suzy Q fries. Served with your choice or tartar sauce or malt vinegar.
Nachos
Protein
Beef patty, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese. Served with cottage cheese.
The Bomb Bagel
JUICES & MILK
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
Made to order grapefruit juice.
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Fresh squeezed daily orange juice.
Apple Juice
Pure unfiltered apple juice.
Cranberry Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
2% Milk
Chocolate Milk
2% Milk and Hershey's syrup
Hot Chocolate
2% Milk & Swiss mix hot cocoa powder
COFFEE & HOT TEA
ICE TEA & LEMONADE
MIMOSAS & BLOODY MARY
CHILDREN'S DRINKS
HATS
LIGHT BREAKFAST
Avocado Toast
Avocado and grape tomatoes topped with a pesto vinaigrette & fresh basil.
Avocado Toast Topped with 1 egg
Avocado and grape tomatoes topped with a pesto vinaigrette & fresh basil.
Avocado Toast Topped with 2 eggs
Avocado and grape tomatoes topped with a pesto vinaigrette & fresh basil.
Loxocado Toast
Loxocado Toast Topped with 1 egg
Loxocado Toast Topped with 2 eggs
Berry Bowl
Fresh Fruit
Strawberries, grapes, cantaloupe & bananas.
Lucy's Oatmeal
Topped with brown sugar and raisins.
HASH IT OUT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403