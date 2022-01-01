Snug Harbor imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Snug Harbor Santa Monica

344 Reviews

$$

2323 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Snug Club Chicken
Loxocado Toast
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

FAVORITES

Some or our best sellers and signature dishes.

The Hungry Man

$16.95

Eggs scrambled with polish sausage, potatoes & onions.

Sunrise Burrito

$17.95

Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.

Chicken & Waffle

$16.95

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, pork sausage gravy & fried egg.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.95

Steak, fried eggs, biscuits & gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy with Eggs

$14.95

Biscuits & pork sausage gravy with two fried eggs.

Eggs Benedict

$16.95

English muffin, Canadian bacon & poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce served with home fries.

Florentine Benedict

$16.95

English muffin, spinach & poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce served with home fries.

Lox Benedict

$19.95

English muffin, chilled lox & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Lox Plate

$19.95

Tomatoes, onions & capers on a bagel.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.95

Two crispy corn tortillas, black beans, cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side up eggs, salsa & guacamole. Served with home fries,

Baked Grapefruit

$5.95

1/2 of a grapefruit baked with brown sugar.

Wafflewich

$16.95

Ham, scrambled egg & cheddar cheese tucked between waffles & topped with maple syrup. Served with Suzy Q potatoes.

Uncle Zeke ’ s Scramble

$17.95

Meat, meat & more meat! Ham bacon, polish sausage, onions & cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.

EGGS

Served with home fries & your choice of buttered toast.

Two Eggs

$12.95

Eggs cooked to order served with potatoes & toast. Option to add meat.

Fried Egg Sandwich

$15.95

Fried egg sandwich with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Fried Egg Sandwich w/Bacon

$19.45

Fried egg sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Egg Sandwich with links

$19.45

Fried egg sandwich with sausage links, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

PANCAKES

Served with butter, powdered sugar & syrup.

Deuces Wild

$15.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs & 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.

French Toast

$13.95

3 pieces of Texas toast dipped into our special blend of eggs and seasonings.

Pancakes

$13.95

Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar.

Banana Pancakes

$17.50

Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with bananas cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Pancakes

$17.50

Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$16.95

Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar

Red Velvet Pancakes

$16.95

Red velvet pancakes topped with whipped maple cream cheese and powdered sugar.

Stawberry Pancakes

$17.45

Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with strawberries cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.

WAFFLES

Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle.

Blueberry Waffle

$16.95

Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Nutella Waffle

$16.50

Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with blueberries & whipped cream.

Strawberry Waffle

$16.95

Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with strawberries & whipped cream.

Red Velvet Pancakes

$16.95

Red velvet pancakes topped with whipped maple cream cheese and powdered sugar.

Pumpkin Waffle

$15.95

Pumpkin Spice waffle topped with maple cream cheese & powdered sugar

SCRAMBLES

Choose to make and omelette, scramble or burrito,

Artichoke

$17.95

Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, garlic, mushrooms, spinach, & mozzarella cheese.

Chorizo

$17.95

Your choice of beef or veggie chorizo with tomatoes & onions.

Fiesta

$17.95

Chicken cilantro sausage, spinach, onions & tomatoes.

Gaucho

$17.95

Spicy smoked andouille sausage, black beans, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

Godmother

$17.95

Fresh basil, tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella cheese.

Holm Girl

$17.95

Guacamole, tomatoes & Swiss cheese.

Italian

$18.95

Italian sausage, green & red peppers, onions, mushrooms, Greek olives and mozzarella cheese.

Ortega

$17.95

Ortega chilies, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella cheese.

Protein

$16.95

Beef patty, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese. Served with cottage cheese.

Rage

$17.95

Spinach, mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Lox

$19.95

Onions, capers and cream cheese.

Mind's Eye

$17.95

Choose any 3 items, including 2 standards & 1 gourmet or specialty item.

LIGHT BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast

$16.95

Avocado and grape tomatoes topped with a pesto vinaigrette & fresh basil.

Loxocado Toast

$18.95

Lucy's Oatmeal

$7.50

Topped with brown sugar and raisins.

Fresh Fruit

$8.50

Strawberries, grapes, cantaloupe & bananas.

Berry Bowl

$8.95

HASH IT OUT

BBQ Chicken Hash

$16.95

Pulled BBQ chicken & grilled onions on a bed of potatoes topped with 2 eggs & cilantro jalapeño salsa.

Corned Beef Hash

$16.95

Corned beef & grilled onions on a bed of potatoes topped with two eggs & cilantro jalapeño salsa.

SIDES

Bacon

$7.00

Guacamole

$3.25

Spicy Salsa

$1.75

Toast

$3.00

Side of One Biscuit and Gravy

$5.95

Side Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$8.50

1 Banana pancake

$6.95

1 Blueberry Pancake

$6.95

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.95

1 French Toast

$5.00

1 Plain Pancake

$4.95

1 Strawberry Pancake

$5.00

1 Red Velvet Pancake

$6.95

1 PUMPKIN PANCAKE

$5.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Side Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Side Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Side Cup Turkey Chili

$5.95

Side Bowl Turkey Chili

$7.95

Potatoes

$5.00

Q's

$5.00

Side Chili Cheese Q’s

$7.50

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Yam Fries Side

$5.95

BURGERS

Your choice of beef, turkey, veggie burger or Beyond burger. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Zwiebel

$16.95

Our house special. Grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Snug sauce. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Hook, Line & Sinker

$18.95

Bacon, avocado, BBQ sauce & jack cheese on your choice of patty. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Chili Bird

$16.95

Ortega chilies, cheddar cheese and our homemade turkey chili on your choice of patty. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

CHILDREN'S

For children 12 and under.

Kids Cakes

$7.50

5 mini cakes.

Kids Cakes with fresh fruit

$8.50

5 mini cakes served with a ramekin of fresh fruit

One Egg Combo with potatoes & toast

$7.50

One egg & a piece of bacon served with potatoes & toast.

French Toast Combo

$8.95

Slice of French toast, one egg & one piece of bacon.

Pancake Combo

$8.95

One pancake, one egg and one piece of meat.

Chicken Tenders With Q's

$7.95

Made to order chicken tenders & Suzy Q (curly) fries.

Kid's Burger - Plain

$7.95

Just the basics! Bun and meat only. Served with Suzy Q (curly) fries.

Kid’s Burger w/Cheese

$8.95

Cheese please, plain burger topped with cheese and served with Suzy Q (curly) fries.

SANDWICHES

Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Chicken Breast with BBQ sauce Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes & Swiss cheese.

B.L.T.

$15.95

Cilantro Chicken

$16.95

Chicken breast, spinach grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic mayo and spicy cilantro sauce. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Cosmic Chicken

$16.95

Chicken breast with spicy cilantro sauce & garlic mayo. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Grilled Cheese with Basil & Tomato

$15.95

Mozzarella cheese with basil and tomato on sourdough.. Served with Suzy - Q fries or side salad.

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

American & mozzarella cheese on sourdough. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Snug Club Chicken

$16.95

Chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$16.95

Tuna Sandwich

$15.95

SALADS

Romaine & cabbage mix with steak, carrots, green onions, cilantro, basil, wontons & peanut dressing.

Tuna Salad

$15.95

Tuna with dill, capers & onions served on a bed of romaine with tomatoes.

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Chicken, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.

Herbed Chicken Salad

$15.95

Chicken, blue cheese, mushrooms, walnuts, radishes, avocado & pesto.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.95

BBQ chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onion and your choice of bacon.

Thai Salad

$16.95+

Romaine & cabbage mix with carrots, green onions, cilantro, basil, wontons & peanut dressing.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Grilled chicken served on corn tortillas toped with lettuce, guacamole. & a side of black beans.

Steak Tacos

$17.95

Grilled steak served on corn tortillas toped with lettuce, guacamole. & a side of black beans.

Cheese Quesadillas

$11.95

Cheese quesadilla served with guacamole, salsa and black beans.

Chicken Quesadillas

$17.90

Cheese & chicken quesadilla served with guacamole, salsa and black beans.

Steak Quesadilla

$17.90

Steak and cheese quesadilla served with guacamole, salsa & black beans.

Tostada

$15.95

Made to order crispy flour tortilla with lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.

Tostada Chicken

$21.90

Made to order crispy flour tortilla with chicken, lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.

Steak Tostada

$21.90

Made to order crispy flour tortilla with steak, lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.

SIDES

Sauces & Misc.

Toast

$3.00

Side of One Biscuit and Gravy

$5.95

Side Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$8.50

Side Salad

$4.95

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Side Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Side Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Side Cup Turkey Chili

$5.95

Side Bowl Turkey Chili

$7.95

Potatoes

$5.00

Q's

$5.00

Side Chili Cheese Q’s

$7.50

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Yam Fries Side

$5.95

SPECIALS

Corned Beef Benedict

$15.95

After Hours Omelette

$14.95

Eggs, turkey chili, cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with potatoes and your choice of toast.

Chilaquiles

$15.95

Our spin on a classic. Fried tortilla chips mixed with egg & tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese, & cilantro. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side. For an extra kick add our cilantro salsa!

Te's Scramble

$15.95

Andouille sausage, onions, red pepper and mozzarella cheese. Served with potatoes and buttered toast.

The George

$17.95

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$17.95

Chorizo, scrambled egg, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, avocado & spicy salsa inside of corn tortillas. (2) Served with black beans.

Weekday Special

$15.00

Our house special Zwiebel burger with grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & spicy Snug Sauce with curly fries and your choice of soda or beer.

Brat Special

$15.00

Our delicious Bratwurst with German mustard & sauerkraut on a pretzel bun topped with yellow mustard. Served with Suzy Q’s and your choice of soda or bottled water.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$16.95

Pumpkin Spice pancakes topped with maple cream cheese & powdered sugar.

Pumpkin Waffle

$15.95

Pumpkin Spice waffle topped with maple cream cheese & powdered sugar

Yum Yum Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken breast, basil, tomato, 1000 island & jack cheese on sourdough bread. Your choice of side.

Fish N' Chips

$15.95

Fried fish and Suzy Q fries. Served with your choice or tartar sauce or malt vinegar.

Nachos

$14.50+

Protein

$16.95

Beef patty, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese. Served with cottage cheese.

The Bomb Bagel

$18.95

JUICES & MILK

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Made to order grapefruit juice.

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Fresh squeezed daily orange juice.

Apple Juice

$6.00

Pure unfiltered apple juice.

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

Milk

$3.00

2% Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

2% Milk and Hershey's syrup

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

2% Milk & Swiss mix hot cocoa powder

COFFEE & HOT TEA

Coffee

$4.00

The strongest in town! Or at least we think so...

Decaf

$4.00

Same great flavor, no caffeine rush!

Hot Herbal Teas

$3.50

Your choice of tea.

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cool coffee.

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet 7-Up

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

ICE TEA & LEMONADE

Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Refill

$1.00

BEER & SELTZER

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.50

IPA

$6.50

805

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

MIMOSAS & BLOODY MARY

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Champagne Bottle

$27.00

Non Alcoholic Bloody Mary

$7.50

WINE

Red Wine

$8.00

White Wine

$8.00

WATER

Arrowhead Water

$3.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.95

CHILDREN'S DRINKS

Kid's OJ

$3.50

Kid’s Apple Juice

$3.00

Kid’s Milk

$2.50

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk mixed with Hershey's chocolate.

Kid’s Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kid's Lemonade

$3.50

MALTS

Vanilla Malt

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream with malt powder. Topped with whipped cream.

Choc Malt

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream, Hershey's syrup and malt

Root Beer Float

$7.95

SHIRTS

SMALL T

$22.00Out of stock

MEDIUM T

$22.00

LARGE T

$22.00

XL T

$22.00

XXL T

$22.00

HATS

It's a lifestyle! Embroidered "Snug Life" on the front and "Santa Monica, California" above the adjustable snap back on the back.

HAT

$25.00

FAVORITES

Some or our best sellers and signature dishes.

The Hungry Man

$16.95

Eggs scrambled with polish sausage, potatoes & onions.

Sunrise Burrito

$17.95

Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.

Chicken & Waffle

$16.95

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, pork sausage gravy & fried egg.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.95

Steak, fried eggs, biscuits & gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy with Eggs

$14.95

Biscuits & pork sausage gravy with two fried eggs.

Eggs Benedict

$16.95

English muffin, Canadian bacon & poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce served with home fries.

Florentine Benedict

$16.95

English muffin, spinach & poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce served with home fries.

Lox Benedict

$19.95

English muffin, chilled lox & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Lox Plate

$19.95

Tomatoes, onions & capers on a bagel.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.95

Two crispy corn tortillas, black beans, cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side up eggs, salsa & guacamole. Served with home fries,

Baked Grapefruit

$5.95

1/2 of a grapefruit baked with brown sugar.

Wafflewich

$16.95

Ham, scrambled egg & cheddar cheese tucked between waffles & topped with maple syrup. Served with Suzy Q potatoes.

Uncle Zeke ’ s Scramble

$17.95

Meat, meat & more meat! Ham bacon, polish sausage, onions & cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.

EGGS

Served with home fries & your choice of buttered toast.

Two Eggs

$12.95

Eggs cooked to order served with potatoes & toast. Option to add meat.

Fried Egg Sandwich

$15.95

Fried egg sandwich with lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough.

Fried Egg Sandwich w/Bacon

$19.45

Fried egg sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Egg Sandwich with links

$19.45

Fried egg sandwich with sausage links, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

SCRAMBLES

Choose to make and omelette, scramble or burrito,

Artichoke

$17.95

Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, garlic, mushrooms, spinach, & mozzarella cheese.

Chorizo

$17.95

Your choice of beef or veggie chorizo with tomatoes & onions.

Fiesta

$17.95

Chicken cilantro sausage, spinach, onions & tomatoes.

Gaucho

$17.95

Spicy smoked andouille sausage, black beans, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

Godmother

$17.95

Fresh basil, tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella cheese.

Holm Girl

$17.95

Guacamole, tomatoes & Swiss cheese.

Italian

$18.95

Italian sausage, green & red peppers, onions, mushrooms, Greek olives and mozzarella cheese.

Ortega

$17.95

Ortega chilies, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella cheese.

Protein

$16.95

Beef patty, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese. Served with cottage cheese.

Rage

$17.95

Spinach, mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Lox

$19.95

Onions, capers and cream cheese.

Mind's Eye

$17.95

Choose any 3 items, including 2 standards & 1 gourmet or specialty item.

LIGHT BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast

$16.95

Avocado and grape tomatoes topped with a pesto vinaigrette & fresh basil.

Avocado Toast Topped with 1 egg

$20.45

Avocado and grape tomatoes topped with a pesto vinaigrette & fresh basil.

Avocado Toast Topped with 2 eggs

$23.95

Avocado and grape tomatoes topped with a pesto vinaigrette & fresh basil.

Loxocado Toast

$18.95

Loxocado Toast Topped with 1 egg

$22.45

Loxocado Toast Topped with 2 eggs

$25.95

Berry Bowl

$8.95

Fresh Fruit

$8.50

Strawberries, grapes, cantaloupe & bananas.

Lucy's Oatmeal

$7.50

Topped with brown sugar and raisins.

HASH IT OUT

BBQ Chicken Hash

$16.95

Pulled BBQ chicken & grilled onions on a bed of potatoes topped with 2 eggs & cilantro jalapeño salsa.

Corned Beef Hash

$16.95

Corned beef & grilled onions on a bed of potatoes topped with two eggs & cilantro jalapeño salsa.

PANCAKES

Served with butter, powdered sugar & syrup.

Deuces Wild

$15.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs & 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.

French Toast

$13.95

3 pieces of Texas toast dipped into our special blend of eggs and seasonings.

Pancakes

$13.95

Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar.

Banana Pancakes

$17.50

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with bananas cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Pancakes

$17.50

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.

Stawberry Pancakes

$17.45

Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with strawberries cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$16.95

Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar

Red Velvet Pancakes

$16.95

Three red velvet pancakes topped with whipped maple cream cheese and powdered sugar.

WAFFLES

Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle.

Blueberry Waffle

$16.95

Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Nutella Waffle

$16.50

Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with blueberries & whipped cream.

Strawberry Waffle

$16.95

Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with strawberries & whipped cream.

Red Velvet Pancakes

$16.95

Red velvet pancakes topped with whipped maple cream cheese and powdered sugar.

BURGERS

Your choice of beef, turkey, veggie burger or Beyond burger. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Zwiebel

$16.95

Our house special. Grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Snug sauce. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Hook, Line & Sinker

$18.95

Bacon, avocado, BBQ sauce & jack cheese on your choice of patty. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Chili Bird

$16.95

Ortega chilies, cheddar cheese and our homemade turkey chili on your choice of patty. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

SALADS

Romaine & cabbage mix with steak, carrots, green onions, cilantro, basil, wontons & peanut dressing.

Tuna Salad

$15.95

Tuna with dill, capers & onions served on a bed of romaine with tomatoes.

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Chicken, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.

Herbed Chicken Salad

$15.95

Chicken, blue cheese, mushrooms, walnuts, radishes, avocado & pesto.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.95

BBQ chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onion and your choice of bacon.

Thai Salad

$16.95+

Romaine & cabbage mix with carrots, green onions, cilantro, basil, wontons & peanut dressing.

SANDWICHES

Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Chicken Breast with BBQ sauce Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes & Swiss cheese.

B.L.T.

$15.95

Cilantro Chicken

$16.95

Chicken breast, spinach grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic mayo and spicy cilantro sauce. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Cosmic Chicken

$16.95

Chicken breast with spicy cilantro sauce & garlic mayo. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Grilled Cheese with Basil & Tomato

$15.95

Mozzarella cheese with basil and tomato on sourdough.. Served with Suzy - Q fries or side salad.

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

American & mozzarella cheese on sourdough. Served with Suzy Q potatoes or side salad.

Snug Club Chicken

$16.95

Tuna Melt

$16.95

Tuna Sandwich

$15.95

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Cheese Quesadillas

$11.95

Cheese quesadilla served with guacamole, salsa and black beans.

Chicken Quesadillas

$17.90

Cheese & chicken quesadilla served with guacamole, salsa and black beans.

Steak Quesadilla

$17.90

Steak and cheese quesadilla served with guacamole, salsa & black beans.

Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Grilled chicken served on corn tortillas toped with lettuce, guacamole. & a side of black beans.

Steak Tacos

$17.95

Grilled steak served on corn tortillas toped with lettuce, guacamole. & a side of black beans.

Tostada

$15.95

Made to order crispy flour tortilla with lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.

Chicken Tostada

$21.90

Made to order crispy flour tortilla with chicken, lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.

Steak Tostada

$21.90

Made to order crispy flour tortilla with steak, lettuce, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & cheddar cheese. Served with cilantro vinaigrette.

BREADS

Toast

$3.00

Side of One Biscuit and Gravy

$5.95

Side Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$11.50

COFFEE

Coffee

$4.00

The strongest in town! Or at least we think so...

Decaf

$4.00

Same great flavor, no caffeine rush!

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cool coffee.

ICE TEA & LEMONADE

Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Refill

$1.00

JUICES & MILK

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Made to order grapefruit juice.

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Fresh squeezed daily orange juice.

Apple Juice

$6.00

Pure unfiltered apple juice.

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

Milk

$3.00

2% Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

2% Milk and Hershey's syrup

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

2% Milk & Swiss mix hot cocoa powder

SOFT DRINKS

Ice cold canned soft drinks.

7-Up

$3.00

Diet 7-Up

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

WATER

Arrowhead Water

$3.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

CHILDREN'S DRINKS

Kid's OJ

$3.50

Kid’s Apple Juice

$3.00

Kid’s Milk

$2.50

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk mixed with Hershey's chocolate.

Kid’s Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kid's Lemonade

$3.50

WINE

White Wine

$8.00

BEER

805

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.50

IPA

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

MIMOSAS & BLOODY MARY

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Champagne Bottle

$27.00

Non Alcoholic Bloody Mary

$7.50

HATS

It's a lifestyle! Embroidered "Snug Life" on the front and "Santa Monica, California" above the adjustable snap back on the back.

HAT

$25.00

SHIRTS

SMALL T

$22.00

MEDIUM T

$22.00

LARGE T

$22.00

XL T

$22.00

XXL T

$22.00

SIDES (Deep Copy)

Toast

$3.00

Side of One Biscuit and Gravy

$5.95

Side Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$11.50

Side Salad

$4.95

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Side Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Side Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Side Cup Turkey Chili

$5.95

Side Bowl Turkey Chili

$7.95

Potatoes

$5.00

Q's

$5.00

Side Chili Cheese Q’s

$7.50

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Yam Fries Side

$5.95

SIDES (Deep Copy)

1 Plain Pancake

$4.95

1 Banana pancake

$6.95

1 Blueberry Pancake

$6.95

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.95

1 French Toast

$5.00

1 Red Velvet Pancake

$6.95

1 Strawberry Pancake

$5.00

SPECIALS

After Hours Omelette

$14.95

Eggs, turkey chili, cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with potatoes and your choice of toast.

Chilaquiles

$15.95

Our spin on a classic. Fried tortilla chips mixed with egg & tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese, & cilantro. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side. For an extra kick add our cilantro salsa!

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$17.95

Chorizo, scrambled egg, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, avocado & spicy salsa inside of corn tortillas. (2) Served with black beans.

Corned Beef Benedict

$15.95

Fish N' Chips

$15.95

Fried fish and Suzy Q fries. Served with your choice or tartar sauce or malt vinegar.

Nachos

$14.50+

Protein

$16.95

Beef patty, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese. Served with cottage cheese.

Te's Scramble

$15.95

Andouille sausage, onions, red pepper and mozzarella cheese. Served with potatoes and buttered toast.

The George

$17.95

Weekday Special

$15.00

Our house special Zwiebel burger with grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & spicy Snug Sauce with curly fries and your choice of soda or beer.

Yum Yum Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken breast, basil, tomato, 1000 island & jack cheese on sourdough bread. Your choice of side.

Utensils & Condiments

Utensils

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Salt

Pepper

Syrup

Butter

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Directions

Gallery
Snug Harbor image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tartine - Santa Monica
orange star4.4 • 993
1925 Arizona Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext
Breadblok - Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
1511 Montana Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
LA Puglia
orange star4.5 • 2
1621 Wilshire BLVD Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Ingo’s Tasty Diner
orange star4.5 • 658
1213 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
525 Broadway #100 Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Bodega Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
814 Broadway Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Monica

Elephante
orange star4.4 • 15,464
1332 2nd St Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Rustic Canyon
orange star4.4 • 11,599
1119 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Milo & Olive
orange star4.4 • 7,528
2723 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tallula's
orange star4.5 • 6,862
118 Entrada Dr Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Monica
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston