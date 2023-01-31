A map showing the location of Snug Harbor Waterfront Restaurant 645 Old San Carlos BoulevardView gallery

Snug Harbor Waterfront Restaurant 645 Old San Carlos Boulevard

No reviews yet

645 Old San Carlos Boulevard

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Appetizers

Raw Half Oysters

$12.00Out of stock

Full Raw Oysters

$22.00Out of stock

Smoked Fish Dip

$12.00

1\2 Bay Bread

$7.00

Full Bay Bread

$12.00

1\2 Peel n Eat Shrimp

$14.00

Full Peel n Eat Shrimp

$24.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00Out of stock

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Mary's Calamari

$14.00

BBQ Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00

Grandpa Rizzo's Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$12.00Out of stock

Scallop sydney

$17.00

Salads

House Counch Chowder

$7.00Out of stock

Shrimp Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

Pear n Blue Cheese Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Blue Crab n Framed Green Tomato Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Buns N Wraps

Harbor Cheese Burger

$15.00

Grouper Sandwich

$22.00

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Grouper BLT Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Grouper Taco's

$20.00Out of stock

All American Burger

$17.00

Entrees

BBQ BabycBack Rib Lunch

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken Basket

$15.00

Mahi Basket

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Grouper Basket

$22.00

Shrimp Dinner Platter

$19.00Out of stock

Dinner Mahi Platter

$19.00Out of stock

Dinner Chicken Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Grouper Dinner

$31.00

Grouper Gourmet

$35.00Out of stock

3 Nut Grouper

$32.00Out of stock

Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00Out of stock

Shrimp Parmesan

$27.00Out of stock

Coquille St. Jacques

Out of stock

Cajun Pasta

$27.00Out of stock

Chicken Cajun Pasta

$24.00Out of stock

12oz New York Strip

$32.00Out of stock

Snug Chicken

$19.00

Ahi Tuna Dinner

$29.00Out of stock

Caribbean Jerk Mahi

$23.00Out of stock

Bistro Fillet

$26.00Out of stock

BBQ Rib Dinner

$24.00

Shrimp Dinner Platter

$19.00Out of stock

Mahi Dinner Platter

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Dinner Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Birthday Keylime Pie

Sides

Black Beans n Rice

$4.50

Small House Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad in place of side item

$2.00

House Salad in place of side item

$2.00

Side Salad with Meal

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad with Meal

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Saffron Rice

$3.50

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Veggie of the Day

$3.00

Pineapple Slaw

$2.00

Side Salad with Meal

$5.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Fish Fingers

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

N/A Bev

Bottle Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

HotTea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonaide

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mudslide

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Dac

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken 00

$5.50

High Noon

$5.50

Mango White Claw

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.50Out of stock

Draft Beer

High Five

$6.50

Snug Harbor IPA

$6.50

Corona Premier

$6.50Out of stock

Wine

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

BTL Rose All Day

$30.00

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL J Lohr Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Josh Cellers Cab

$39.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Wente Cab

$29.00

GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Rose All Day

$9.00

GLS Hahn Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS J Lohr Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Josh Cellers Cab

$12.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$11.00

Split Ruffino Prosecco

$11.00

GLS House Chard

$7.50

GLS House Cab

$7.50

GLS House Pinot Grisio

$7.50

GLS White Zin

$7.50

GLS House Merlot

$7.50

Specialty Drinks

Long Island Premium

$12.00

Shanty Cooler

$9.00

Ultimate Marg

$14.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Strawberry Daq

$10.00

Snug Harbor Cosmo

$9.00

Drink of the Day

$5.00

Drink of the Day

$6.00

Drink of the day

$7.00

Drink of the day

$8.00

Drink of the Day

$9.00

Snug Harbor Margarita

$12.00

Martini

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Blueberry Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cinnamon Crunch Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$9.00

Creamcicle Martini

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Shots

B52

$10.00

Blow job

$8.00

Cinnamon Crunch

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Kamikazee

$8.00

Keylime

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Orgasm

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Water Moccasin

$8.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

151

$7.00

Don Q Coconut

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Well tequila

$6.00

Patron

$10.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well whiskey

$6.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Screwball

$10.00

V.O.

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Dewars

$9.00

Liquers

Chila Chata

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Banana

$7.00

Blackberry

$7.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Godiva

$9.00

KeKe

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Rumple minze

$9.00

Brandy

Well brandy

$6.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Absolute

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Smirinoff

$8.00

Grape 360

$8.00

Citrus 360

$8.00

Well vodka

$6.00

Espresso 360

$8.00

Raspberry 360

$8.00

Blueberry 360

$8.00

Vanilla 360

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeaters

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Bombay

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

B52

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gibson

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Grey Hound

$7.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kahlua and cream

$8.00

Long Island Tea PREMIUM

$12.00

Long Island Tea WELL

$8.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhatten

$8.00

Mellonball

$7.00

Miami Vice

$11.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Pain Killer

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Planters Punch

$9.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Seabreeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Snug Harbor Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$15.00

Ultimate Margarita

$14.00

Whiskey sour

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Shirts

Razor Back

$24.00

Grey Tarpon

$20.00

Vintage

$20.00

Shanty

$20.00

Dry Fit Long Sleeve

$34.00

Dry Fit Short Sleeve V Neck

$30.00

Dry Fit Short Sleeve Crew Neck

$30.00

Cotton V Neck

$24.00

Cotton Crew Neck

$24.00

Tri Blend Hoodie

$38.00

Crew Neck Sweat Shirts

$32.00

Hoodie Sweat Shirt

$40.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$26.00

Vintage

$24.00

White Hat

$24.00

Koozies

Bottle Koozie

$7.00

Can Koozie

$5.00

Specials

Oysters 1\2 Doz

$12.00

Oysters 1*doz

$23.00

Stone Crab 1pound

$38.00

Black Grouper

$33.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

645 Old San Carlos Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

