Spot Tavern / Snuggs Pizza

Sui Lieviti Frizzante

$20.00

This sparkling Italian wine is fermented in vat, with a little of the must from the same harvest added to the bottle for the second fermentation. It is aged on its lees and never disgorged. A simple, yet extremely refreshing wine with texture and citrus in spades. The wine is not disgorged and it is suggested turning the bottle upside down and letting the lees incorporate into all of the wine in the bottle.