So Baltimore Sports Bar & Lounge 3734 Fleet Street

3734 Fleet Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Cheesesteak Quesadilla
5 wings and Fries
Crispy BLT

Appetizers

Chopped Cheese Fish Egg Rolls with Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Flounder, Jumbo Shrimp, American Cheese and hots

Tempura Shrimp

$17.00

7 Jumbo Shrimp battered in Orange Pepper Tempura, Served with Sweet Tai Chilli Dip

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Tepura Battered and served with Blackened Avocado ranch dip

Crab Mozzarella Sticks

$19.00

Signature crab cake stuffed with mozzarella cheese, battered and deep fried. Served with Marinara sauce & Old Bay Aioli

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$13.00

Freddie Gray Burger

$13.00

Blackened Turkey Burger with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion and house aioli sauce

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Served on warm pita bread with grilled jerk chicken and pineapple slaw

Southwestern Blackbean Burger

$13.00

Black Bean Burger with cilantro lime slaw

Chicken Boxes

3 wings & Fries

$10.00

5 wings and Fries

$13.00

Salads

Cloverdale

$13.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatos, grilled shrimp, honey old bay cashews, with honey lemon vinaigrette

Crispy BLT

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatos, chopped bacon, crispy chicken. grilled cheese croutons served with Blackened Avocado Ranch

Desserts

Fairground Fries

$9.00

Funnel cake fries deep fried and topped with powder sugar, served with 3 dipping sauces (Chocolate, caramel & Strawberry)

Donut Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.00

Warm housemade donut served with honey graham ice cream and caramel drizzle

Cherry Hill Poundcake

$9.00

Pound cake topped with warm armaretto cherry syrup and whip cream

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Fries

Western Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Regular Cut Fries

$4.50

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Natibo

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heneiken

$6.00

Bud Ice

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Loose Canon

$5.00

Raging Bish

$6.00

Truth

$6.00

Snake Dog

$6.00

Blood Orange

$6.00

Wine

Moscato

$7.00

Cali Red

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Sauvignon blanc

$7.00

Champagne

$10.00

Red Wine 1

$5.00

Red Wine 2

$5.00

White Wine 1

$5.00

White Wine 2

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Great Baltimore themed sports bar with a creative but authentic Baltimore flavor.

Location

3734 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

