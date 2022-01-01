Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Dessert & Ice Cream

so•ca cocina latina 2130 Clark Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2130 Clark Ave

Raleigh, NC 27605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(GF) Columbian Pan de Yuca
(GF) Brazilian Feijoada
(GF) Argentinian Charred Pork Cheeks

Platos Pequeños

I Don't Need To-Go Silverware

Columbian Pan de Yuca

Columbian Pan de Yuca

$9.00Out of stock

Aji Amarillo, Mozzarella, Agave Butter, Pickled Onions (GF)

Ensalada de so•ca

Ensalada de so•ca

$11.00

Baby Lettuces, Hearts of Palm, Sweety Drop Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Mango, Orange, Pepitas, Avocado-Coconut Crema (GF, Vegan)

Quinoa Stuffed Avocado

Quinoa Stuffed Avocado

$13.00Out of stock

Corn, Black Bean, Aji Panca, Preserved Tomato, Cilantro Aioli (GF, Vegan)

Caribbean Curried Cauliflower

Caribbean Curried Cauliflower

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Brazil Nuts, Cilantro, Chickpeas, Habanero, Pickled Cabbage (GF, Vegan)

Salvadoran Chicken Empanadas

Salvadoran Chicken Empanadas

$12.00

Maseca Pastry, Farmer's Cheese, Potato, Achiote, Salasa Roja, Curtido (GF)

Empanadas de Huitlacoche

Empanadas de Huitlacoche

$11.00

Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Farmer's Cheese, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde (GF, Vegetarian, Vegan Option)

Cuban Picadillo Empanadas

Cuban Picadillo Empanadas

$13.00

Savory Beef, Olives, Roasted Garlic Sauce, Scallions, Red Pepper Purée

Haitian Griot

Haitian Griot

$15.00

Crispy Braised Pork Shoulder, Haitian Creole, Pickliz, Habanero (GF)

Argentinian Charred Pork Cheeks

Argentinian Charred Pork Cheeks

$16.00Out of stock

Polenta, Farmer's Cheese, Chimichurri, Pickled Onion, Bacon (GF)

Jamaican Curry Prawns

Jamaican Curry Prawns

$17.00Out of stock

Coconut, Habanero, Pickled Cabbage, Scallion, Lime (GF)

Scallop Crudo

Scallop Crudo

$19.00Out of stock

Spiced Coconut, Mango Salsa, Bourbon Raisins, Crisp Plantain, Cilantro Oil (GF)

Guatemalan Ceviche de Camarón

Guatemalan Ceviche de Camarón

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Lime, Salsa Inglesa, Mint, Tomato, Tostada (GF)

Tiradito de Salmón

Tiradito de Salmón

$16.00Out of stock

Basil Leche de Tigre, Avocado, Crisp Chulpe, Radish, Brussel Sprout, Black Garlic (GF)

Mussels on the Half Shell

$10.00+Out of stock

Steamed PEI Mussels, Salsa Chalaca, Avocado Crema, Orange Zest (GF)

Veracruz Cobia Ceviche

$19.00Out of stock

Platos Fuertes

Jackfruit Epizé

Jackfruit Epizé

$20.00

Haitian-spiced Jackfruit, Roasted Pumpkin Purée, Crouton, Root Vegetables, Brussels Sprouts, Habanero, Lime (GFO, Vegan)

Seafood Moqueca

Seafood Moqueca

$34.00Out of stock

Seared Sea Scallops, Prawns, Mussels, Savory Tomato Broth, Jasmine Rice, Coconut, Ginger Oil (GF)

Adobo Tomahawk Pork Chop

Adobo Tomahawk Pork Chop

$35.00

Apple Succotash, Roasted Red Peppers, Queso Fresco, Local Zucchini, Butter Beans, Tomato Vinaigrette (GF, Vegetarian/Vegan Option)

Churrasco

Churrasco

$34.00

Pepper Rubbed Ribeye Filet, Charred Sweet Potatoes, Chimichurri, Sweet Peppers, Cilantro Aioli, Pickled Cabbage (GF, Vegetarian/Vegan Option)

Chilean Plateada

Chilean Plateada

$45.00

Charred Ribeye Cap, Smoked Potato Purée, Malbec Reduction, Grilled Broccolini, Chulpe, Smoked Maldon (GF)

Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$22.00

Braised Chicken, Hominy, Tomatillo-Avocado Broth, Tostada, Shaved Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro, Lime (GF)

Brazilian Feijoada

Brazilian Feijoada

$28.00Out of stock

Marinated Short Rib, Black Beans, Bacon, Farofa, Collard Greens, Jasmine Rice (GF)

Grilled Cobia Filet

$38.00Out of stock

Ñoqui

$21.00Out of stock

Vegan

(V) Ensalada de so•ca

$11.00

Baby Lettuces, Hearts of Palm, Sweety Drop Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Mango, Orange, Pepitas, Avocado-Coconut Crema (GF)

(V) Quinoa Stuffed Avocado

(V) Quinoa Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

Corn, Black Bean, Aji Panca, Preserved Tomato, Cilantro Aioli (GF)

(V) Empanadas de Huitlacoche

$11.00

Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde (GF)

(V) Caribbean Curried Cauliflower

(V) Caribbean Curried Cauliflower

$13.00

Smoked Brazil Nuts, Cilantro, Chickpeas, Habanero, Pickled Cabbage (GF)

(V) Jackfruit Epizé

(V) Jackfruit Epizé

$20.00

Haitian-spiced Jackfruit, Roasted Pumpkin Purée, Crouton, Root Vegetables, Brussels Sprouts, Habanero, Lime (GFO)

(V) Grilled Sweet Potato

$20.00

Marinated Sweet Potato, Corn and Apple Succotash, Local Zucchini, Butter Beans, Tomato Vinaigrette (GF)

(V) Cauliflower Steak Churrasco

$18.00

Charred Cauliflower Steak, Charred Swet Potatoes, Chimichurri, Sweet Peppers, Cilantro Aioli, Pickled Cabbage (GF)

Gluten Free

(GF) Columbian Pan de Yuca

(GF) Columbian Pan de Yuca

$9.00

Aji Amarillo, Mozzarella, Agave Butter, Pickled Onions {GF} {V}

(GF) Ensalada de so•ca

$11.00

Baby Lettuces, Hearts of Palm, Sweety Drop Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Mango, Orange, Pepitas, Avocado-Coconut Crema (GF)

(GF) Quinoa Stuffed Avocado

(GF) Quinoa Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

Corn, Black Bean, Aji Panca, Preserved Tomato, Cilantro Aioli {GF} {V}

(GF) Caribbean Curried Cauliflower

(GF) Caribbean Curried Cauliflower

$13.00

Smoked Brazil Nuts, Cilantro, Chickpeas, Habanero, Pickled Cabbage {GF} {V}

(GF) Salvadoran Chicken Empanadas

(GF) Salvadoran Chicken Empanadas

$12.00

Maseca Pastry, Farmer's Cheese, Potato, Achiote, Salasa Roja, Curdito {GF}

(GF) Empanadas de Huitlacoche

(GF) Empanadas de Huitlacoche

$11.00

Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Farmer's Cheese, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde {GF} {V}

(GF) Haitian Griot

$15.00

Crispy Braised Pork Shoulder, Haitian Creole, Pickliz, Habanero (GF)

(GF) Argentinian Charred Pork Cheeks

(GF) Argentinian Charred Pork Cheeks

$16.00

Polenta, Farmer's Cheese, Chimichurri, Pickled Onion, Bacon {GF}

GF Prawns

$17.00
(GF) Scallop Crudo

(GF) Scallop Crudo

$19.00

Spiced Coconut, Mango Salsa, Bourbon Raisins, Crisp Plantain, Cilantro Oil

(GF) Guatemalan Ceviche de Camarón

(GF) Guatemalan Ceviche de Camarón

$17.00

Shrimp, Lime, Salsa Inglesa, Mint, Tomato, Tostada {GF}

(GF) Tiradito de Salmon

(GF) Tiradito de Salmon

$18.00

Basil Leche de Tigre, Avocado, Crisp Chulpe, Radish, Shaved Asparagus {GF}

(GF) Mussels on the Half Shell

$10.00+

Steamed PEI Mussels, Salsa Chalaca, Avocado Crema, Orange Zest (GF)

(GF) Jackfruit Epizé

(GF) Jackfruit Epizé

$20.00

Haitian-spiced Jackfruit, Roasted Pumpkin Purée, Steamed Rice, Root Vegetables, Brussels Sprouts, Habanero, Lime

(GF) Pollo Saltado

(GF) Pollo Saltado

$27.00

Jasmine Rice, Pigeon Peas, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Pineapple Chow {GF}

(GF) Seafood Moqueca

(GF) Seafood Moqueca

$34.00

Seared Sea Scallops, Mussels, Shrimp, Savory Tomato Broth, Jasmine Rice, Coconut, Ginger Oil (GF)

(GF) Adobo Tomahawk Pork Chop

(GF) Adobo Tomahawk Pork Chop

$35.00

Apple Succotash, Roasted Red Peppers, Queso Fresco, Local Zucchini, Butter Beans, Tomato Vinaigrette {GF}

(GF) Churrasco

(GF) Churrasco

$34.00

Pepper Rubbed Ribeye Filet, Charred Sweet Potatoes, Chimichurri, Sweet Peppers, Colantro Aioli, Pickled Cabbage {GF}

(GF) Chilean Plateada

(GF) Chilean Plateada

$45.00

Charred Ribeye Cap, Smoked Potato Purée, Malbec Reduction, Grilled Broccolini, Chulpe, Smoked Maldon {GF}

(GF) Pozole Verde

(GF) Pozole Verde

$22.00

Braised Chicken, Hominy, Tomatillo-Avocado Broth, Tostada, Shaved Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro, Lime (GF)

(GF) Brazilian Feijoada

(GF) Brazilian Feijoada

$28.00

Marinated Short Rib, Black Beans, Bacon, Farofa, Collard Greens, Jasmine Rice {GF}

Dessert

Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh Papaya, Piloncillo Syrup, Spiced Candied Pecans, Coconut Sorbet (GF, Vegan)

Guatemalan Espumilla

Guatemalan Espumilla

$10.00

Torched Meringue, Mixed Berries, Candied Pepitas, Berry Coulis

Jamaican Hummingbird Cake

Jamaican Hummingbird Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Brownie, Spiced Whipped Cream, Fudge Sauce, Chocolate Crisp Pearls

Chocolate Terrarium

Chocolate Terrarium

$10.00Out of stock

Pistachio Purée, Ganache, Passion Fruit Caviar, Candied Cherry (GF)

Mil Hojas

$10.00

BEER

Estrella Jalisco Pilsner

$6.00

STEM Strawberry Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Westbrook Gose

$7.00

Trophy Wife Session IPA

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Xingu Black Lager

$8.00

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$6.00

NA BEV

Btl Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Btl Fanta

$4.00

Btl Sprite

$4.00

SANGRIA SENORIAL

$4.00

Mineragua

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit

$5.00

FeverTree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Dalai Kombucha

$7.00

Voss Water

$4.00

WINE BOTTLE

BTL Murdoch Hill Sauvignon Blanc '21

$52.00

BTL Viña Cartín Albarino '20

$52.00

BTL Monte Rio Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Leitz Riesling

$52.00

140 Cordero di Montezemolo Arneis '19

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Grochau Commuter Cuvee

$48.00

BTL Borsao Garnacha Blend

$44.00

BTL Catalpa Malbec

$56.00

BTL Sparkman 'Wilderness' Syrah Blend

$52.00

Saurus Rosé

$48.00

BTL Bele Casel Prosecco

$44.00

BTL Côté Mas Brut Rosé

$48.00

BTL Alfredo Bertolani Rosso all'Antica Lambrusco

$44.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

so•ca derives it’s name from several sources: a Peruvian word for sugarcane, a popular style of Caribbean music, and inspiration from a well known geographical divider, the Tropic of Cancer. Located just north of the Equator, this line of latitude divides many countries around the world. Many of the items on the so•ca menu allow diners to travel to these unfamiliar lands without needing to leave the comforts of the Triangle. The available dishes are inspired by the foods commonly eaten in the over 20 countries represented on the so•ca menu. Indeed, while you might not find Brazilian Feijoada, Jamaican Lamb Patties, or Maize Huancaina in many restaurants within the beltline or even in a resort in these countries, you will find them on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Kingston, and Lima in vendor stalls or in the homes of the people that live in these lands.

Location

2130 Clark Ave, Raleigh, NC 27605

Directions

Gallery
so•ca cocina latina image
so•ca cocina latina image
so•ca cocina latina image
so•ca cocina latina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2512 Hillsborough St Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
Makus Empanadas
orange starNo Reviews
411 W Morgan Street Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Death & Taxes
orange starNo Reviews
105 W. HARGETT ST. RALEIGH, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Element Gastropub
orange star4.7 • 222
421 Fayetteville Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4025 Lake Boone Trail Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
LA HORCHATERIA
orange starNo Reviews
2261 Newhope Church rd Raleigh, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston