SoCal Wings Hawthorne * 2851 W 120th St Ste 1

2851 West 120th Street

Hawthorne, CA 90250

FOOD

Wing Meals

5 Wings Meal

$13.09

10 Wings Meal

$20.49

15 Wings Meal

$27.99

Family Meals

20 Wings Meal

$40.99

30 Wings Meal

$55.99

40 Wings Meal

$70.99

50 Wings Meal

$84.99

Just Wings

5 Wings

$7.59

10 Wings

$14.99

15 Wings

$22.49

20 Wings

$29.99

30 Wings

$44.99

40 Wings

$59.99

50 Wings

$73.99

100 Wings

$147.99

2 for $32

2 For $32

$32.00

Dipping sauce

Large Dip

$1.00

Small Dip

$0.75

Side Orders

Small

$4.50

Large

$6.50

SoCal Fries

SMALL SOCAL FRIES

$8.99

LARGE SOCAL FRIES

$11.99

Potato Bowl

Small Potato Bowl

$7.99

Large Potato Bowl

$9.99

Celery & Carrots

Celery & Carrots

$1.99

Celery

$1.99

Carrots

$1.99

Creamcheese Wontons

4 cheese wontons

$3.99

8 cheese wontons

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

2 Piece Tenders

$4.29

3 Piece Tenders

$6.29

4 Piece Tenders

$8.29

5 Piece Tenders

$10.29

Chicken Nuggets

5 Piece Nuggets

$4.99

10 Piece Nuggets

$8.99

15 Piece Nuggets

$12.99

20 Piece Nuggets

$15.99

Popcorn Chicken

Small Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

Large Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Jumbo Shrimp

5 Jumbo Shrimp

$7.29

10 Jumbo shrimp

$13.29

15 Jumbo Shrimp

$18.29

Sautee Shrimp

Fried House Special Shrimp

$14.99

Fried Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$14.99

Steamed House Sp Shrimp

$14.99

Cajun Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp Egg Rolls

4 pieces shrimp roll

$4.99

8 pieces shrimp roll

$9.99

1 shrimp roll

$1.25

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$7.99

Pasta

SPICY SPAGHETTI

$11.99

GARLIC NOODLES

$11.99

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$11.99

CHOW MEIN

$11.99

Calamari

Calamari

$8.99

Calamari w/ Jala Pep

$8.99

Free Chicken Sandwich

Free Crispy Ch Sandwich

Free Buffalo Ch Sandwich

Free Spicy Ch Sandwich

Spicy Spaghetti

Veggie Spicy Spaghetti

$9.99

Beef Spicy Spaghetti

$12.99

Chicken Spicy Spaghetti

$12.99

Shrimp Spicy Spaghetti

$12.99

Combo Spicy Spaghetti

$13.99

Soups

Chicken Noodle

Clam Chowder

Loaded Potato Soup

Battered Shrimp

10 Piece Shrimp

$7.99

15 Piece Shrimp

$11.99

20 Piece Shrimp

$14.99

25 Piece Shrimp

$18.99

Garlic Noodles

Shrimp garlic noodle

$12.99

Chicken Garlic Noodlee

$12.99

SUPERBOWL sides

Mac Salad

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$6.99

Celery & Carrots

$4.99

Potato Salad

$6.99

$1 Tenders

1 tender

$1.00

2 tenders

$2.00

3 tenders

$3.00

4 tenders

$4.00

5 tenders

$5.00

10 tenders

$10.00

Rice Plate

Teriyaki

$6.99

BBQ Pork

$7.99

Pork with veggie egg roll

20 egg rolls

$25.00

$1 WingS

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

15

$15.00

20

$20.00

30

$30.00

40

$40.00

50

$50.00

100

$100.00

Pepper Chicken Chunks

Small Pepper Chicken

$3.99

Large Pepper Chicken

$5.99

Louisiana Gumbo

Small Gumbo

$8.99

Large Gumbo

$14.99

SoCal Nachos

SoCal Nachos

$10.75

Veggie Egg Rolls

1egg roll

$0.85

3 egg rolls

$2.50

Egg Rolls

3 shrimp Eggrolls

$3.99

3 Chicken Eggrolls

$3.99

3 Beef Eggrolls

$3.99

3 Eggrolls mix

$3.99

SEASONING

DYNAMITE

$7.99

SPICY LEMON

$7.99

DRINKS

SoCal Signatures

Regular Price

$5.99

LARGE

$7.99

Pop Can Meal Upgrade

$3.00

Yelp Special

$5.99

Thai Tea

Regular

$5.50

LARGE

$7.50

Promo Large

$3.50

Lemonades

Regular

$5.50

LARGE

$7.50

Promo Large

$3.50

Free Drink

Fruit Teas

Large

$5.50

Small

$4.50

XLARGE

$7.50

Smoothies

Large

$5.50

Small

$4.50

XLARGE

$7.50

Slush

Small

$4.50

Regular

$5.50

Promo Large

$3.50

XLARGE

$7.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Regular

$2.99

Large

$3.99

Promo Large

$2.99

Free Drink

Bottle/Can

Arizona/Aloe

$1.25

Energy Drink

$2.95

Perrier

$1.95

Pure Leave/Lipton

$1.95

Redbull

$2.50

Snapple/Bai

$2.50

Soda Bottle

$1.95

Soda Can

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Pop Cans

Strawberry Fizz

$5.99

Passion Fruit Fizz

$5.99

Mango Raspberry Mojito

$5.99

Pineapple Refresher

$5.99

Fizy Cooler

$5.99

BOGO E-foodie promo

Large

$6.50

Free Drink

Upgrades

UPGRADE TO SOCAL FRIES

SM SIDE TO SM SOCAL FRIES

$4.00

LG SIDE TO SM SOCAL FRIES

$2.00

SM SIDE TO LG SOCAL FRIES

$7.00

1 LG SIDE TO 1 LG SOCAL FRIES

$5.00

2 LG SIDE TO 1 LG SOCAL FRIES

UPGRADE TO POTATO BOWLS

SM POTATO BOWL (MEAL UPGRADE)

$2.00

LG POTATO BOWL (MEAL UPGRADE)

$3.50

SM POTATO BOWL (FAMILY UPGRADE)

LG POTATO BOWL (FAMILY UPRADE)

$2.00

UPGRADE DRINKS

Large

$2.50

Promo Large

$1.50

SoCal Upgrade (meal)

$3.00

Pop Can Meal Upgrade

$3.00

Free Upgrade to Strawberry Lemonade

Promotions

$1 wings

5 Wings

$5.00

10 Wings

$10.00

15 wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$20.00

30 Wings

$30.00

40 wings

$40.00

50 wings

$50.00

100 wings

$100.00

$1 Fish Filet

1 Catfish

$1.00

5 Catfish

$5.00

10 Catfish

$10.00

20 Catfish

$20.00

$1 4 Chicken Nuggets

4 Chicken Nuggets

$1.00

$1 Drinks

16oz Thai Iced tea

$1.00

16oz Green Thai Tea

$1.00

16oz Mango tea lemonade

$1.00

COOLER DRINKS

COOLER DRINKS

Red Bull

$2.75

CALYPSO

$2.50

Celcius

$2.75

JARRITO

$2.00

CAN SODAY

$1.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

BOTTLE COKE

$2.00

BOTTLE FANTA ORANGE

$2.00

BOTTLE SPRITE

$2.00

Calypso

Ocean Blue

$2.50

Triple Melon

$2.50

Original

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Kiwi

$2.50

Island Wave

$2.50

Cucumber

$2.50

Summer Peach

$2.50

Celsius

Orange

$2.75

Kiwi Guava

$2.75

Wild Berry

$2.75

Peach

$2.75

Artic

$2.75

Tropical

$2.75

Bottle Water

Small

$1.00

Beer & Wine

DRAFT BEER

PINT

$5.00

PITCHER

$18.00

Can Beers

White Claw

$3.50

Budlight Seltzer

$3.50

Golden Road

$3.50

Bottle Beers

Corona

$4.50

Budlight

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Elysian Space Dust

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Soju

Good Day Pineapple

$9.00

Good Day Peach

$9.00

Good Day Pomegranate

$9.00

Good Day Lychee

$9.00

Rewards

Free Small Tea w/ Topping (60)

Lg Milk Tea

Lg Fruittea

Lg Thai tea

$4.99

Free Small Appetizer (60)

Free Sm Side Order

Free Large Tea w/ Topping (80)

Lg Milk Tea

Lg Fruittea

Lg Thai tea

$4.99

Free Rice Bowl (100)

Free Rice Bowl

Free Large Potato Bowl (100)

Free Lg Potato Bowl

Free 10 piece Wings (150)

Free 10 wings

Free 15 Piece Wing Meal (300)

Free 15 pc Meal

5 Free wings

5 free wings

SUPERBOWL 2023

WINGS

15 WINGS

$22.99

30 WINGS

$44.99

45 WINGS

$66.99

60 WINGS

$89.99

75 WINGS

$110.99

90 WINGS

$132.99

SIDE ORDERS

COLE SLAW

$7.99

MAC SALAD

$7.99

JUST CELERY

$7.99

JUST CARROTS

$7.99

CELERY & CARROTS

$7.99

FRIES (HALF SIZE PARTY TRAY)

$22.99

DIPPING SAUCE

RANCH 8OZ

$2.99

BLUE CHEESE 8OZ

$2.99

Jumbo Shrimp

10 jumbo shrimp

$12.99

20 jumbo shrimp

$25.99

30 jumbo shrimp

$38.99

40 jumbo shrimp

$50.99

Catfish Nuggets

20 Catfish Nuggets

$11.99

30 Catfish Nuggets

$17.99

40 Catfish Nuggets

$23.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2851 West 120th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

