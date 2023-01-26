So Full Cafe LLC
2226 Cypress Creek Parkway
Houston, TX 77090
Entrees
3 Corn Taco Dinner
3 ground beef tacos seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients, filled into fresh corn tortillas cooked hard or soft and served with our delicious beans and rice.
3 Corn Tacos No Sides
3 ground beef tacos seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients, filled into fresh corn tortillas cooked hard or soft.
3 Flour Taco Dinner
3 ground beef tacos seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients, filled into soft lightly toasted flour tortillas and served with a side of our delicious beans and rice.
3 Flour Tacos No Side
3 ground beef tacos seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients, filled into soft lightly toasted flour tortillas.
3 Shredded Beef Burrito Dinner
3 roast beef burritos, seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients, roasted until fork tender, shredded and filled into warm flour tortillas and served with a side of our delicious beans and rice.
Ground Beef Taco
Ground beef taco seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients, filled into a fresh corn tortilla cooked hard or soft.
3 Shredded Beef Burritos
3 roast beef burritos, seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients, roasted until fork tender, shredded and filled into war, flour tortillas.
Shredded Beef Burrito
Braised beef, seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients, roasted until fork tender, shredded and filled into a warm flour tortilla.
Ground Beef Flour Taco
Ground beef taco seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients, filled into a soft lightly toasted flour tortilla.
Nachos
Ground beef seasoned with fresh and authentic ingredients and placed on a warm crisp nacho chips, topped with your desire of melted shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. *sliced jalapeno peppers and salsa are available upon request.
Golden Fried Chicken Meal
2 pieces of juicy and golden fried chicken of your choice of dark or white with 3 sides of your choice and a roll and two corn cakes.
Golden Fried Chicken Sandwich Boneless
1 golden fried boneless breast seasoned to perfection, served on a toasted bun with mayo, fresh shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Golden Fried Pork Chops Meal
2 tender pork chops seasoned to perfection and fried to a golden crisp with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or two corn cakes.
Golden fried Pork Chop Sandwich Bone-In
1 golden fried pork chop seasoned to perfection, served on a toasted bun with mayo, fresh shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Southern Smothered Chicken Meal
2 pieces of golden fried chicken smothered in bell peppers and our homemade gravy, till fork tender. With your choice of dark or white meat and served with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or two corn cakes.
Southern Smothered Pork Chops Meal
2 golden fried pork chops smothered in bell peppers and our homemade gravy till fork tender, served with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or two corn cakes.
Fried Fish or Shrimp
2 fillet of fresh golden fried fish of your choice from Farm Raised Catfish, Tilapia, or Cod as available or 8 fresh extra large golden shrimp. Served with fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies or spaghetti with meat sauce, a side of buttered sweet corn and a garlic roll.
Fried Fish Sandwich and Fries
A fresh fillet of farm raised Catfish, Tilapia, or Cod as available, seasoned and fried to a golden perfection. Served on a buttered toasted Sub bun with crisp shredded iceberg lettuce, juicy sliced tomatoes and salad dressing, with crispy hot fries.
Fried Shrimp and Fries
8 Fresh Extra Large Shrimp seasoned and fried to a golden sweet perfection. Served with crispy hot fries, coleslaw and a roll or hush puppies.
Homemade Spaghetti
Homemade spaghetti and meat sauce made with ground beef and fresh ingredients. Served with a garlic roll and a side of buttered sweet corn.
Salmon Croquettes
2 freshly seasoned Atlantic Salmon pan-fried croquettes, fried to a crisp on the outside and tender inside. Served with buttered rice or smothered onion and potatoes. Your choice of 2 sides and a roll or 2 corn cakes.
Meatloaf sandwich
1 slice of savory homemade meatloaf, lightly grilled and placed on a butter toasted bun.
Homemade Meatloaf
2 slices of savory homemade meatloaf, topped with a perfect tomato glaze, served with mashed potatoes or buttered white rice, 2 other sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corn cakes.
Meatloaf Sandwich Meal
1 slice of savory homemade meatloaf, lightly grilled and placed on a butter toasted bun, served with fresh hot crispy fries.
Salisbury Steak Patties
2 fresh Salisbury steak patties, braised in our beef gravy and served on a bed of buttered rice or mashed potatoes, 2 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corn cakes.
Deep Fried Pork Ribs
4 to 5 pork ribs seasoned and deep fried to a moist yet golden crisp, served with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corn cakes.
Fried Ribs (4 bones)
4 pork ribs seasoned and deep fried to a moist yet golden crisp.
Roasted Turkey Wing
A well seasoned slow roasted turkey wing, smothered in our homemade gravy (optional), served with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corn cakes.
Pot Roast and Veggies
Seasoned to perfection beef roast, slow roasted with carrots, potatoes, and celery in it's own juices and our homemade gravy, served with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corn cakes.
1/4 Fried Chicken
2 pieces of golden crispy chicken, served with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corncakes.
1/4 Roasted Chicken
2 pieces of well seasoned slow roasted chicken, smothered in our homemade gravy (optional), served with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corncakes.
1/2 Fried Chicken
4 pieces of golden crispy fried chicken, served with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corncakes.
1/2 Roasted Chicken
4 pieces of well seasoned slow roasted chicken, smothered in our homemade gravy (optional), served with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corncakes.
Chicken Tender Basket
8 ounces of juicy and golden fried chicken tenders and a side of fries.
Chicken Tenders
8 ounces of juicy golden fried chicken tenders.
Fried Chicken Tender Meal
8 ounces of juicy and golden fried chicken tenders with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corn cakes.
Fried Chicken Wing Dinner
5 wings of juicy and golden fried chicken with 3 sides of your choice and a roll or 2 corn cakes.
Veggie Plate
Includes any 3 sides of your choice.
Child's Plate
Includes 1 Entree, 2 sides and a roll or corncake.
Homemade Chicken and Dumplings
Desserts
Granny's Peach Cobbler (8 oz)
The combination of sweet peaches in their syrup, house flavorings and our buttery laced crust will have you reminiscing about your Granny's cobbler.
Caramel Apple Cobbler
A fresh combination of Granny Smith, Gala, and Red Delicious apples cooked in their syrup and cinnamon with house flavorings, and a hint of caramel within the apple filling and our buttery laced crust
Banana Pudding
Fresh cream custard and bananas layered with those "Nilla" wafers and topped with sweet vanilla flavored heavy whipping cream.
Mandarin Orange Cake
French vanilla sheet cake with juicy pieces of mandarin segments throughout it with a whipping cream and pineapple frosting.
Strawberry Cream Cake
French vanilla sheet cake with juicy pieces of fresh diced strawberries throughout it, with a whipping cream and strawberry bits frosting.
Lemon Blueberry Poundcake
Grandma Mu's elevated 7-Up poundcake with cream cheese added, fresh blueberries and lemons. Baked until tender and golden with a lemon glaze to never forget.
Peach Cobbler Poundcake
Sugar Cut-Out Cookies
Big Momma's Butter Cut-Out cookies are said to taste like tea cake, but better! They're made with the freshest butter and iced with old fashion evaporated milk and sugar. From the Carolinas to your mouth, enjoy all parts of the South!!!!
New York Cheesecake
My perfected creamy, delicately mixed cheese cake with a cinnamon crust that is as tall as a New York building, be ready to reward your taste buds with this delight like no other.
Bread Pudding
Grandma's Louisiana from scratch bread pudding from the soul just to take some bread, homemade custard, cinnamon and other flavors pour into a buttery dish and baked off to a savory sweet thing called Bread Pudding.
7-Up Cream Cheese Poundcake
This buttery and creamy pound cake is one for the ancestors to be proud of, baked until tender and golden brown. Then sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Sweet Potato Pie
Young, tender, sweet potatoes changed into a velvety and smooth texture of Granny's sweet potato pie that will linger on in your mind and on your taste buds until you come back for your next slice.
Coconut Macaroons
Sweetened coconut flakes turned into the pillowy mounds of "oh so good!!!!"
Chocolate Iced Brownies
Elephant Ear
Sides
Russet Mashed Potatoes
Russet Potatoes, mashed with sea salt, butter and milk whipped into them to create a creamy mound of potatoes.
Sweet Buttered Corn
Fresh sweet corn cooked with butter and ground black pepper
Pinto Beans w/Smoked Turkey Meat or Smoked Neckbones
Pinto beans slow cooked in smoked turkey meat until tender and tasty.
Pinto and Northern Beans w/Smoked Turkey Meat or Smoked Neckbones
Pinto and Northern beans slow cooked with smoked neckbones.
Vegetarian Baked Beans in a Savory Sauce
Vegetarian baked beans slow cooked in a savory BBQ sauce and brown sugar.
White Buttered Rice
White rice cooked until perfectly fluffy and buttered
Early Sweet Peas
Early green sweet peas simmered in their naturally sweetness and some real butter
Cinnamon Baked Beans
Brown sugar baked beans a hint of cinnamon and smoked bacon
Black Eye Peas and Smoked Turkey Meat
Fresh Black Eye Peas slow cooked with smoked turkey meat until tender
Collard Greens and Smoked Turkey Meat
Fresh Collard Greens seasoned and braised in a smoke turkey stock until fork tender.
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese made form scratch with butter, cream and our selected cheeses including Sharp Cheddar and American.
Smothered Cabbage with Smoked Bacon
Fresh Cabbage Greens slowed cooked in smoked bacon crumbles.
Cornbread Dressing
Cornbread baked from scratch, fresh vegetables, sauteed in butter and mixed all up into this heaven in your mouth.
Glazed Candied Yams
Sweet potatoes cut and baked into circles of buttery and sugary goodness.
Green Beans and Potatoes
Seasoned cut green beans cooked with fresh diced up russet potatoes.
2 Corncakes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
