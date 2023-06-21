- Home
- /
- Brownsburg
- /
- Italian
- /
- So Italian! - Brownsburg
So Italian! - Brownsburg
3,671 Reviews
$
515 E Main St
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
*APPETIZERS
(2) PLAIN STIX
Fresh oven-baked sticks buttered & sprinkled with our seasoning!
(4) PLAIN STIX
Fresh oven-baked sticks buttered & sprinkled with our seasoning!
(12) PLAIN STIX
Fresh oven-baked sticks buttered & sprinkled with our seasoning!
(2) PEPPERONI STIX
Fresh oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni & sprinkled with our seasoning!
(4) PEPPERONI STIX
Fresh oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni & sprinkled with our seasoning!
(12) PEPPERONI STIX
Fresh oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni & sprinkled with our seasoning!
(2) PRETZEL STIX
(4) PRETZEL STIX
(12) PRETZEL STIX
(2) RYANS STIX
Bread sticks packed with pepperoni & lots of mozzarella/provolone cheese in the middle!
(4) RYANS STIX
Bread sticks packed with pepperoni & lots of mozzarella/provolone cheese in the middle!
(12) RYANS STIX
Bread sticks packed with pepperoni & lots of mozzarella/provolone cheese in the middle!
(2) VICKIS STIX
Delicious bread sticks stuffed with lots of mozzarella/provolone!
(4) VICKIS STIX
Delicious bread sticks stuffed with lots of mozzarella/provolone!
(12) VICKIS STIX
Delicious bread sticks stuffed with lots of mozzarella/provolone!
(1) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
Fresh-baked bread covered with garlic butter & mozzarella/provolone cheese!
(2) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
Fresh-baked bread covered with garlic butter & mozzarella/provolone cheese!
(4) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
Fresh-baked bread covered with garlic butter & mozzarella/provolone cheese!
(12) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
Fresh-baked bread covered with garlic butter & mozzarella/provolone cheese!
*SALADS
(SM) House Salad
Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese.
(LG) House Salad
Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese.
(SM) Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, bacon & homemade Caesar dressing!
(LG) Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, bacon & homemade Caesar dressing!
(SM) Chef's Salad
Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone, ham & salami!
(LG) Chef's Salad
Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone, ham & salami!
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & olive oil on a bed of spinach, drizzled with our fresh basil pesto dressing!
*SUBS
*PASTA
*CALZONES
*SPECIALTY PIZZA
12" Chipotle
Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!
12" Supreme (The Works)
Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
12" Chicken Feta Florentine
Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
12" Chicken Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!
12" Chicken Alfredo
Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!
12" Metalicious
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!
12" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!
12" So Cheesy
Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!
12" Veggie
Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
12" Margherita
Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!
12" Greek
Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!
12" Fresh Garden
Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!
12" Fresh Garlic White
Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!
12" Feta Florentine
Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
14" Chipotle
Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!
14" Supreme (The Works)
Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
14" Chicken Feta Florentine
Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
14" Chicken Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!
14" Chicken Alfredo
Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!
14" Metalicious
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!
14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!
14" So Cheesy
Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!
14" Veggie
Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
14" Margherita
Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!
14" Greek
Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!
14" Fresh Garden
Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!
14" Fresh Garlic White
Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!
14" Feta Florentine
Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
16" Chipotle
Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!
16" Supreme (The Works)
Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
16" Chicken Feta Florentine
Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
16" Chicken Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!
16" Chicken Alfredo
Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!
16" Metalicious
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!
16" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!
16" So Cheesy
Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!
16" Veggie
Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
16" Margherita
Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!
16" Greek
Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!
16" Fresh Garden
Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!
16" Fresh Garlic White
Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!
16" Feta Florentine
Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
18" Chipotle
Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!
18" Supreme (The Works)
Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
18" Chicken Feta Florentine
Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
18" Chicken Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!
18" Chicken Alfredo
Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!
18" Metalicious
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!
18" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!
18" So Cheesy
Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!
18" Veggie
Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
18" Margherita
Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!
18" Greek
Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!
18" Fresh Garden
Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!
18" Fresh Garlic White
Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!
18" Feta Florentine
Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
*STUFFED PIZZA
12" BYO STUFFED
14" BYO STUFFED
16" BYO STUFFED
18" BYO STUFFED
12" Chipotle Stuffed
12" Supreme Stuffed
12" Chicken Feta Florentine Stuffed
12" Chicken Ranchero Stuffed
12" Chicken Alfredo Stuffed
12" Metalicious Stuffed
12" BBQ Chicken Stuffed
12" Yummy Meat-Stuffed Pizza
12" Hawaiian Stuffed
12" So Cheesy Stuffed
12" Veggie Stuffed
12" Margherita Stuffed
12" Greek Stuffed
12" Fresh Garden Stuffed
12" Fresh Garlic White Stuffed
12" Feta Florentine Stuffed
14" Chipotle Pizza Stuffed
14" Supreme Stuffed
14" Chicken Feta Florentine Stuffed
14" Chicken Ranchero Stuffed
14" Chicken Alfredo Stuffed
14" Metalicious Stuffed
14" BBQ Chicken Stuffed
14" Yummy Meat-Stuffed Pizza
14" Hawaiian Stuffed
14" So Cheesy Stuffed
14" Veggie Stuffed
14" Margherita Stuffed
14" Greek Stuffed
14" Fresh Garden Stuffed
14" Fresh Garlic White Stuffed
14" Feta Florentine Stuffed
16" Chipotle Pizza Stuffed
16" Supreme Stuffed
16" Chicken Feta Florentine Stuffed
16" Chicken Ranchero Stuffed
16" Chicken Alfredo Stuffed
16" Metalicious Stuffed
16" BBQ Chicken Stuffed
16" Yummy Meat-Stuffed Pizza
16" Hawaiian Stuffed
16" So Cheesy Stuffed
16" Veggie Stuffed
16" Margherita Stuffed
16" Greek Stuffed
16" Fresh Garden Stuffed
16" Fresh Garlic White Stuffed
16" Feta Florentine Stuffed
18" Chipotle Pizza Stuffed
18" Supreme Stuffed
18" Chicken Feta Florentine Stuffed
18" Chicken Ranchero Stuffed
18" Chicken Alfredo Stuffed
18" Metalicious Stuffed
18" BBQ Chicken Stuffed
18" Yummy Meat-Stuffed Pizza
18" Hawaiian Stuffed
18" So Cheesy Stuffed
18" Veggie Stuffed
18" Margherita Stuffed
18" Greek Stuffed
18" Fresh Garden Stuffed
18" Fresh Garlic White Stuffed
18" Feta Florentine Stuffed
*DESSERTS
*DIPS + SAUCES + DRESSINGS
2 OZ CHEESE CUP
2 OZ GARLIC BUTTER CUP
2 OZ BBQ CUP
2 OZ MARINARA CUP
2 OZ ALFREDO CUP
2 OZ MEATSAUCE CUP
2 OZ RANCH
2 OZ CESAR
2 OZ ITALIAN
2 OZ CHIPOTLE
2 OZ 1000 ISLAND
2 OZ CREAMY ITALIAN
2 OZ BLUE CHEESE
2 OZ FRENCH
8 OZ BOWL
12 OZ BOWL
16 OZ BOWL
32 OZ BOWL
KID'S MENU
GLUTEN FREE MENU
*GF Create Your Own Pizza
*GF Specialty Pizzas
GF Chipotle
Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!
GF Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
GF Chicken Feta Florentine
Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
GF Chicken Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!
GF Chicken Alfredo
Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!
GF Metalicious
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!
GF BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!
GF Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!
GF Cheesy
Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!
GF Veggie
Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
GF Margherita
Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!
GF Greek
Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!
GF Fresh Garden
Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!
GF Fresh Garlic White
Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!
GF Feta Florentine
Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
*GF Calzones
*GF Submarines
*GF Pasta
*GF Specialty Pasta
*Kid's Gluten Free Pasta
*Gluten Free Dessert
KETO MENU
*10"Cauliflower Crust
Keto BYO Cauliflower Crust
Cauliflower Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
Cauliflower Chicken Feta Florentine
Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
Cauliflower Chicken Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!
Cauliflower Chicken Alfredo
Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!
Cauliflower Meatlicious
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!
Cauliflower Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!
Cauliflower So Cheesy
Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!
Cauliflower Veggie
Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
Cauliflower Margherita
Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!
Cauliflower Greek
Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!
Cauliflower Fresh Garden
Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!
Cauliflower Fresh Garlic White
Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!
Cauliflower Feta Florentine
Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
(CAUL) Build Your Own Calzone
(CAUL) Panzerotti
(CAUL) Spinach Calzone
(CAUL) Ham & Cheese Calzone
(CAUL) Stromboli
(CAUL) BBQ Chicken Calzone
*10"Almond Crust
Keto BYO Almond Crust
Almond Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
Almond Chicken Feta Florentine
Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
Almond Chicken Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!
Almond Chicken Alfredo
Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!
Almond Metalicious
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!
Almond BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!
Almond Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!
Almond So Cheesy
Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!
Almond Veggie
Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!
Almond Margherita
Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!
Almond Greek
Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!
Almond Fresh Garden
Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!
Almond Fresh Garlic White
Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!
Almond Feta Florentine
Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
515 E Main St, Brownsburg, IN 46112