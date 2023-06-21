Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

So Italian! - Brownsburg

3,671 Reviews

$

515 E Main St

Brownsburg, IN 46112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

LG 16''

LG 16''

$16.00

12 Slices

Pasta A la Carte

Pasta A la Carte

$8.50

Bigger Pasta A la Carte

$12.50

SPECIALS MENU

Pasta

Zucchini Lasagna

$9.50

Fusili Ziti

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Marsala

$9.50Out of stock

Meatball Zitti Special

$9.50Out of stock

Amatriciana

$9.50Out of stock

Creamy Chicken Pesto

$9.50Out of stock

FOOD

*APPETIZERS

(2) PLAIN STIX

$3.50

Fresh oven-baked sticks buttered & sprinkled with our seasoning!

(4) PLAIN STIX

$6.00

Fresh oven-baked sticks buttered & sprinkled with our seasoning!

(12) PLAIN STIX

$14.00

Fresh oven-baked sticks buttered & sprinkled with our seasoning!

(2) PEPPERONI STIX

(2) PEPPERONI STIX

$4.50

Fresh oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni & sprinkled with our seasoning!

(4) PEPPERONI STIX

$7.00

Fresh oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni & sprinkled with our seasoning!

(12) PEPPERONI STIX

$17.00

Fresh oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni & sprinkled with our seasoning!

(2) PRETZEL STIX

$4.50

(4) PRETZEL STIX

$7.00

(12) PRETZEL STIX

$17.00
(2) RYANS STIX

(2) RYANS STIX

$6.00

Bread sticks packed with pepperoni & lots of mozzarella/provolone cheese in the middle!

(4) RYANS STIX

$9.50

Bread sticks packed with pepperoni & lots of mozzarella/provolone cheese in the middle!

(12) RYANS STIX

$21.00

Bread sticks packed with pepperoni & lots of mozzarella/provolone cheese in the middle!

(2) VICKIS STIX

(2) VICKIS STIX

$5.50

Delicious bread sticks stuffed with lots of mozzarella/provolone!

(4) VICKIS STIX

$8.50

Delicious bread sticks stuffed with lots of mozzarella/provolone!

(12) VICKIS STIX

(12) VICKIS STIX

$20.00

Delicious bread sticks stuffed with lots of mozzarella/provolone!

(1) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

(1) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

Fresh-baked bread covered with garlic butter & mozzarella/provolone cheese!

(2) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

(2) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Fresh-baked bread covered with garlic butter & mozzarella/provolone cheese!

(4) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

(4) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$8.00

Fresh-baked bread covered with garlic butter & mozzarella/provolone cheese!

(12) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

(12) CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$18.00

Fresh-baked bread covered with garlic butter & mozzarella/provolone cheese!

*SALADS

(SM) House Salad

(SM) House Salad

$4.95

Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese.

(LG) House Salad

$8.50

Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese.

(SM) Caesar Salad

(SM) Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, bacon & homemade Caesar dressing!

(LG) Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, bacon & homemade Caesar dressing!

(SM) Chef's Salad

(SM) Chef's Salad

$6.75

Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone, ham & salami!

(LG) Chef's Salad

$11.00

Mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone, ham & salami!

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & olive oil on a bed of spinach, drizzled with our fresh basil pesto dressing!

*SUBS

Caprese Sub

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Sub

$10.00
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.00
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.00
(Combo) Salad

(Combo) Salad

*PASTA

Pasta A la Carte

Pasta A la Carte

$8.50

Bigger Pasta A la Carte

$12.50
Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$10.00

Bigger Meat Lasagna

$14.00
Quattro Cheese Stuffed Ravioli

Quattro Cheese Stuffed Ravioli

$10.00

Bigger Quattro Cheese Stuffed Ravioli

$14.00
Deluxe Sampler

Deluxe Sampler

$19.50
Zucchini Lasagna

Zucchini Lasagna

$11.00

Chicken Parmesan Ziti

$11.00
Meatball Ziti

Meatball Ziti

$11.00

*CALZONES

Panzerotti

Panzerotti

$10.50
Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.50
Dr.David's Barbecue Chicken Calzone

Dr.David's Barbecue Chicken Calzone

$10.50
Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$10.50
Ham & Cheese Calzone

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$10.50

Chicken Stromboli

$10.50
Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$13.50
(Combo) Salad

(Combo) Salad

*BYO PIZZA

SM 12''

SM 12''

$12.00

8 Slices

MD 14''

MD 14''

$14.00

8 Slices

LG 16''

LG 16''

$16.00

12 Slices

XLG 18''

XLG 18''

$18.00

12 Slices

*SPECIALTY PIZZA

12" Chipotle

$17.25

Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!

12" Supreme (The Works)

$17.25

Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

12" Chicken Feta Florentine

$17.25

Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

12" Chicken Ranchero

$17.25

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!

12" Chicken Alfredo

$17.25

Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!

12" Metalicious

12" Metalicious

$17.25

Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.25

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!

12" Hawaiian

$17.25

Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!

12" So Cheesy

$17.25

Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!

12" Veggie

$15.00

Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

12" Margherita

$15.00

Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!

12" Greek

$15.00

Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!

12" Fresh Garden

$15.00

Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!

12" Fresh Garlic White

$15.00

Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!

12" Feta Florentine

$15.00

Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

14" Chipotle

$19.50

Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!

14" Supreme (The Works)

$19.50

Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

14" Chicken Feta Florentine

$19.50

Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

14" Chicken Ranchero

$19.50

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!

14" Chicken Alfredo

$19.50

Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!

14" Metalicious

$19.50

Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.50

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!

14" Hawaiian

$19.50

Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!

14" So Cheesy

$19.50

Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!

14" Veggie

$18.00

Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

14" Margherita

$18.00

Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!

14" Greek

$18.00

Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!

14" Fresh Garden

$18.00

Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!

14" Fresh Garlic White

$18.00

Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!

14" Feta Florentine

$18.00

Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

16" Chipotle

$22.00

Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!

16" Supreme (The Works)

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

16" Chicken Feta Florentine

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

16" Chicken Ranchero

$22.00

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!

16" Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!

16" Metalicious

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!

16" Hawaiian

$22.00

Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!

16" So Cheesy

$20.00

Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!

16" Veggie

$20.00

Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

16" Margherita

$20.00

Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!

16" Greek

$20.00

Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!

16" Fresh Garden

$20.00

Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!

16" Fresh Garlic White

$20.00

Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!

16" Feta Florentine

$20.00

Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

18" Chipotle

$25.00

Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!

18" Supreme (The Works)

$25.00

Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

18" Chicken Feta Florentine

$25.00

Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

18" Chicken Ranchero

$25.00

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!

18" Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!

18" Metalicious

$25.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!

18" BBQ Chicken

$25.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!

18" Hawaiian

$25.00

Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!

18" So Cheesy

$25.00

Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!

18" Veggie

$24.00

Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

18" Margherita

$24.00

Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!

18" Greek

$24.00

Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!

18" Fresh Garden

$24.00

Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!

18" Fresh Garlic White

$24.00

Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!

18" Feta Florentine

$24.00

Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

*STUFFED PIZZA

12" BYO STUFFED

12" BYO STUFFED

$17.00
14" BYO STUFFED

14" BYO STUFFED

$19.00
16" BYO STUFFED

16" BYO STUFFED

$21.00
18" BYO STUFFED

18" BYO STUFFED

$23.00

12" Chipotle Stuffed

$22.25

12" Supreme Stuffed

$22.25

12" Chicken Feta Florentine Stuffed

$22.25

12" Chicken Ranchero Stuffed

$22.25

12" Chicken Alfredo Stuffed

$22.25

12" Metalicious Stuffed

$22.25

12" BBQ Chicken Stuffed

$22.25

12" Yummy Meat-Stuffed Pizza

$22.25

12" Hawaiian Stuffed

$22.25

12" So Cheesy Stuffed

$22.25

12" Veggie Stuffed

$20.00

12" Margherita Stuffed

$20.00

12" Greek Stuffed

$20.00

12" Fresh Garden Stuffed

$20.00

12" Fresh Garlic White Stuffed

$20.00

12" Feta Florentine Stuffed

$20.00

14" Chipotle Pizza Stuffed

$24.50

14" Supreme Stuffed

$24.50

14" Chicken Feta Florentine Stuffed

$24.50

14" Chicken Ranchero Stuffed

$24.50

14" Chicken Alfredo Stuffed

$24.50

14" Metalicious Stuffed

$24.50

14" BBQ Chicken Stuffed

$24.50

14" Yummy Meat-Stuffed Pizza

$24.50

14" Hawaiian Stuffed

$24.50

14" So Cheesy Stuffed

$24.50

14" Veggie Stuffed

$23.00

14" Margherita Stuffed

$23.00

14" Greek Stuffed

$23.00

14" Fresh Garden Stuffed

$23.00

14" Fresh Garlic White Stuffed

$23.00

14" Feta Florentine Stuffed

$23.00

16" Chipotle Pizza Stuffed

$27.00

16" Supreme Stuffed

$27.00

16" Chicken Feta Florentine Stuffed

$27.00

16" Chicken Ranchero Stuffed

$27.00

16" Chicken Alfredo Stuffed

$27.00

16" Metalicious Stuffed

$27.00

16" BBQ Chicken Stuffed

$27.00

16" Yummy Meat-Stuffed Pizza

$27.00

16" Hawaiian Stuffed

$27.00

16" So Cheesy Stuffed

$27.00

16" Veggie Stuffed

$25.00

16" Margherita Stuffed

$25.00

16" Greek Stuffed

$25.00

16" Fresh Garden Stuffed

$25.00

16" Fresh Garlic White Stuffed

$25.00

16" Feta Florentine Stuffed

$25.00

18" Chipotle Pizza Stuffed

$28.00

18" Supreme Stuffed

$28.00

18" Chicken Feta Florentine Stuffed

$27.00

18" Chicken Ranchero Stuffed

$28.00

18" Chicken Alfredo Stuffed

$28.00

18" Metalicious Stuffed

$28.00

18" BBQ Chicken Stuffed

$28.00

18" Yummy Meat-Stuffed Pizza

$28.00

18" Hawaiian Stuffed

$28.00

18" So Cheesy Stuffed

$28.00

18" Veggie Stuffed

$27.00

18" Margherita Stuffed

$27.00

18" Greek Stuffed

$27.00

18" Fresh Garden Stuffed

$27.00

18" Fresh Garlic White Stuffed

$27.00

18" Feta Florentine Stuffed

$27.00

*DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.50

Our own recipe for this traditional Italian layer cake!

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.50
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Traditional Italian Pastry filled with imported Ricotta & Mascarpone!

(2) Cannoli

$7.50

Traditional Italian Pastry filled with imported Ricotta & Mascarpone!

Nutella Pizza 12"

$11.99

*DIPS + SAUCES + DRESSINGS

2 OZ CHEESE CUP

$0.75

2 OZ GARLIC BUTTER CUP

$0.75

2 OZ BBQ CUP

$0.75

2 OZ MARINARA CUP

$0.75

2 OZ ALFREDO CUP

$0.75

2 OZ MEATSAUCE CUP

$0.75

2 OZ RANCH

$0.75

2 OZ CESAR

$0.75

2 OZ ITALIAN

$0.75

2 OZ CHIPOTLE

$0.75

2 OZ 1000 ISLAND

$0.75

2 OZ CREAMY ITALIAN

$0.75

2 OZ BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

2 OZ FRENCH

$0.75

8 OZ BOWL

$4.50

12 OZ BOWL

$7.00

16 OZ BOWL

$9.50

32 OZ BOWL

$13.50

KID'S MENU

Kid's Pasta

$5.99

Kid's Pizza Slice

$5.99

GLUTEN FREE MENU

*GF Appetizers

(2) Gluten Free Cheesy Garlic Bread

$3.25

GF Cheese Sticks

$8.25

*GF Create Your Own Pizza

10" Gluten Free

$13.99

*GF Specialty Pizzas

GF Chipotle

$14.25

Chipotle aioli sauce, grilled chicken or beef, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella/provolone!

GF Supreme

$14.25

Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

GF Chicken Feta Florentine

$14.25

Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

GF Chicken Ranchero

$14.25

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!

GF Chicken Alfredo

$14.25

Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!

GF Metalicious

$14.25

Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!

GF BBQ Chicken

$14.25

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!

GF Hawaiian

$14.25

Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!

GF Cheesy

$12.25

Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!

GF Veggie

$12.25

Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

GF Margherita

$12.25

Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!

GF Greek

$12.25

Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!

GF Fresh Garden

$12.25

Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!

GF Fresh Garlic White

$12.25

Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!

GF Feta Florentine

$12.25

Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

*GF Calzones

GF Dr.David's BBQ Chicken Calzone

$10.25

GF Spinach Calzone

$10.25

GF Ham & Cheese Calzone

$10.25

GF Stromboli

$10.25

GF Panzerotti

$10.25

GF Build Your Own Calzone

$10.25

GF Chicken Stromboli

$10.25

*GF Submarines

GF Caprese Sub

$10.25

GF Chicken Caesar Sub

$10.25

GF Ham&Cheese Sub

$10.25

GF Meatball Sub

$10.25

GF Italian Sub

$10.25

*GF Pasta

GF Pasta

$9.25

GF Bigger Pasta

$11.25

*GF Specialty Pasta

GF Zuccini Lasagna

$9.25

*Kid's Gluten Free Pasta

GF Kid's Pasta

$5.75

*Gluten Free Dessert

GF Nutella Pizza 10'

$11.99

KETO MENU

*10"Cauliflower Crust

Keto BYO Cauliflower Crust

$14.25

Cauliflower Supreme

$16.25

Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

Cauliflower Chicken Feta Florentine

$16.25

Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

Cauliflower Chicken Ranchero

$16.25

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!

Cauliflower Chicken Alfredo

$16.25

Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!

Cauliflower Meatlicious

$16.25

Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!

Cauliflower Hawaiian

$16.25

Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$16.25

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!

Cauliflower So Cheesy

$16.25

Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!

Cauliflower Veggie

$16.25

Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

Cauliflower Margherita

$16.25

Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!

Cauliflower Greek

$16.25

Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!

Cauliflower Fresh Garden

$16.25

Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!

Cauliflower Fresh Garlic White

$16.25

Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!

Cauliflower Feta Florentine

$16.25

Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

(CAUL) Build Your Own Calzone

$12.25

(CAUL) Panzerotti

$11.25

(CAUL) Spinach Calzone

$11.25

(CAUL) Ham & Cheese Calzone

$11.25

(CAUL) Stromboli

$11.25

(CAUL) BBQ Chicken Calzone

$11.25

*10"Almond Crust

Keto BYO Almond Crust

Keto BYO Almond Crust

$14.25

Almond Supreme

$16.25

Sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

Almond Chicken Feta Florentine

$16.25

Grilled Chicken, olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers & garlic with feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

Almond Chicken Ranchero

$16.25

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken strips, green peppers, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella/provolone. A must try!

Almond Chicken Alfredo

$16.25

Our own Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, spinach, and mozzarella/provolone!

Almond Metalicious

$16.25

Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon with cheddar, and mozzarella/provolone. SO FILLING!

Almond BBQ Chicken

$16.25

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, red onions, and mozzarella/provolone. MMM... SO YUMMY!

Almond Hawaiian

$16.25

Ham, pineapple, almonds, and mozzarella/provolone!

Almond So Cheesy

$16.25

Mozzarella/provolone and Cheddar Cheese!

Almond Veggie

$16.25

Red onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms!

Almond Margherita

$16.25

Olive oil, our classic mozzarella/provolone, fresh garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & oregano!

Almond Greek

$16.25

Olive oil, spinach, Roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta & mozzarella/provolone!

Almond Fresh Garden

$16.25

Olive oil, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & Roma tomatoes!

Almond Fresh Garlic White

$16.25

Made with olive oil, chopped garlic, black olives, and mozzarella/provolone!

Almond Feta Florentine

$16.25

Olive oil, spinach, roasted red peppers, garlic, feta, and mozzarella/provolone!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

515 E Main St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Directions

Gallery
So Italian! image
So Italian! image
So Italian! image
So Italian! image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza King - Avon
orange starNo Reviews
8100 East US Hwy 36 Avon, IN 46123
View restaurantnext
Vinny’s Drive Bar
orange starNo Reviews
707 N. Lynhurst Dr. Indianpolis, IN 46224
View restaurantnext
C.J.'s Pizza
orange star4.0 • 44
10 S East St Plainfield, IN 46168
View restaurantnext
Amore Pizzeria Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
41 Boone Village Ctr Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine - Zionsville
orange starNo Reviews
40 S Main St Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Nonna’s by So Italian - 5020 Cambridge Way
orange star4.1 • 769
5020 Cambridge Way Plainfield, IN 46168
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brownsburg

Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 336
1430 N Green St Suite I Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
B Squared Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 248
1430 N Green Street, Suite L Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Press Play Gaming Lounge - Brownsburg, Indiana
orange star4.9 • 50
1004 E. Main Street Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brownsburg
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston