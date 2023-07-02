Restaurant header imageView gallery

So Yummy

review star

No reviews yet

4959 Broadway

New York, NY 10034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

So Yummy Menu

Rotisserie Chicken

Half chicken

$12.00

Whole chicken

$17.00

Chicken Wings

6 Bone - in wings

$12.00

12 Bone - in wings

$21.00

24 Bone - in wings

$38.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.50

Cheeseburguer

$7.00

Bacon cheeseburguer

$8.50

Yummy Burst burguer

$12.00

Mushroom yummy burguer

$15.00

Drinks

Soda

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4959 Broadway, New York, NY 10034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yummy Thai
orange star4.4 • 908
4959 Broadway New York, NY 10034
View restaurantnext
Inwood Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4892 Broadway New York, NY 10034
View restaurantnext
Brown Sugar Uptown
orange star4.0 • 977
5060 Broadway New York, NY 10034
View restaurantnext
Inwood Farm
orange star4.3 • 1,797
600 west 218th street New York, NY 10034
View restaurantnext
Dyckman Express Restaurant - 101 Dyckman Street
orange star4.3 • 1,241
101 Dyckman Street New York, NY 10040
View restaurantnext
Dyckman Dogs
orange star3.5 • 21
105 Dyckman St New York, NY 10040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston