  • Home
  • /
  • Beverly
  • /
  • Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q
A map showing the location of Soall Cafe 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127QView gallery

Soall Cafe 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

review star

No reviews yet

100 Cummings Center

Beverly, MA 01915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Coffee - Vietnamese Phin Drip

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Soall's "a bridge too far" is an artful slow-roasted blend of rare Catimor, Arabica and peaberry Robusta with the quintessential Vietnamese taste profile.

Latte (Hot)

$4.25+

A classic combination of espresso and steamed milk, topped with a thin layer of milk foam. Try our signature Soall Latte by adding condensed milk for a balanced touch of sweetness!

Cappuccino (Hot)

$4.25+

Traditionally a 6 oz drink consisting of equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam; cappuccinos are topped with much more milk foam than a latte, creating a much lighter and richer coffee drink!

Latte (Iced)

$4.25+

Cappuccino (Iced)

$4.25

House Brew

$3.00+

Cortado

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

A traditional espresso macchiato: 2 ounces of our speciality espresso topped with 2 ounces of steamed milk foam. No caramel swirls here, but add some condensed milk to give this classic treat a touch of sweetness!

Americano

$3.00+

Iced Coffee - Vietnamese Phin Drip

$3.50+

Vietnamese Phin Drip

$3.50

filtered through the traditional phin, Soall Heritage Blend (dark roast) combines the traditional butter roast of Vietnamese coffee beans, mainly Robusta, with the added chicory of New Orleans French Quarter coffees for a bold and intense taste.

Hot Tea

Vietnamese Flower + Berry Tea

$3.50

fragrant Vietnamese black tea with our crated blend of hibiscus flowers, rooisbos, elderberries, barberries, raspberry and organic muscovado sugar. Made for Soall.

Blue Lady Grey

$3.00

Black tea, all natural flavors, lavender flowers. By Simple Loose Leaf.

Bengal Chai Herbal

$3.00

Rooibos, black pepper, cloves, ginger, cinnamon chips, cardamom with clove, cinnamon, ginger and vanilla flavoring. By Simple Loose Leaf.

Jasmine Green

$3.00

Jasmine special grade green tea. By Simple Loose Leaf.

Morning's Oolong

$3.00

Low caffeine BT oolong tea, marigold petals, lemon peel, basil leaf, all natural flavors. By Simple Loose Leaf.

Honey Ginger Chamomile

$3.00

Chamomile, ginger roots and honey flavor. By Simple Loose Leaf.

Signature Iced Teas

Flower + Berry Tea with Raspberry Jam

$4.00+

Cucumber + Kiwi Green Tea

$4.00+

Mango + Strawberry Green Tea

$4.00+

From the Fridge

Panna Water

$3.75

Soall Vietnamese Iced Coffee (16 oz)

$7.00

Galvina Sparkling Soda

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sprindrift Sparkling Water

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$1.75

Still Water w/ Electrolytes

$2.50

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.50

T Shirts

W Medium

$20.00

W Large

$20.00

W XLarge

$20.00

M Medium

$20.00

M Large

$20.00

M XLarge

$20.00

Coffees

Phin Filter

$12.00

Soall Heritage

$10.00

Condensed Milk

$6.00

Teas

Flower + Berry Tea

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Cummings Center, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Early Harvest Diner - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 418
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Flip The Bird - CABOT STREET BEVERLY
orange star4.5 • 177
407 Cabot Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Lolo Poke
orange star4.8 • 1,192
503 Rantoul St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Cotton Mill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
480 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Shop - 1 Dodge Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 Dodge St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Flip The Bird - CUMMINGS CENTER
orange starNo Reviews
100 Cummings Ctr 107P Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beverly

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 2,051
90 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Lolo Poke
orange star4.8 • 1,192
503 Rantoul St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
FRANK Restaurant and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,144
112 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 1,077
6 Wallis Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
orange star4.7 • 792
142 Brimbal Ave: Unit 8 Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston