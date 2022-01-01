SOB
138 Reviews
$$
612 4th St
Peru, IL 61354
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Bacon Jalapeno Wontons
Jalapeno, bacon, crab, cream cheese, SOB sauce (on top), maple syrup (on side)
Bang Bang Calamari
Fried calamari tubes and tentacles tossed in Bang-Bang sauce. A spicy, sweet, creamy Asian sauce. 8oz.
Beer Curds
Mixed bacon and white cheddar Wisconsin cheese curds, deep fried, served with House made ranch.
Bella Fries
Whole portobello mushroom cap, sliced into "fries" and deep fried in our seasoned batter, served with garlic aioli
Crispy Pork Belly
Skewered crispy pork belly, Gochujang honey. 2 skewers.
Edamame
Steamed whole-pod edamame dressed with sea salt
Goat Cheese Balls
Panko-crusted goat cheese balls, deep fried, topped with wasabi aioli, SOB sauce, and B&W sesame. 6 0.5oz balls in an order.
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soup made of fermented soy beans, nori (dried seaweed), tofu
One Massive Pretzel
Massive Bavarian pretzel, served with roasted shishito pimento cheese & stone ground mustard
Seared Ahi Bruschetta
Crostini, whipped scallion goat cheese, sesame-seared ahi tuna, pineapple yuzu salsa, strawberry chili reduction. 6 pieces.
Tempura Avocado
Crab-stuffed avocado, tempura-fried, topped with SOB sauce, unagi, sesame. One half avocado; cut into four pieces.
Tempura Shrimp
4 Tempura-fried sushi-style shrimp served with sweet Thai chili. Each additional shrimp $3.
Tuna Nachos
Ahi tuna, avocado, red & yellow peppers, onion, SOB sauce, unagi, seaweed salad on top of a mound of crispy wonton chips.
Mac & Cheese
Greens
Black Caesar
Black kale, romaine, parmesan & romano, black garlic Caesar dressing, crispy parm wheel, black pumpernickle croutons ADD: MOJO-MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN (4.50) or GARLIC GULF SHRIMP (5.50)
Cucumber Salad
Ginger, toasted sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, garlic, on cucumber
Green Salad
Salmon Kale
Miso-glazed salmon, candied pecans, goat cheese, scallion, dried cranberry, atop spring mix with chopped kale, House vinaigrette, drizzled with garlic aioli
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed, cucumber, nori pieces, tossed in toasted sesame oil & soy
Side Salmon Plain
Spicy Kani Salad
A summertime favorite as a starter or a meal! Crab, fresh mango, ribboned cucumber and carrot tossed in a spicy Japanese mayo dressing. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds, masago, tobiko, scallions and crunch.
Burgers
Cubano Burger
Our burger, sweet pulled pork, Swiss, black forest ham, thin pickles, yellow mustard, stoneground mustard, garlic-butter pressed bun
Deep Bella
Whole deep-fried portobello, melted Swiss, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, kickin' cajun aioli on a whole-wheat bun.
Frisco Burger
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, spicy-sweet 1,000 Island, on griddled sourdough
Hollywood
White cheddar, avocado, bacon, sunny-side-up egg, red onion, lettuce, tomato
Our Burger, Your Way
Our House steak burger, done YOUR way ($8). Additional toppings and sauces listed below. GET CREATIVE!
PB&Jam Burger
Whipped peanut butter, spicy strawberry jam, lettuce.
Pig Mac Burger
Bacon, SOB Mac
Screaming Korean Burger
Creamy jalapeno slaw, tempura jalapeno bottlecaps, cheddar, Korean BBQ, SOB sauce, Togarashi pepper flakes
Sob Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli
The Stoner Burger
Our burger between two bacon-grilled cheese sandwiches as the bun, grilled onions & mushrooms, tomato, lettuce
USA Burger
The Wake & Bake
Mother May I?
Brisket Banh Mi (June Special)
Thin-sliced smoked brisket, crunchy pickled daikon & carrot, spicy Asian slaw, Korean BBQ, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, served on a baguette
Guac Dirty to Me (May Special)
The Irishman (March Special)
Steak patty, Swiss cheese, tender shredded corned beef, more Swiss, sauerkraut, homemade spicy 1000 island stacked on a brioche bun
The Hibernator (January Special)
Our take on the Canadian classic: poutine! House steak patty, melty Wisconsin garlic cheese curds in our beef and herb gravy, hand-punched fries, topped with a sunny egg.
The Duke (Dec Special)
The ultimate “cowboy” burger! Cheddar-stuffed steak burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon, grilled jalapenos, house-made buttermilk onion frizzles, drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
The Heartbreaker (February Special)
Steak patty, American cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms, pickled jalapenos, avocado, Cheetos, buttermilk onion frizzles, ketchup and mustard.
The Frenchie (April Special)
House steak patty, a mouthwatering slab of melty and crispy Gruyere and Grand Cru cheeses, slow carmelized onions, served on a salted and seasoned bun with a side of House French Onion soup for dipping.
The True American (July Special)
House steak burger, American cheese, split all-beef hotdog, bacon, green onion potato salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard
Bacon Jalapeno Wonton Burger (August Special)
El Mariachi (Sept Special)
House steak burger, Mexican street corn (elotes) salad, avocado lime crema, served on two sharp cheddar quesadillas as the bun.
The Hamburg (October Special)
House steak burger, Fat Tire beer cheese, bacon, sauerkraut, spicy German mustard, red onion, on a pretzel bun
Not-Burgers
Cheese-Lover
Pimento cheese, parmesan, American cheese, sharp white cheddar, on garlic romano griddled Sourdough
Mother Clucker
Mojo-marinated grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, wasabi aioli, sweet Thai chili
Rollin’ W/My Lobster
Butter-poached lobster claw, lemon, garlic aioli, lettuce, buttered New England bun
Sob Poke Bun
Marinated sashimi bluefin tuna, avocado, SOB sauce, sesame griddled bun, side wasabi
Sushi Burrito
Ahi tuna, fresh salmon, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, asparagus, avocado, bell pepper, scallions, unagi, SOB sauce, Sriracha, wrapped in sushi rice and soy paper
Sides
Creamy Jalapeno Slaw
Green Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, House ginger vinaigrette
Hand-Cut Fries
Fresh cut every day; enough to share. Dressed with Kosher salt.
Sob Mac
Our four-cheese take on an American classic
Truffle Fries
Hand-cut fries, truffle salt & truffle oil, parmesan, side garlic aioli
Sweets
Apple Pie Eggrolls
Cheesecake of the Week
Scoop Ice Cream
Tempura Brownie
Tempura Cheesecake Bites
Tempura-fried chunks of cheesecake, strawberry chili reduction, sweet glaze, powdered sugar
Creme Brulee Basque Cheesecake
Why share dessert? Individual Spanish-style cheesecake with a bruleed top, spun sugar, fresh blueberries and raspberries, real whipped cream
Tuxedo cake
Kids
Kids PB&Jam
White bread, strawberry jam, creamy peanut butter (no side)
Kids Burger and fries
3oz House burger (plain) and half order fries
Kids chicken and fries
2 tempura battered chicken tenders, half order hand cut fries
Kids buttered noodles
Ramen noodles, real butter
Kids grilled cheese and fries
Entrees
Deep Fried Asian Sticky Ribs
8 deep-fried pork baby back ribs tossed in our homemade Asian sticky sauce, served with hand cut fries and creamy jalapeno slaw
Asian Lacquered Pork Ribeye
Herb-marinated and pan-lacquered 8oz fork-tender ribeye, soy pan jus, buttermilk onion frizzles, served with parmesan truffle mixed vegetables
Classic Rolls
Atomic Tuna
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, Sriracha, topped with tuna, crunch, and SOB sauce
California
Surimi crab, cucumber, avocado
King King
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, deep-fried, topped with masago, unagi, & SOB sauce
Philly Lox
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, topped with Everything bagel seasoning
Rainbow
California roll, topped with tuna, fresh salmon, ebi shrimp & avocado
Shrimp Kicker
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, SOB sauce
Spicy Crab
Spicy crab, sesame, Sriracha
Spicy Salmon
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber, SOB sauce
Spicy Tuna
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with SOB sauce
Spider
Tempura soft shell blue crab, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with unagi
Sob House Rolls
Big Reel
Tuna, fresh salmon, Korean BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, unagi
Cadillac
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, fresh salmon, tuna & avocado
Full Moon
Fresh salmon, tuna, crab, avocado, deep-fried
Garden Crunch
Half Moon
Fresh salmon, scallions, topped with Korean BBQ eel, masago & unagi
High Roller
Tempura lobster tail, snow crab, avocado, topped with SOB sauce
Lobster
Tempura lobster tail, cream cheese, avocado
Ninja
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crab, crunch, unagi, SOB sauce
Paradise
Yellowtail, fresh salmon, tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado
Sob Boss
Soul
Tempura shrimp, surimi crab, jalapeno, topped with fresh salmon, SOB sauce, fried shishito pepper
Surf & Turf
Beef filet tips, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, SOB sauce, masago, scallions
The Bonsai
The Emperor
The Firecracker
The I&M
Tempura shrimp, tempura soft shell crab, cream cheese, avocado, topped with SOB sauce, unagi, sweet Thai chili
The Posiedon
Try This Sob
Volcano
Santa's Roll (Dec Special)
Smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese, avocado, tempura asparagus, SOB sauce, rolled in red tempura crunch, topped with wasabi mayo
Deep Fried Sushi "Burger" (November Special)
Salmon, super white tuna, avocado, cream cheese, wrapped in a rice and seaweed bun, deep-fried, topped with SOB sauce and unagi
Flying Dragon (April Special)
Tempura Shrimp, tempura lobster tail, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, deep-fried, topped with spicy crab, sweet and spicy poke sauce, crunch, wasabi aioli, tobiko and masago flying fish roe
Zen Roll (June Special)
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, deep-fried, topped with sweet and spicy poke marinated bluefin tuna, wasabi aioli, and SOB sauce
Bottle Rocket Roll
Jalapeno, cucumber, cream cheese, salmon mixed with spicy mayo, deep-fried, topped with spicy crab, tobiko, scallions, unagi, SOB sauce
Tsunami Roll (August Special)
Angry Ghost Roll (October Special)
Spicy shrimp mix, cream cheese, tobiko, avocado, cucumber on sesame soy paper, topped with unagi, SOB sauce, green onion, masago
Weird Sobs
Bbqushi
Pulled pork, tempura onions, Korean BBQ, French fries, deep-fried, topped with creamy jalapeno slaw
Cheeseburgushi
Ground beef, cheddar, bacon, red onion, french fries, wrapped in rice and soy paper, topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles, SOB sauce.
The Gardener
Carrots, avocado, roasted red pepper, cucumber, grilled asparagus
The Hippie
Tempura portabella, tempura shitake, red pepper, red onion, wasabi mayo, unagi, SOB sauce
The Tavern
Tempura chicken, avocado, bacon bits, wasabi mayo, sweet Thai chili
Nigiri & Sashimi
2 Shrimp-Ebi
2 Albacore
2 Bluefin Tuna- Maguro
2 Eel-Unagi
2 Masago- Capelin Roe
2 Salmon-Sake
2 Smoked Salmon
2 Squid-Aki
2 Super White Tuna-Walu
2 Yellowtail-Hamache
3 Albacore
3 Bluefin Tuna-Maguro
3 Eel-Unagi
3 Masago- capelin roe
3 Salmon-Sake
3 Shrimp-Ebi
3 Smoked Salmon
3 Squid-Aki
3 Super White Tuna- Wa;u
3 Yellowtail-Hamache
Add-on Side Sauces
SUSHI PLATTERS
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hello! SOB is a 140-seat fusion restaurant located in Peru, Il. We serve gourmet monster burgers, super fresh sushi, bubbly ramen, craveable appetizers, creative cocktails, and clever desserts in addition to our full-service bar. Our atmosphere is modern and urban, and we encourage our guests to be comfortable and casual.
612 4th St, Peru, IL 61354