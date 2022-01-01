Restaurant header imageView gallery

SOB

138 Reviews

$$

612 4th St

Peru, IL 61354

Order Again

Popular Items

California
Spicy Salmon
Edamame

Starters

Bacon Jalapeno Wontons

Bacon Jalapeno Wontons

$9.00

Jalapeno, bacon, crab, cream cheese, SOB sauce (on top), maple syrup (on side)

Bang Bang Calamari

$11.50Out of stock

Fried calamari tubes and tentacles tossed in Bang-Bang sauce. A spicy, sweet, creamy Asian sauce. 8oz.

Beer Curds

Beer Curds

$9.00

Mixed bacon and white cheddar Wisconsin cheese curds, deep fried, served with House made ranch.

Bella Fries

Bella Fries

$8.50

Whole portobello mushroom cap, sliced into "fries" and deep fried in our seasoned batter, served with garlic aioli

Crispy Pork Belly

$10.00

Skewered crispy pork belly, Gochujang honey. 2 skewers.

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed whole-pod edamame dressed with sea salt

Goat Cheese Balls

Goat Cheese Balls

$9.50

Panko-crusted goat cheese balls, deep fried, topped with wasabi aioli, SOB sauce, and B&W sesame. 6 0.5oz balls in an order.

Miso Soup

$6.00

Traditional Japanese soup made of fermented soy beans, nori (dried seaweed), tofu

One Massive Pretzel

One Massive Pretzel

$12.00

Massive Bavarian pretzel, served with roasted shishito pimento cheese & stone ground mustard

Seared Ahi Bruschetta

Seared Ahi Bruschetta

$15.00

Crostini, whipped scallion goat cheese, sesame-seared ahi tuna, pineapple yuzu salsa, strawberry chili reduction. 6 pieces.

Tempura Avocado

Tempura Avocado

$9.00

Crab-stuffed avocado, tempura-fried, topped with SOB sauce, unagi, sesame. One half avocado; cut into four pieces.

Tempura Shrimp

$12.00

4 Tempura-fried sushi-style shrimp served with sweet Thai chili. Each additional shrimp $3.

Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$15.00

Ahi tuna, avocado, red & yellow peppers, onion, SOB sauce, unagi, seaweed salad on top of a mound of crispy wonton chips.

Mac & Cheese

Big Belly Mac

$13.00

SOB Mac, pulled pork, bacon, scallions

Sob Mac

$9.00

Our four-cheese take on the American classic

Surf & Earth Mac

$11.00

SOB Mac, lobster claw, black truffle oil, scallions

Smokehouse Mac

$11.00

SOB 4-cheese mac, smoked brisket, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, sour cream, scallion

Greens

Black Caesar

Black Caesar

$11.00

Black kale, romaine, parmesan & romano, black garlic Caesar dressing, crispy parm wheel, black pumpernickle croutons ADD: MOJO-MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN (4.50) or GARLIC GULF SHRIMP (5.50)

Cucumber Salad

$6.50

Ginger, toasted sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, garlic, on cucumber

Green Salad

$5.00

Salmon Kale

$15.50

Miso-glazed salmon, candied pecans, goat cheese, scallion, dried cranberry, atop spring mix with chopped kale, House vinaigrette, drizzled with garlic aioli

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed, cucumber, nori pieces, tossed in toasted sesame oil & soy

Side Salmon Plain

$8.00
Spicy Kani Salad

Spicy Kani Salad

$14.00Out of stock

A summertime favorite as a starter or a meal! Crab, fresh mango, ribboned cucumber and carrot tossed in a spicy Japanese mayo dressing. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds, masago, tobiko, scallions and crunch.

Burgers

Cubano Burger

Cubano Burger

$13.00

Our burger, sweet pulled pork, Swiss, black forest ham, thin pickles, yellow mustard, stoneground mustard, garlic-butter pressed bun

Deep Bella

Deep Bella

$12.00

Whole deep-fried portobello, melted Swiss, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, kickin' cajun aioli on a whole-wheat bun.

Frisco Burger

Frisco Burger

$11.00

Swiss cheese, grilled onions, spicy-sweet 1,000 Island, on griddled sourdough

Hollywood

Hollywood

$13.00

White cheddar, avocado, bacon, sunny-side-up egg, red onion, lettuce, tomato

Our Burger, Your Way

$8.00

Our House steak burger, done YOUR way ($8). Additional toppings and sauces listed below. GET CREATIVE!

PB&Jam Burger

$11.00

Whipped peanut butter, spicy strawberry jam, lettuce.

Pig Mac Burger

$11.00

Bacon, SOB Mac

Screaming Korean Burger

Screaming Korean Burger

$11.50

Creamy jalapeno slaw, tempura jalapeno bottlecaps, cheddar, Korean BBQ, SOB sauce, Togarashi pepper flakes

Sob Impossible Burger

$13.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli

The Stoner Burger

The Stoner Burger

$13.75

Our burger between two bacon-grilled cheese sandwiches as the bun, grilled onions & mushrooms, tomato, lettuce

USA Burger

$11.00
The Wake & Bake

The Wake & Bake

$14.00

Mother May I?

$13.00

Brisket Banh Mi (June Special)

$14.00Out of stock

Thin-sliced smoked brisket, crunchy pickled daikon & carrot, spicy Asian slaw, Korean BBQ, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, served on a baguette

Guac Dirty to Me (May Special)

$14.00Out of stock

The Irishman (March Special)

$14.00Out of stock

Steak patty, Swiss cheese, tender shredded corned beef, more Swiss, sauerkraut, homemade spicy 1000 island stacked on a brioche bun

The Hibernator (January Special)

The Hibernator (January Special)

$13.00Out of stock

Our take on the Canadian classic: poutine! House steak patty, melty Wisconsin garlic cheese curds in our beef and herb gravy, hand-punched fries, topped with a sunny egg.

The Duke (Dec Special)

The Duke (Dec Special)

$13.00Out of stock

The ultimate “cowboy” burger! Cheddar-stuffed steak burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon, grilled jalapenos, house-made buttermilk onion frizzles, drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.

The Heartbreaker (February Special)

$14.00Out of stock

Steak patty, American cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms, pickled jalapenos, avocado, Cheetos, buttermilk onion frizzles, ketchup and mustard.

The Frenchie (April Special)

$14.00Out of stock

House steak patty, a mouthwatering slab of melty and crispy Gruyere and Grand Cru cheeses, slow carmelized onions, served on a salted and seasoned bun with a side of House French Onion soup for dipping.

The True American (July Special)

$14.00Out of stock

House steak burger, American cheese, split all-beef hotdog, bacon, green onion potato salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard

Bacon Jalapeno Wonton Burger (August Special)

$13.00Out of stock

El Mariachi (Sept Special)

$13.00Out of stock

House steak burger, Mexican street corn (elotes) salad, avocado lime crema, served on two sharp cheddar quesadillas as the bun.

The Hamburg (October Special)

$13.00

House steak burger, Fat Tire beer cheese, bacon, sauerkraut, spicy German mustard, red onion, on a pretzel bun

Not-Burgers

Cheese-Lover

$7.00

Pimento cheese, parmesan, American cheese, sharp white cheddar, on garlic romano griddled Sourdough

Mother Clucker

$10.50

Mojo-marinated grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, wasabi aioli, sweet Thai chili

Rollin’ W/My Lobster

$20.00Out of stock

Butter-poached lobster claw, lemon, garlic aioli, lettuce, buttered New England bun

Sob Poke Bun

$14.00Out of stock

Marinated sashimi bluefin tuna, avocado, SOB sauce, sesame griddled bun, side wasabi

Sushi Burrito

$14.50

Ahi tuna, fresh salmon, cucumber, jalapeno, carrot, asparagus, avocado, bell pepper, scallions, unagi, SOB sauce, Sriracha, wrapped in sushi rice and soy paper

Sides

Creamy Jalapeno Slaw

$3.50

Green Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, House ginger vinaigrette

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.50

Fresh cut every day; enough to share. Dressed with Kosher salt.

Sob Mac

$8.00

Our four-cheese take on an American classic

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Hand-cut fries, truffle salt & truffle oil, parmesan, side garlic aioli

Sweets

Apple Pie Eggrolls

$7.00

Cheesecake of the Week

$6.95

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Tempura Brownie

$9.75
Tempura Cheesecake Bites

Tempura Cheesecake Bites

$8.00

Tempura-fried chunks of cheesecake, strawberry chili reduction, sweet glaze, powdered sugar

Creme Brulee Basque Cheesecake

$9.00

Why share dessert? Individual Spanish-style cheesecake with a bruleed top, spun sugar, fresh blueberries and raspberries, real whipped cream

Tuxedo cake

$8.00

Kids

Kids PB&Jam

$4.00

White bread, strawberry jam, creamy peanut butter (no side)

Kids Burger and fries

$7.00

3oz House burger (plain) and half order fries

Kids chicken and fries

$7.00

2 tempura battered chicken tenders, half order hand cut fries

Kids buttered noodles

$4.00

Ramen noodles, real butter

Kids grilled cheese and fries

$6.00

Entrees

Deep Fried Asian Sticky Ribs

$22.00

8 deep-fried pork baby back ribs tossed in our homemade Asian sticky sauce, served with hand cut fries and creamy jalapeno slaw

Asian Lacquered Pork Ribeye

$20.00

Herb-marinated and pan-lacquered 8oz fork-tender ribeye, soy pan jus, buttermilk onion frizzles, served with parmesan truffle mixed vegetables

Classic Rolls

Atomic Tuna

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, Sriracha, topped with tuna, crunch, and SOB sauce

California

California

$8.00

Surimi crab, cucumber, avocado

King King

King King

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, deep-fried, topped with masago, unagi, & SOB sauce

Philly Lox

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, topped with Everything bagel seasoning

Rainbow

$16.00

California roll, topped with tuna, fresh salmon, ebi shrimp & avocado

Shrimp Kicker

Shrimp Kicker

$10.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, SOB sauce

Spicy Crab

$9.00

Spicy crab, sesame, Sriracha

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber, SOB sauce

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with SOB sauce

Spider

$16.00

Tempura soft shell blue crab, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with unagi

Sob House Rolls

Big Reel

Big Reel

$18.00

Tuna, fresh salmon, Korean BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, unagi

Cadillac

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, fresh salmon, tuna & avocado

Full Moon

$16.00

Fresh salmon, tuna, crab, avocado, deep-fried

Garden Crunch

$15.00Out of stock
Half Moon

Half Moon

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh salmon, scallions, topped with Korean BBQ eel, masago & unagi

High Roller

$22.00

Tempura lobster tail, snow crab, avocado, topped with SOB sauce

Lobster

$19.00

Tempura lobster tail, cream cheese, avocado

Ninja

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crab, crunch, unagi, SOB sauce

Paradise

$17.00

Yellowtail, fresh salmon, tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado

Sob Boss

$16.00
Soul

Soul

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, surimi crab, jalapeno, topped with fresh salmon, SOB sauce, fried shishito pepper

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$20.00

Beef filet tips, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, SOB sauce, masago, scallions

The Bonsai

$18.00Out of stock

The Emperor

$19.00

The Firecracker

$18.00Out of stock

The I&M

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, tempura soft shell crab, cream cheese, avocado, topped with SOB sauce, unagi, sweet Thai chili

The Posiedon

$20.00Out of stock

Try This Sob

$18.00

Volcano

$16.00
Santa's Roll (Dec Special)

Santa's Roll (Dec Special)

$18.00Out of stock

Smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese, avocado, tempura asparagus, SOB sauce, rolled in red tempura crunch, topped with wasabi mayo

Deep Fried Sushi "Burger" (November Special)

Deep Fried Sushi "Burger" (November Special)

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon, super white tuna, avocado, cream cheese, wrapped in a rice and seaweed bun, deep-fried, topped with SOB sauce and unagi

Flying Dragon (April Special)

$22.00

Tempura Shrimp, tempura lobster tail, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, deep-fried, topped with spicy crab, sweet and spicy poke sauce, crunch, wasabi aioli, tobiko and masago flying fish roe

Zen Roll (June Special)

$18.00Out of stock

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, deep-fried, topped with sweet and spicy poke marinated bluefin tuna, wasabi aioli, and SOB sauce

Bottle Rocket Roll

$18.00

Jalapeno, cucumber, cream cheese, salmon mixed with spicy mayo, deep-fried, topped with spicy crab, tobiko, scallions, unagi, SOB sauce

Tsunami Roll (August Special)

$18.00Out of stock

Angry Ghost Roll (October Special)

$16.00

Spicy shrimp mix, cream cheese, tobiko, avocado, cucumber on sesame soy paper, topped with unagi, SOB sauce, green onion, masago

Weird Sobs

Bbqushi

$12.00

Pulled pork, tempura onions, Korean BBQ, French fries, deep-fried, topped with creamy jalapeno slaw

Cheeseburgushi

$13.00

Ground beef, cheddar, bacon, red onion, french fries, wrapped in rice and soy paper, topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles, SOB sauce.

The Gardener

$9.00

Carrots, avocado, roasted red pepper, cucumber, grilled asparagus

The Hippie

$10.00

Tempura portabella, tempura shitake, red pepper, red onion, wasabi mayo, unagi, SOB sauce

The Tavern

$11.00

Tempura chicken, avocado, bacon bits, wasabi mayo, sweet Thai chili

Nigiri & Sashimi

2 Shrimp-Ebi

$9.00

2 Albacore

$9.00

2 Bluefin Tuna- Maguro

$11.00
2 Eel-Unagi

2 Eel-Unagi

$7.00

2 Masago- Capelin Roe

$7.00

2 Salmon-Sake

$7.00

2 Smoked Salmon

$7.00

2 Squid-Aki

$8.00Out of stock

2 Super White Tuna-Walu

$7.00Out of stock

2 Yellowtail-Hamache

$8.00

3 Albacore

$11.00

3 Bluefin Tuna-Maguro

$13.00

3 Eel-Unagi

$9.00

3 Masago- capelin roe

$9.00

3 Salmon-Sake

$9.00

3 Shrimp-Ebi

$11.00

3 Smoked Salmon

$11.00

3 Squid-Aki

$9.00Out of stock

3 Super White Tuna- Wa;u

$11.00Out of stock

3 Yellowtail-Hamache

$12.00

RIce

Small Rice

$3.00

Large Rice

$5.00

Nori

Half Sheet Nori

$0.50

Add-on Side Sauces

Side Unagi

$1.00

Side SOB sauce

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Side wasabi mayo

$0.50

Extra soy to-go

$0.25

Make with Soy Paper

$1.00

To-Go chopsticks

$0.25

SUSHI PLATTERS

FAN FAVORITES PLATTER- King KIng, I&M, Cali, Ninja, Kicker

$62.00

SUSHI LOVER'S PLATTER- Santa's Roll, The Emperor, The Firecracker, Big Reel, Lobster Roll

$90.00Out of stock

CLASSICS PLATTER- California, Spicy Crab, Spider, Spicy Tuna, Philly Lox

$43.50

Burger Pack

BYOB Picnic

$11.75

Frisco Picnic

$11.75

Screamer Picnic

$11.75

Pig Mac PIcnic

$11.75

USA PIcnic

$11.75

PB&Jam PIcnic

$11.75

Clucker Picnic

$11.75

Bella PIcnic

$11.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hello! SOB is a 140-seat fusion restaurant located in Peru, Il. We serve gourmet monster burgers, super fresh sushi, bubbly ramen, craveable appetizers, creative cocktails, and clever desserts in addition to our full-service bar. Our atmosphere is modern and urban, and we encourage our guests to be comfortable and casual.

Website

Location

612 4th St, Peru, IL 61354

Directions

