Soba Mama 289 Mercer st

289 Mercer st

new york, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Soba Noodles

S1 Kake Soba v.

S1 Kake Soba v.

$8.50

Soba served plain w/ scallions

S2 Kitsune Soba v.

S2 Kitsune Soba v.

$11.00

Soba served plain w/ tofu skin and scallions

S3 Tanuki Soba v.

S3 Tanuki Soba v.

$9.50Out of stock

Soba served w/ tempura flakes & scallions

S4 Curry Soba v.

S4 Curry Soba v.

$11.00

Soba served w/ curry sauce & scallions

S5 Karrage Soba

S5 Karrage Soba

$12.00

Soba served w/ curry sauce & fried Chicken

S6 Niku Soba

S6 Niku Soba

$12.00Out of stock

Soba served w/ sweet & savory beef & scallions

S7 Niku Kimchi Soba

S7 Niku Kimchi Soba

$14.00Out of stock

Soba served w/ sweet & savory beef, kimchi, & scallions

S8 Ebi Kakiage Soba

S8 Ebi Kakiage Soba

$15.00

Soba served w/ 2 shrimp and vegetable kakiage

S9 Ebi Tempura Soba

S9 Ebi Tempura Soba

$16.00

Soba served w/ 3 shrimp tempura & scallions

S10 Chashu Soba

S10 Chashu Soba

$12.00

Soba served w/ 3 thick cut chashu pork & homemade savory sauce

S11 Chicken Katsu Soba

$12.99

Udon Noodles

U1 Kake Udon

U1 Kake Udon

$8.50

Served plain w/ scallions

U2 Kitsune Udon

U2 Kitsune Udon

$11.00

Served plain w/ tofu skin and scallions

U3 Tanuki Udon

U3 Tanuki Udon

$9.50Out of stock

Served w/ tempura flakes & scallions

U4 Curry Udon

U4 Curry Udon

$11.00

Served w/ curry sauce & scallions

U5 Karrage Udon

U5 Karrage Udon

$12.00

Served w/ curry sauce & fried Chicken

U6 Niku Udon

U6 Niku Udon

$12.00Out of stock

Served w/ sweet & savory beef & scallions

U7 Niku Kimchi Udon

U7 Niku Kimchi Udon

$14.00Out of stock

Served w/ sweet & savory beef, kimchi, & scallions

U8 Ebi Kaklage Udon

U8 Ebi Kaklage Udon

$15.00

Served w/ 2 shrimp and vegetable kakiage

U9 Ebi Tempura Udon

U9 Ebi Tempura Udon

$16.00

Served w/ 3 shrimp tempura & scallions

U10 Chashu Udon

U10 Chashu Udon

$12.00

Udon served w/ 3 thick cut chashu pork & homemade savary sauce

U11 Chicken Katsu Udon

$12.99

Mini Don & Sets

P1 Teriyaki sauce Oyako DON SET

P1 Teriyaki sauce Oyako DON SET

$19.50Out of stock

Served w/ Mini Bowl of teriyaki sauce with Salmon Over Rice with Choice of Soba/Udon

P2 UNAGI DON SET

P2 UNAGI DON SET

$19.50

Served w/ Mini Bowl of Broiled Eel Over Rice with Choice of Soba/udon

P3 BEEF DON SET

P3 BEEF DON SET

$18.00Out of stock

Served w/ Mini Bowl of Sweet and Savory Beef Over Rice with Choice of Soba/Udon

P4 CHASHU DON SET

P4 CHASHU DON SET

$18.00

Served w/ Mini Bowl of Chashu Pork Over Rice with Choice of Soba/Udon

R1 Teriyaki sauce with Oyako Rice Bowl

R1 Teriyaki sauce with Oyako Rice Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Teriyaki rice bowl

R2 UNAGI Don

R2 UNAGI Don

$11.00

Served w/ Mini Bowl of Broiled Eel Over Rice

R3 Niku Don

R3 Niku Don

$9.50Out of stock

Served w/ Mini Bowl of Sweet and Savory Beef Over Rice

R4 Chashu Don

R4 Chashu Don

$9.50

Served w/ Mini Bowl of Chashu Pork Over Rice

Sushi & Bento

B1 Chicken Teriyaki Bento

B1 Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$12.50

Served w/ teriyaki chicken, rice, vegetable, pickled vegetables, tempura vegetables

B2 Yakiniku Bento

B2 Yakiniku Bento

$12.50Out of stock

Served w/ sweet & savory beef, rice, vegetable, pickled vegetables, tempura vegetables

B3 Chicken Karrage Bento

B3 Chicken Karrage Bento

$12.50

Served w/ fried chicken, rice, vegetable, pickled vegetables, tempura vegetables

B4 Salmon Bento

B4 Salmon Bento

$12.50

Served w/ salmon, rice, vegetable, pickled vegetables, tempura vegetables

Sushi 7.95

$7.95

Sushi 8.95

$8.95Out of stock

Sushi 9.95

$9.95Out of stock

Sushi 10.95

$10.95Out of stock

Sushi 11.95

$11.95Out of stock

Sushi 12.95

$12.95Out of stock

Sushi 13.95

$13.95Out of stock

Sushi 14.95

$14.95Out of stock

Sushi 15.96

$15.95Out of stock

Sushi 16.95

$16.95Out of stock

Sushi 17.95

$17.95Out of stock

Sides

Homemade Soy Sauce

$4.50

Side Sauce 0.95

$0.95Out of stock

Side Sauce 1.95

$1.95Out of stock

Side 2.95

$2.95Out of stock

Side 3.95

$3.95Out of stock

Side 4.95

$4.95Out of stock

Side 5.95

$5.95Out of stock

Side 6.95

$6.95Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura (1pc)

$3.00

Fried Tofu Skins (4pcs)

$3.00

Pork Chashu (1pc)

$2.50

Chicken Karrage

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

YEO's (Vitasoy) Soymilk

$2.50

Chrysanthemum

$2.50

Hey Song Sarsaparilla

$2.50

Apple Cider

$2.50Out of stock

Chen Yun Pao Chuan

$9.85

Lemon Aiyu Jelly

$3.85

Bottler of Water

$1.50Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

289 Mercer st, new york, NY 10003

Directions

Main pic

Map
