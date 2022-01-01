Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sobie's Restaurant

445 Reviews

$$

123 E Wisconsin Ave

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Order Again

Brick House Mercantile

Aronia Berry and Sweet Cherry Syrup

$8.00Out of stock

Cherry Almond Granola

$7.50Out of stock

Blueberry Pistachio Granola

$7.50Out of stock

Summer Heirloom Applesauce

$6.75Out of stock

Mini Toffee

$2.00Out of stock

Autumn Grape Jam

$8.00Out of stock

Gooseberry Jam

$8.50Out of stock

Bourbon Apple Butter

$8.00Out of stock

1/2# Milk Chocolate Toffee

$15.00Out of stock

1/4# Milk Chocolate Toffee

$8.00

Spicy Candied Pecans

$7.50Out of stock

Elderberry Syrup

$8.00

Seedless Blackberry Jam

$5.50Out of stock

Sour Cherry Red Currant Jam

$5.50Out of stock

Stone Pony Pottery

Purchase an exclusive Stone Pony Pottery Sobie's beer stein and join our Stein club! Stein club members get one free draft beer at the time of purchase and $1 off all future draft beers with a food purchase. We'll take a picture of you quaffing out of our stein and post it on our back bar: You'll be famous!

Beer Stein

$18.00

Speckled Mini-bowls

$4.00Out of stock

White nested bowls (set of 3)

$30.00

5 1/2-6 in Sobie's Bud Vase

$35.00

Succulent pot

$18.00

Blue/brown Mini Bowls

$4.00

Sourced in Nature (SIN)

Candied Jalapeno Hot Sauce

$15.00

Creamed Honey

$12.50Out of stock

SiN Bourbon Maple Syrup

$20.00

SiN Brunette Maple Syrup

$15.00Out of stock

SiN CBD Maple Syrup

$15.00

SiN Honey Barbecue Sauce

$10.00

SiN Maple Barbecue Sauce

$10.00

SiN Raw Maple Cream

$10.00

SiN Rye Barrel Aged Maple Syrup (375ml)

$20.00

SiN Virgin Blonde Maple Syrup

$15.00

Brew City Pickles

Giardiniera Pint Jar

$8.00

Pickled mushrooms Pint Jar

$8.00

Brussels sprouts Pint

$8.00Out of stock

City Tin

City Tin

$30.00

Ketchup Please

Bottle Ketchup Please

$6.00

Honey Acres

12 oz Cinnamon Apple Honey Spread

$9.25

12 oz Chai Spice Honey Spread

$9.25

9 oz Hot Mustard

$6.50

Sobie's Soup & Merch

Cup of salad dressing

$5.00

Pint of salad dressing

$8.00

Quart of soup

$16.00

T-shirt

$20.00

Abigail Engstrand Artwork

Beer coasters - set of 2

$22.00

Grapes of Wool Coasters - set of 2

$22.00

Cheers Bro & Fuzzy Memory Coasters - set of 2

$22.00

Kiss of Music Cards - set of 12

$36.00

Shalom card

$3.00

Hannukah St. Thomas Card

$4.00

Merry Christmas Card

$4.00

Poodle Card

$4.00

Santa's Little Helpers

$100.00

Good Harvest Soup

$100.00

Uncorked! felt

$365.00

Poodle at the Lake

$400.00

Growing a Beer original felt (framed)

$1,000.00

Heavy Romance Cards

$4.00

Kiss of Music set of 2

$8.00

Kiss of Music Single Card

$4.00

Catnip Cat Nap Card

$4.00

Two Married Boats

$4.00

Pesto Cards

$4.00

Bedroom on School Street card

$4.00

Cabin Fever

$4.00

Prince Edward Island

$4.00

Remote Control

$4.00

Story Time

$4.00

Reading Buddies

$3.00

Feline Sven

$3.00

Little Cabin in the Woods - 2 pack

$4.00

Cello Mello/Rainbow Tree - 2 pack

$4.00

Deer in Headlights

$3.00

Raccoon

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Farm to table, "approachable fine dining", gourmet comfort food: All of these have been used to describe Sobie's cuisine. Order Sobie's to go! Order online or call us and pick up your order curbside!

123 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

