  • SoBo's Wine Beerstro - SoBo's 1015 Eastern Shore Drive
A map showing the location of SoBo's Wine Beerstro SoBo's 1015 Eastern Shore DriveView gallery

SoBo's Wine Beerstro SoBo's 1015 Eastern Shore Drive

No reviews yet

1015 Eastern Shore Drive

Salisbury, MD 21804

Popular Items

Wagyu Sliders
CREAM OF CRAB
French Fry Side

SOUPS

CREAM OF CRAB

$8.00+

French Onion

$10.00

SALADS

Field of Greens

$6.00+

Caesar

$8.00+Out of stock

Wedge

$14.00

APPS

Smoked Rib Stack

$14.00

Wagyu Sliders

$16.00

Crab Dip Flatbread

$18.00

Low Country Crab Dip

$18.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$15.00

Colossal BuffaloShrimp

$16.00

Nashville Cauliflower

$14.00

Brussels

$15.00

Flat Bread

$14.00Out of stock

Clams

$17.00

Calamari

$15.00

Avocado & Trout Toast

$15.00Out of stock

SIDES

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Extra Bread for Crab Dip

$3.00

Extra Veggies for Crab Dip

$3.00

Extra Crackers for tasting

$2.00

French Fry Side

$6.00

Asparagus Upcharge

$3.00

Yukon Gold

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Wild Mushrooms

$8.00

Bacon Candy Brussels

$8.00

Wild Fried Rice

$8.00

Bread & Butter

$5.00+

Honey Glazed Carrots

$10.00

ENTREÉ

Crab Cakes

$36.00

Cheese Burger In Paradise

$19.00

Wagyu Meat Loaf

$25.00

Fresh Catch

$29.00+

Autumn Vegetable Carbonara

$22.00

Spicy Tuna

$27.00

Beach Boy

$32.00

Carols Scallops

$36.00

Chicken & Dumplings

$28.00

Coq Au Vin

$27.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00Out of stock

Southwest Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

Durok Pork Chop

$36.00

Snack'n

Pork Belly Snack

$8.00

Rib Bones Snack

$8.00+

Half Nashville Cauliflower

$7.00

Half Brussels

$8.00

Crab Cake Sliders

$18.00

Wagyu Sliders

$16.00

Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Add Fries

$3.00+

French Dip Flat Bread

$16.00

Crab Flat Bread

$18.00

Mushroom Flat Bread

$14.00

Tuna Taco

$12.00+

Steak Taco

$12.00+

Blackboard

Duck Breast

$36.00

Beef Wellington

$62.00Out of stock

Glazed Carrots

$10.00

Desserts

Smith Island Cake

$8.00

Reeses Torte

$10.00Out of stock

Cookies N Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Light Side Of The Moon

$10.00

Dark Side Of The Moon

$10.00

Peanut Butter Bomb

$10.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Smores

$10.00

Soda, Coffee, Tea, Juice etc

Iced Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Birch Beer

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Cranberry

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Tonic

$3.99

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Pasta with Butter

$6.50

Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.50

Chopping Block

Filet

$36.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$50.00

Filet Oscar

$45.00

Butchers Cut

$38.00

New York Strip

$41.00

Raw Bar Items

Raw Oysters

$15.00+

Lobster Tail

$26.00

Crab Cocktail

$32.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00+

Tower

$65.00+

Jonah Crab Claws

$22.00+

Oysters Rock 1/2 Dozen

$18.00

Oysters Rock 1 Dozen

$31.00

Roasted Oyster 1/2 dozen

$17.00

Roasted Oysters 1 dozen

$29.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1015 Eastern Shore Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804

