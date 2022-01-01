Sobo Sushi imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Sobo Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

3370 Digital Dr #160

Lehi, UT 84043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Vegas (Fried 10pc)
Chicken Ramen

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$2.95

Savory broth made with red and white misos

Cucumber Salad

$2.95

Tangy, sweet salad made in-house

House Salad

$4.95

Pan Seared Pork Gyoza

$7.95

Pork potstickers, pan-fried, served with house dashi sauce

House-made Brisket Gyoza

$9.95

Our house beef brisket filling, hand-wrapped in store, panfried (Grandma's Recipe, 6 pieces)

Leche de Pantera "shooters"

$7.95

2 pieces spicy mussel ceviche served on half shell with salsa criolla, tobiko, green onion

Vegetable Tempura

$7.95

Tempura fried veggies (10 pieces)

Shrimp Tempura App

$8.95

Tempura-fried shrimp (6 pieces)

Surf and Turf Tempura

$10.95

4 pieces Shrimp, 6 piece veggies

Chicken Karaage App

$8.95Out of stock

Japanese-style fried chicken thigh (8 pieces)

Peruvian Ceviche

$11.95

Peruvian-style ceviche (white fish cut to order, marinated in "leche de tigre" with limean pepper, shaved red onion, and cilantro).

Tuna Nachos

$11.95+

Fried wonton chips, topped with spicy tuna, surimi, spicy mayo, aji amarillo, torched, finished with eel sauce, tobiko, green onion, cilantro and lime

Edamame

$4.95+

House Specials

Spicy Tuna Hand-Roll

$7.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, kaiware

Spicy Scallops Hand Roll

$8.95

Scallops, aji rocoto, tobiko, green onion, kaiware, avocado

Catering Hand-Roll

$9.95

Baked mix of scallops, salmon, and surimi: with avocado, kaiware, aji amraillo, eel sauce, tobiko, green onion

Sobo Poppers (2pc)

$9.95

Fried rice "pillows" , tuna, aji rocoto, eel sauce

Tuna Flight (3pc)

$14.95

1 pc each tuna, med-fatty and tuna belly nigiri

Andes (Fried 6 pc)

$17.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallop surimi mix, torched with aji amarillo , eel sauce, tobiko, green onion

Tuna Carpaccio (6 pc)

$17.95+

Tuna, torched with garlic ponzu and sesame oil, siracha, birds eye sauce, eel sauce, kaiware, green onion

Negitoro (6pc)

$11.95

Tuna belly, pickled daikon, green onion, aji rocoto, eel sauce

Uramaki

California (8pc)

$6.95

Surimi krab, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Temp-Shrimp Roll (6pc)

$8.95

Tempura shrimp, avocado, kaiware, aji amarillo, eel sauce

Aloha (8pc)

$8.95

Fresh tuna, jalapeno, avocado, mango

Spider (6pc)

$9.95

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, kaiware, tobiko, aji amarillo, topped with eel sauce, green onion

Tornado (6pc)

$10.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, surimi krab, avocado, kaiware, tobiko, topped with eel sauce

Vegas (Fried 10pc)

$11.95

Smoked salmon, avocado, surimi krab, cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Sunset (9pc)

$11.95

California roll topped w/salmon, lemon

Cusco (Fried 7pc)

$12.95

Tuna, salmon, surimi, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno, aji amarillo, eel sauce

Miraflores (9pc)

$12.95

Yellowtail, avacado, cucumber, topped with sesame-torched scolar, leche de tigre, birds-eye sauce.

Jalapeno Hamachi (9pc)

$12.95

Surimi krab, avocado, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, leche de tigre, aji rocoto

Red Caterpillar (9pc)

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, surimi krab, cucumber, topped with 1/2 avocado, Thai chili sauce, tobiko

Peruvian (9pc)

$14.95

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, yellowtail, lemon, aji amarillo, eel sauce, green onion

Rainbow (9pc)

$14.95

California roll, topped w/tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, and ocean trout

Exec (9pc)

$14.95

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, topped with fresh tuna, lime slices, eel sauce, sriracha, green onion

Dragon (9pc)

$14.95

Tempura shrimp, surimi krab, topped with 1/4 avocado, eel, eel sauce, tobikko, sesame seeds.

Fire Dragon (9pc)

$14.95

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with 1/4 avocado, eel, eel sauce, aji rocoto, birds-eye sauce, sesame seeds

Andes Tempura Roll

$17.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallop surimi mix, torched aji amarillo, eel sauce, tobiko, green onion

Lux (9pc)

$17.95

Exec w/ med-fatty tuna

Spicy Caterpillar

$15.00

Nigiri/Sashimi/Hoso

Bluefun Tuna

$8.95

Salmon

$6.95

Yellowtail

$7.95

Ocean Trout

$8.95

Scallops

$7.95

Med-Fatty Tuna ( Chu-toro)

$11.95

Yellowtail Belly

$8.95

Salmon Belly

$7.95

Escolar

$5.95

Eel

$6.95

Horse Mackerel (Aji)

$7.95

Flying Fish Roe

$7.95

Japanese Snapper

$8.95

6 Piece Nigiri

$22.00

10 Piece Nigiri

$35.00

14 Piece Nigiri

$45.00

Small Sashimi Platter (9 pieces)

$22.00

Medium Sashimi Platter (16 pieces)

$38.00

Large Sashimi Platter (26 pieces)

$55.00

Japan Fish

$7.95

Otoro (Blue fin belly)

$18.95

Salmon Roe

$10.95

Vegetarian Rolls

Futomaki Roll

$6.95

Fresh Roll

$7.95

Essential Roll

$7.95

Alpaca

$9.95

Chef`s Special Roll

Acevichado

$14.00

Judi`s Roll (Timpanogos)

$14.00

LUX

$16.50

MARS Roll

$15.00

Playboy Roll

$15.00

Red and Green

$14.00

Rice Bowls

Side of Rice

$2.95

Chicken Karaage Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Rice Bowl with our seasoned fried chicken thigh, with house-made cucumber salad, salsa criolla, and sliced avocado

Katsu Curry Rice Bowl

$16.95

Curry with veggies made using our house pork stock, Topped with a Katsu culet, green onions and salsa criolla

House Ramen

Small Tonkotsu Ramen

$8.95

Half portion of noodles, topped with bean sprouts, mushroom, green onion 1/2 egg, nori, and fish cake. (for those looking for something lite)

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.95

House pork broth, chashu(pork belly), ramen egg, bean sprouts, wood-ear mushroom, green onion, fish cake, nori

Shoyu Ramen

$12.95Out of stock

House pork broth, chashu (pork belly), ramen egg, bean sprouts, wood-ear mushroom, green onion, fish cake, nori

Miso Ramen

$13.95Out of stock

n House pork broth flavored with house miso paste, chashu (pork belly), ramen egg, bean sprouts, wood-ear mushroom, green onion, fish cake, nor

Chicken Ramen

$12.95

Soy sauce flavored chicken broth, chicken chashu, ramen egg, sweet corn, cabbage, bean sprouts, fish cake, nori 1

Katsu Curry w/ noodles

$16.95

Curry with veggies made using our house pork broth, served over noodles or rice, topped with katsu, cabbage, green onion, fish cake

Hot Miso Ramen

$14.95Out of stock

Spicy miso broth (choose spice level 1-4), spicy ground pork, ramen egg, sweet corn, bamboo, wood-ear mushroom, bean sprouts, cabbage, green onion, fish cake, nori

Fat Boy Ramen

$18.95

House pork broth, 2 piece chashu, 2 ramen eggs, 3 fried gyoza, fish cake, cabbage, green onion. (For the really hungry!)

Veggie Ramen

$11.95

Drinks

Fountain Drinks (Coke)

$3.50

Inca Kola

$3.50

Japanese Soda

$4.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Kids Juice

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cali

$4.00

Kids Ramen

$6.00

Kids Karaage

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi, UT 84043

Directions

Gallery
Sobo Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
1616 W Traverse Parkway Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - River Park
orange star4.5 • 2,049
10722 S River Front Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.6 • 1,130
1059 E 900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
orange star4.6 • 1,443
488 e 100 s saltlake city, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lehi

Spitz - Lehi
orange star4.3 • 1,201
3601 N Digital Drive #201 Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Lehi
orange star4.2 • 422
1820 W Traverse Pkwy Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lehi
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston