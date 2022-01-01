Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Sobo Sushi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi, UT 84043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain
No Reviews
1616 W Traverse Parkway Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - River Park
4.5 • 2,049
10722 S River Front Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurant
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
4.6 • 1,130
1059 E 900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurant