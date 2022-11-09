Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sobre Mesa Sudbury 29 Hudson Rd

399 Reviews

$$

29 Hudson Rd

Sudbury, MA 01776

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chunky Hand Made Guacamole
Burrito Bowl
Chicken Burrito

Chips, Guacamole & Salsas

Freshly Fried Chips

Freshly Fried Chips

$8.00+

Fresh corn tortillas handcut and fried until piping hot and ultra crispy, dusted with sea salt.

Chunky Hand Made Guacamole

Chunky Hand Made Guacamole

$7.00

We make our chunky hand made guacamole to order. Mashed ripe avocado with chopped fresh jalapeño, diced red onion, herbaceous cilantro, toasted mountain cumin, rich olive oil, freshly chopped garlic, vine-ripened grape tomato, cotija cheese and lime juice.

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$3.00+

Tomatillos roasted over cherry-wood smoke, mild poblano chile, garlic, charred green scallions, fresh lime and sea salt.

Pumpkin Seed Salsa

Pumpkin Seed Salsa

$3.00+

Earthy red chile and toasted pumpkin seeds with caramelized roasted tomatoes.

Pepino Salsa

Pepino Salsa

$3.00+Out of stock

Crisp and cooling....a tangy and sweet mixture of cucumbers, herbs, chiles and tomatillos with vinegar and agave.

Jalapeño Sauce

Jalapeño Sauce

$3.00+

We roast jalapeños until charred and smoky over cherry-wood and blend until silky smooth with chicken broth. The sauce takes on an incredible silky and creamy texture that looks like dairy (milky white) but is entirely dairy free. *Contains chicken. This item can not be made vegetarian.

Onion & Radish Pickle

Onion & Radish Pickle

$3.00+

Chopped fresh onions and radish pickles.

Fire Chili Salsa

Fire Chili Salsa

$3.00+

It's wicked hot and wicked good. Our fire chili salsa is made in house with a blend of blistered chili peppers, tomato and garlic.

Peanut salsa

Peanut salsa

$3.00+

Blend of passilla and ancho chiles and crisp chopped peanuts

Appetizers

Wood-grilled Elotes (4 pack)

Wood-grilled Elotes (4 pack)

$12.00

Hard-wood smoked corn, fierce garlic crema, jalapeño, silk chili, mountain cumin, cotija, popcorn, herbs and fresh squeezed lime.

Empanadas del Dia (3)

Empanadas del Dia (3)

$14.00

Today's Empanada: Flakey pastry, seasoned pork, chorizo, savory cheeses paired and fresh herbs with fire-roasted green mole sauce.

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

Crispy fried potato wedges with garlic aioli, smoky spicy shake, spicy chorizo, fire-grilled scallions, and lime.

Fire-grilled Petite Garden Peppers

$6.50

Char-grilled sweet and spicy peppers over cherry wood, dusted with silk chili, sea salt, avocado oil, and fresh squeezed lime.

Shrimp Ceviche with Young Coconut and Jicama

Shrimp Ceviche with Young Coconut and Jicama

$16.95

Shrimp lightly poached and bathed in young coconut water, diced young coconut loaded with fresh lime juice, garlic, sour orange, chopped cilantro, cumin-spiced tostada.*

Tender Poached Octopus "En Escabeche"

$18.95

Tender Poached Octopous bathed in a tangy tomato vinegar sauce, lemon, cilantro, pasilla chili, crispy taro.

Roasted Beet Ceviche

Roasted Beet Ceviche

$12.95

Sweet and earthy chiogga beets roasted slowly, chopped cucumber, sliced radish, aji amarillo chili, fresh cilantro, lime juice and crispy plantain.

Salmon Ceviche with Aji Amarillo and Lemon

Salmon Ceviche with Aji Amarillo and Lemon

$16.95

Fresh raw salmon bathed in a creamy aji amarillo mojo, diced avocado, jalapeño, cherry tomato, garlic, fresh-squeezed lime and served with crispy taro chips. Please note this dish is served with raw ingredients.

Fiery Red Chili Mahi

Fiery Red Chili Mahi

$16.95

Roasted tomato, garlic, scallion, vinegar, lime, crunchy spiced tostada.

Salads and Sides

Mesa Rice

Mesa Rice

$7.00+

Fluffy tomato scented rice spiced with freshly ground coriander, lime juice, chopped green herbs, pineapple vinegar, rich olive oil and sea salt

6 Hour Beans

6 Hour Beans

$8.00+

Slowly simmered pinto beans cooked with rich cuts of smoky, tender pork, layered with earthy epazote, caramelized spices, chopped onion and tomato.

Vegan Black Beans

Vegan Black Beans

$8.00+

Saucy beans with cooked slowly with onion, garlic. Scented with toasted achiote, cumin. For an extra umami bomb....we add sour orange, coconut aminos, and miso. Vegan!

Mesa Chop

Mesa Chop

$10.00+

Kale, romaine, and red mustard with charred corn, tomato, scallion, cotija cheese, posole corn, quinoa, marinated onion, citrus, and fresno chile.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$10.00+

Juicy heirloom tomato, marinated sweet onion, cotija, sea salt, cumin, fresh chopped herbs and lime. Refreshing on it's own or scooped into a tortilla with one of our roasted meats or vegetable mains.

Roasted Jalapeño Caesar

Roasted Jalapeño Caesar

$10.00+

Little gem lettuce, freshly squeeze lime, guacjillo chili adobo, cotija cheese, crunchy tostada, and chopped cilantro.

Tacos & Enchiladas

Our tacos are for 1 person. Each carefully crafted meat is served with 6 street taco size corn tortillas and a salsa of your choice.
Carnitas Taco Kit

Carnitas Taco Kit

$21.00

Slow cooked pork, simmered in its own fat with a touch of garlic, cumin, oregano and sour orange. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, shaved cabbage, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeños and a choice of salsa.

Chicken Tinga Taco Kit

Chicken Tinga Taco Kit

$19.00

Slow-roasted free-range chicken stewed with chipotle, freshly squeezed lime and orange juices, sweet onion, spices and fresh cilantro. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, shaved cabbage, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeños and house salsa.

Cochinita "Pibil" Taco Kit

Cochinita "Pibil" Taco Kit

$21.00

Slow roasted marinated pork shoulder spiced with achiote, garlic and citrus, wrapped in banana leaves and cooked overnight in our wood oven. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, shaved cabbage, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeños and house salsa.

Wood-grilled Fresh Fish

$26.00

Wood-grilled catch of the day bathed in our tangy tomato escabeche and topped with shaved radish, marinated onion and picked herbs. Comes with corn tortillas, shaved cabbage, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeños and house salsa for four. Today's Fish is Swordfish

Wood-grilled Asado Steak Taco Kit

Wood-grilled Asado Steak Taco Kit

$26.00

Wood-grilled spice marinated skirt steak, brushed with guajillo chili adobo and painted with spicy salsa verde sliced and topped with radishes. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, shaved cabbage, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeños and house salsa for four.

Lamb Shank Birria Taco Kit

Lamb Shank Birria Taco Kit

$31.00

Slow-braised with guajillo and ancho chilis, cumin, thyme, marjoram, and clove served with rich lamb broth, cilantro, onion and lime. Served with six street size corn tortillas, shaved cabbage, sliced jalapeño, house salsa.

Wood-grilled Shiitakes Taco Kit

Wood-grilled Shiitakes Taco Kit

$17.00

Dried shiitakes soaked in a rich garlic and chili broth, marinated with our guajillo chili adobo and paired with blistered corn, shaved scallion, cilantro, and lime...vegan, and tasty. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, shaved cabbage, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeños and house salsa.

Street Cart Chicken Taco Kit

Street Cart Chicken Taco Kit

$19.00

All natural chicken thigh marinated with guajillo chili adobo and grilled over smoldering cherry wood and finished with our red mole, fresh lime and chopped cilantro. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, house salsa and taco garnish.

Slow Roasted Chicken Enchilada

Slow Roasted Chicken Enchilada

$12.75

Slow roasted free-range chicken, with corn, onion, black beans, cotija, jack and cheddar cheese, bathed with your choice of fragrant green or red mole.

Pork Carnitas Enchilada

Pork Carnitas Enchilada

$12.75

Whole hog carnitas, black beans and 4 cheeses, in your choice of fragrant green mole or rich earthy and spicy red mole.

Specials

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

cast iron seared with peppers, onions, garlic, lime, tomato escabeche, pico de gallo and drizzled with garlic aioli and served with corn tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

cast iron seared with peppers, onions, garlic, lime, tomato escabeche, pico de gallo and drizzled with garlic aioli and served with flour tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

cast iron seared with peppers, onions, garlic, lime, tomato escabeche, pico de gallo and drizzled with garlic aioli and served with corn tortillas

Fried Fish Tacos

$22.00Out of stock

Battered and fried fresh haddock served over a soy-agave & avocado slaw with flour tortillas

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken fingers and fries

$8.00

Crispy chicken served with french fries and ketchup.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortillas, melted cheese served with choice of rice or french fries.

Kids Lil' Burrito

$8.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, cheese, choice of meat or beans and served with a side of rice or french fries.

Kids Lil' Fajitas

$8.00

cast iron seared with peppers, onions, choice of protein, served with rice or french fries

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Our street cart chicken with mesa rice, our vegan black beans, house salsa, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a blend of cheddar, jack and cotija cheeses.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$9.50

Our whole hog carnitas with mesa rice, our vegan black beans, house salsa, pico de gallo, house made guacamole and a blend of cheddar, jack and cotija cheese.

Bean Burrito (Vegan)

Bean Burrito (Vegan)

$9.50

our slow cooked vegan black beans, with mesa rice, house salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole. and vegan cotija cheese.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$12.00

Your choice of meat layered with copious amounts of cheddar, jack and cotija cheeses, with cilantro, red onion and smoky mesa spice. Comes with mesa salsa.

Bowls

BYO burrito bowl consists of mesa rice, cotija cheese and your choice of meats (or mushrooms for vegetarians). Mild salsa (no substitutions) will be added on the side with the option to add extra salsas, sour cream and guacamole. Then pick two sides from the following: Vegan Black Beans 6 hour Pinto Beans Mesa Chopped Salad Avocado Tomato Salad

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Build your own bowl from all our tasty ingredients! Comes topped with freshly made in-house salsa, cotija cheese, chopped onion and fresh cilantro.

Dessert

Churros (4)

Churros (4)

$10.00

Crispy spiced churros with caramel and chocolate sauces.

Coconut Flan

Coconut Flan

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet cream, caramelized pineapple, rum, and sugared platanos.

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$9.00

A dense, moist “three milks” cake topped with a cloud of vanilla-scented whipped cream, dulce de leche, caramelized banana.

Pitchers To Go

Pitchers of our delicious cocktails. Serves 4-5 people. Must be Picked up by someone 21 years old and have proper ID.

Mesa-rita (32oz)

$42.00

blanco tequila shaken with house orange cordial and freshly squeezed lime juice.

Skinny Spicy Mesa-Rita (32oz)

$44.00

A skinny spicy version of of mesa-rita…chili infused blanco tequila shaken with fresh lime juice, jalapeño, fresnos , habenero bitters and a splash of our house cordial.

Spicy Ristra (32oz)

$44.00

Serrano infused tequila shaken with strawberry & aleppo syrup, fresh lime, and cucumber bitters. Not your average spicy.

Polomesa (32oz)

$44.00

Reposado Tequila, St Germain, fresh lemon, strawberry chili syrup, ginger, grapefruit bitters, rose water, candied grapefruit, rose petals

Guava Lemon Shake (32oz)

$44.00

a frothy tropical concoction of reposado tequila, guava puree, candied lemon, st. germaine.

House Sangria (32oz)

$42.00

muddled blackberries, grapes, and malbec wine sweetened with dubbonet rouge and topped with sparkling lambrusco.

Bottled Cocktails

Polo Mesa (pint)

$22.00

blanco tequila, st. germaine, crushed grapefruit, ginger juice, grapefruit liquor, strawberry, agave, rosewater and lemon.

Mesa-rita (pint)

$22.00

Skinny Spicy Mesa-Rita (pint)

$22.00

A skinny spicy version of of mesa-rita…chili infused blanco tequila shaken with fresh lime juice, jalapeño, fresnos , habenero bitters and a splash of our house cordial.

Spicy Ristra (pint)

$22.00

Serrano infused tequila shaken with strawberry & aleppo syrup, fresh lime, and cucumber bitters. Not your average spicy.

Guava Lemon Shake (pint)

$22.00

a frothy tropical concoction of reposado tequila, guava puree, candied lemon, st. germain

Cocktail Special - El Perro (pint)

$22.00Out of stock

rosemary infused vodka, hot honey, grapefruit, maraschino liqueur, lucano amaro - our spicy twist on a greyhound with a herbal finish

Bottled Mocktails

Enjoy our unique mocktails made with non-alcoholic spirits and apertifs. Each bottle has 2-3 servings. Perfect for keeping dry January fun.

Dusk in Akumal (Pint)

$22.00

ghia aperitivo, lime, ginger juices, chamomile pineapple kombucha

March of the Dead (pint)

$22.00

seedlip grove, lime, guava puree...a delicious virgin guava margarita

Calle Sunrise (pint)

$22.00

seedlip garden, honey syrup, strawberri chili syrup, crushed grapefruit, lime, fresnos

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an upscale coastal Mexican bar and restaurant, focused on ceviche, creative craft cocktails and the time honored traditional slow cooked meats of southern Mexico.

Website

Location

29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776

Directions

