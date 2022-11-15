Brewpubs & Breweries
Latin American
Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery
121 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome To The Table. SOBREMESA is a Spanish tradition referring to the time you spend at the table after you’ve finished eating. In New Mexico, it’s a time spent engaging with friends and family, sharing stories and of course, drinking quality local craft beer. Food is our common ground, a universal experience. We’re proud to bring the newest restaurant & brewery to the west side of Albuquerque and look forward to meeting you all.
Location
3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Last Call Mexican Eatery - Coors
No Reviews
6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurant
Guava Tree - Tin Can Alley
No Reviews
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Suite #7 Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurant