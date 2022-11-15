Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Latin American

Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery

121 Reviews

$$$

3421 Coors Blvd NW

Albuquerque, NM 87120

Popular Items

4 Tacos/Empanadas
LG Posole
2 Tacos/Empanadas

Burritos

Handheld Burrito

$10.00

Smothered Burrito

$11.50

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

Adovada Burrito

$10.00

Bacon Burrito

$10.00

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.00

Asada Burrito

$11.50

Calabacitas Burrito

$10.00

Plain Burrito (No Meat)

$9.00

Group Meal Menu Items

Tacos by the Dozen (Deconstructed)

$35.00

Pick 2 taco types.

Pulled Pork Sandwiches (Feeds 4)

$30.00

25 oz of our pulled pork marinated in house red chile bbq sauce. Comes with 4 of our fresh brioche buns.

Salsa and Chips

$12.00

full serving of chips & a pint of salsa

Starters

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

glazed with a balsamic reduction & topped with bacon

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

our house cut french fries topped with queso & green chile. add carne adovada, carne asada or chicken

Nachos

$12.00

house made tortilla chips toped with cheese blend, black beans, pico de gallo, beer cheese, sour cream, guacamole & salsa. add chicken, ground beef, carnitas or carne adovada + $4

Flautas Chicken

$9.00

Flautas Beef

$9.00

Flautas MIX

$9.00
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

cauliflower roasted to perfection and tossed in house buffalo sauce

Wings

$15.00

a full pound of wings tossed with choice of buffalo sauce or green chile buffalo sauce & served with ranch or blue cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Soups

LG Posole

$10.00

made vegitarian with red chile, served with a flour tortilla, limes & onions on the side. add pork or chicken

LG Seasonal Soup

$11.00

Salads

House

$5.00+

spring mix, carrots, onions, tomatoes, cucumber & cheddar

Caesar

$5.00+

romaine lettuce hearts, house-made caesar dressing, manchego cheese & house-made croutons

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Beets & Goat Cheese

$7.00+

spring mix, sliced beets, local goat cheese & red onions

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

spring mix with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles & choice of dressing

Tacos & Empanadas

1 Tacos/Empanadas

$3.75

2 Tacos/Empanadas

$7.50

3 Tacos/Empanadas

$11.25

4 Tacos/Empanadas

$13.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/3 pound Angus beef patty with cheddar on a brioche bun

Hamburger

$13.00

1/3 pound Angus beef patty with cheddar on a brioche bun

Mesaburguesa

$15.00

1/3 pound Angus beef patty with green chile, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$14.00Out of stock

black bean veggie patty with your choice of cheddar or swiss on a brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, bacon, green chile & swiss cheese on a brioche bun

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

braised pulled pork, house bbq sauce on a brioche bun

Cubano Sandwich

$14.50

thick cut ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, beer mustard & a pickle on a warm french baguette

Entree

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

house lager battered north atlantic haddock, served with house cut fries, house made spicy coleslaw & tartar sauce

Roasted Chicken Dinner

$18.00

slow roasted & perfectly seasoned half chicken topped with an herb compound butter, served with garlic mashed potatoes & calabacitas

Salmon Dinner

$20.00

8 oz grilled salmon topped with a balsamic glaze, on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed broccolini

Sides

Dipping Sauces

Fries

$3.00

house cut french fries

Fries - Xtra Crispy

$3.00

Plain Chips

$3.00

BBQ Chips

$3.00

House made BBQ potato chips.

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$3.00

House made salt & vinegar chips.

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.00+

cauliflower roasted to perfection and tossed in house buffalo sauce

Black Beans

$3.00+

Pinto Beans

$3.00+

Broccolini

$4.00+

Calabacitas

$4.00+

perfectly roasted & seasoned squash, zucchini, corn & green chile

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

creamy mashed potatoes, made fresh daily

Spicy Coleslaw

$3.00+

House made spicy coleslaw.

Regular Coleslaw

$3.00+

Spanish Rice

$3.00+

Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

perfectly roasted & seasoned squash, zucchini, corn & green chile

Desserts

Fruit Empanadas

Fruit Empanadas

$7.50
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$9.00

Package Beer

Crowler 3 Pack

Crowler 3 Pack

$21.00
Hilltop Helles Lager

Hilltop Helles Lager

$8.00+

Appearance: golden straw or honey; Aroma: bready, sweet cracker, light wonder bread, grassy; Flavor: soft rounded crisp with balanced finish

East Meets West IPA

$8.00+

Appearance: Pale orange cloudy; Aroma: Candied orange, tangerine, Slight honeydew; Flavor: Herbed pine, mandarin oranges, slight dankness, honeydew and malted sweetness.

Atrisco Amber

$8.00+

Appearance: Reddish brown & rusty color; Aroma: Malty, toasted sweetness with faint walnut notes. Fig, toffee, caramel & plum; Flavor: Rich, English toffee, caramel, slight bitter, dry finish.

Oktoberfest

$8.00+

Apple Cider

$9.00+

Blood Orange Cider

$9.00+

Marionberry Sour

$8.00+

Grapefruit IPA

$8.00+

Bottled Sodas

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50Out of stock
IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome To The Table. SOBREMESA is a Spanish tradition referring to the time you spend at the table after you’ve finished eating. In New Mexico, it’s a time spent engaging with friends and family, sharing stories and of course, drinking quality local craft beer. Food is our common ground, a universal experience. We’re proud to bring the newest restaurant & brewery to the west side of Albuquerque and look forward to meeting you all.

Website

Location

3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Directions

