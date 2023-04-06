Restaurant header imageView gallery

The BULLPEN @ Supper Optimist

review star

No reviews yet

615 Ogden Park Drive

Baseball Fields

Murraysville, NC 28411

Popular Items

#3 Sausage Peppers and Onions
#6 Cheesebuger
#7 Double Cheeseburger


Food

#1 Regular Hot Dog

$2.00

Regular all beef hot dog

#2 Jumbo Dog

$3.00

1/4lb all beef hot dog

#3 Sausage Peppers and Onions

$4.00

Mild italian sausage with peppers and onions

#4 Hamburger

$5.00

1/3lb hamburger

#5 Double Burger

$7.00

2/3lb burger

#6 Cheesebuger

$5.00

1/3lb cheeseburger

#7 Double Cheeseburger

$7.00

2/3lb cheeseburger

#8 Mac-N-Cheese Cup

$3.00

Drinks

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Body Armor Cherry Lime

$2.00

Body Armor Orange Mango

$2.00

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

16oz Coca-Cola Products

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.00

Powerade Grape

$2.00

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Frozen

Ice Pop

$1.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

6oz Cup

Float

$5.00

Candy

M&M

M&M

$3.00

Regular M&M

Peanut M&M

Peanut M&M

$3.00
Resee's Pieces

Resee's Pieces

$3.00
Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$3.00
Sweetarts

Sweetarts

$3.00
Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

$3.00
Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$3.00
Big League Chew

Big League Chew

$3.00

Treats

Chips, BBQ

$2.00

Chips, Regular

$2.00

Chips, Sour Cream

$2.00

Cracker Jacks

$3.00

Nachos, Reg

$4.00

Nachos, Supreme

$5.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Pickle

$1.00

Popcorn

$2.00
Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$5.00

7oz Bavarian Pretzel

Sunflower Seeds

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

615 Ogden Park Drive, Baseball Fields, Murraysville, NC 28411

Directions

