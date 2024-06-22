Restaurant info

In September of 2023, three friends teamed up with the goal to create the perfect breakfast burrito. With the three of us being first-generation Iranian Americans born in Los Angeles, we’ve been inspired by the love and warmth put behind the food we grew up eating. Every Sunday morning our families would call us to the breakfast table screaming, “Sobuneh is ready”. Sobuneh, meaning breakfast in Farsi, stands for more than just breakfast. It’s the love of being surrounded by friends and family within the warm walls of our homes. Everything we do from using the best, cleanest, and healthiest ingredients to making you feel at home every time you step through our door embodies Sobuneh. Sobuneh isn’t just a cafe, it’s an extension of our homes. A taste of home.