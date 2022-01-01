Restaurant header imageView gallery

SoCal Cantina - Tuscaloosa 2310 University Blvd

2310 University Blvd

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Dips

Queso and Chips

$11.00

Pico and Chips

$8.00

Guac and Chips

$10.50

Chips and Chips

$3.50

Esquites

$9.00

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Socal Tostadas

$10.50

Not Tacos

Nachos

$14.50

Quesdilla

$12.00

Socal Burrito

$12.00

Socal Bowl

$14.00

Crunch Wrap Supreme

$14.00

Malibu Salad

$14.00

Tacos

2x Hermosa Beach

$11.00

3x Hermosa Beach

$15.00

2x Laguna Beach

$11.00

3x Laguna Beach

$15.00

2x Long Beach

$11.00

3x Long Beach

$15.00

2x Los Angeles

$12.00

3x Los Angeles

$17.00

2x Oakland

$11.50

3x Oakland

$15.00

2x Anaheim

$11.50

3x Anaheim

$15.00

2x San Diego

$11.00

3x San Diego

$15.00

2x Santa Monica

$11.00

3x Santa Monica

$15.00

2x Seasonal Taco

$8.00

3x Seasonal taco

$12.00

2x Surf Taco

$11.00

3x Surf Taco

$15.00

2x Tijuana

$11.00

3x Tijuana

$15.00

2xCali Taco

$12.00

3x Cali Taco

$17.00

Desserts

Kahuna Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop (2)

$4.50

Arctic Taco

$7.50
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Born as a pop-up in the heart of Miami, SoCal Cantina was built with one main goal - to be a place where good vibes, mixed with outstanding food and drinks could hang out in harmony. With Southern California inspired street tacos and a variety of other innovative Cali-Mex bites, the menu was constructed to have a flavor for everyone, including many gluten free and vegetarian options, while never sacrificing flavor. The specialty margaritas and cocktails are designed and made with only fresh squeezed lime juice, muddled fresh produce, and time tested liquors. Our goal is to change the way you think about tacos and tequila. So join us on a Tuesday, Friday, or any day of the week. Come as you are and experience a place crafted to be enjoyed.

