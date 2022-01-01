SoCal Cantina - Tuscaloosa 2310 University Blvd

Restaurant info

Born as a pop-up in the heart of Miami, SoCal Cantina was built with one main goal - to be a place where good vibes, mixed with outstanding food and drinks could hang out in harmony. With Southern California inspired street tacos and a variety of other innovative Cali-Mex bites, the menu was constructed to have a flavor for everyone, including many gluten free and vegetarian options, while never sacrificing flavor. The specialty margaritas and cocktails are designed and made with only fresh squeezed lime juice, muddled fresh produce, and time tested liquors. Our goal is to change the way you think about tacos and tequila. So join us on a Tuesday, Friday, or any day of the week. Come as you are and experience a place crafted to be enjoyed.