SoCal Cantina

161 Reviews

$$

1000 S. Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33130

Nachos

Dips

Queso and Chips

$11.00

Pico and Chips

$9.50

Guac and Chips

$12.50

Chips and Chips

$4.50

Esquites

$10.50

Carne Asada Fries

$17.50

Socal Tostadas

$12.00

Not Tacos

Nachos

$14.50

Quesdilla

$13.00

Socal Burrito

$14.00

Socal Bowl

$16.00

Crunch Wrap Supreme

$16.00

SoCal Salad

$16.00

Tacos

2x Hermosa Beach

$11.50

3x Hermosa Beach

$17.00

2x Laguna Beach

$11.50

3x Laguna Beach

$16.00

2x Long Beach

$11.00

3x Long Beach

$16.00

2x Los Angeles

$13.00

3x Los Angeles

$18.00

2x Oakland

$12.00

3x Oakland

$17.00

2x Anaheim

$13.00

3x Anaheim

$18.00

2x San Diego

$11.00

3x San Diego

$15.00

2x Santa Monica

$12.00

3x Santa Monica

$16.00

2x Seasonal Taco

$13.00

3x Seasonal taco

$17.00

2x Surf Taco

$12.50

3x Surf Taco

$16.00

2x Tijuana

$11.50

3x Tijuana

$17.00

2xCali Taco

$12.00

3x Cali Taco

$17.00

Desserts

Kahuna Cake

$8.50

Ice Cream Scoop (2)

$5.50

Arctic Taco

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cali-mex tacos, burritos and more. Award winning cocktails, including best margarita in Miami 2017 and 2018 for the Gardener's Margarita. Pet friendly and now serving brunch on weekends!

Website

Location

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

