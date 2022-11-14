Restaurant header imageView gallery

SoCal - New Ken 700 5th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

700 5th Avenue

New Kensington, PA 15068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Shrimp
Seared Steak Taco
Roasted Chicken Taco

Tacos

Cajun Catfish

Cajun Catfish

$4.50

Blackened grilled catfish, creamy purple slaw, chipotle aioli

Roasted Chicken Taco

$4.50

Roasted Chicken / Poblano Queso Blanco / mozzarella / lettuce

Seared Steak Taco

$4.50

Sirloin and Ribeye fine-cut steak / guacamole / cheese / cali sauce

California BLT Taco

$4.50

Loaded with smoked bacon, pico, lettuce, guacamole, Mexicali sauce.

Beef Birria

Beef Birria

$4.50Out of stock

Slow braised beef knuckle, mozzarella, smoked gouda, guajillo pepper au jus.

Blackened Shrimp

$4.50

Blackened shrimp, romaine, purple cabbage, pico, fresh avocado, lime cream, spring onion

Spam Taco

$4.50

Grilled Spam / Roasted Pineapple / Pickled Red Onion / Fresh Jalepeno

Brussels Taco

Brussels Taco

$4.50

Roasted Brussels sprouts / maple glazed sweet potato / Smokey bacon / balsamic reduction

Burritos

Queso blanco, rice, jack cheese, pico, salsa verde, lettuce, guac, choice of meat.
Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$12.00

Steak asada, queso blanco, lime cilantro rice, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, pico, lettuce, Cali sauce

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Mesquite smoked chicken, queso blanco, lime cilantro rice, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, pico, lettuce, Mexicali aioli.

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo sausage, queso blanco, lime cilantro rice, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, pico, lettuce, Mexicali aioli.

Vegetarian Chorizo

$12.00Out of stock

Cajun Tofu Burrito

$12.00

Naked Burrito (no protein)

$10.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Melty cheese in a toasted flour tortilla, served with greens, pico, and Mexicali sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Melty cheese and mesquite chicken in a toasted flour tortilla, served with greens, pico, and Mexicali sauce.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Melty cheese and marinated steak in a toasted flour tortilla, served with greens, pico, and Mexicali sauce.

Chorizo Quesadilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.00

Melty cheese and spicy chorizo sausage in a toasted flour tortilla, served with greens, pico, and Mexicali sauce.

Vegetarian Chorizo

$9.00Out of stock

California Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

12”, 6 Cut - BBQ Sauce, Mesquite Chicken, Red Onion, Pico, Jack Cheeses, Cilantro

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

6” pizza - 4 cut

Pizza Box Nachos

Hand-tossed tortilla chips, queso blanco, Cajun braised pork, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, jack cheese, sour cream, hot honey sauce

Pizza Box Nachos (whole)

$14.00

Pizza Box Nachos (half)

$10.00

Chips & Add Ons

Chips

$2.50

Add Ons & Sides

Smoothie Bowls & Yogurt

Yogurt & Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Smoothie Parfait

$8.00

Blended smoothie / granola / strawberries / blueberries / banana / honey

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Strawberry Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mango Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Mango Bowl

$11.00

Mango Banana Bowl

$11.00

Tropical Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet Tillies Baklava

Double Decker Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Caramel Apple

$2.50

Monthly Specials

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00
Brussels Taco

Brussels Taco

Roasted Brussels sprouts / maple glazed sweet potato / Smokey bacon / balsamic reduction

Spam Taco

Grilled Spam / Roasted Pineapple / Pickled Red Onion / Fresh Jalepeno

Thanksgiving Empanada

Thanksgiving Empanada

House made non-traditional empanada stuffed with turkey, stuffing, sweet potato, and cranberry sauce. Topped with a cranberry apple and jalepeno chutney.

Pork Belly Ramen

Pork Belly Ramen

$9.00

Slow simmered stock / Ramen noodles / grilled Crimini mushrooms / sous vide and seared pork belly / ajitsuke egg / steamed bok choy / green onion / gochugaru infused oil

Dinner Boxes

Family Dinner Box (10 tacos)

Family Dinner Box (10 tacos)

$45.00

Family dinner box comes with your choice of 10 tacos plus a family size order of chips and queso!

Date Night Box (5 tacos)

$24.00

Your choice of 5 tacos and an order of chips and queso

Ramen

Pork Belly Ramen

Pork Belly Ramen

$9.00

Slow simmered stock / Ramen noodles / grilled Crimini mushrooms / sous vide and seared pork belly / ajitsuke egg / steamed bok choy / green onion / gochugaru infused oil

Cooler Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coca Cola- Glass Bottle

$2.25

Jarritos Soda

$2.25

San Pellegrino Flavored Cans

$2.00

Izze Sparkling Juice

$2.50

Turner's Diet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Turner's Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee/Tea

SoCal Coffee

$2.00

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$3.00

Delta 8 Tropical

Hemp-derived D8 seltzer drink 10mg Must be 21 or older to purchase

Delta 8 Tropical

$7.00

SōCal Sodas

Pomegranate Sōda

$3.25

Blueberry Chai Sōda

$3.25

Peach Sōda

$3.25

Chocolate Sōda

$3.25

Mango Chili Sōda

$3.25

Smoothies

Fruit, yogurt, almond milk, honey

Mango

$4.75Out of stock

Mango Banana

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberry

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberry Banana

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberry Mango

$4.75Out of stock

Triple Berry

$4.75

Tropical

$4.75

Delta 8 Craft Cocktails

D8 Painkiller

$9.00

Delta 8 Tropical THC, pineapple, coconut cream, lime juice. Made with Delta 8, a federally compliant THC Extract. *must be 21 years of age or older to purchase this product* *Delta 8 will show up on any standard THC test*

D8 Mai Tai

$9.00

Delta 8, federally compliant hemp-derived THC extract, pineapple juice, oranges, grenadine Made with Delta 8, a federally compliant THC Extract. *must be 21 years of age or older to purchase this product* *Delta 8 will show up on any standard THC test*

D8 Mimosa

$9.00

Delta 8 federally compliant hemp-derived THC extract, orange juice Made with Delta 8, a federally compliant THC Extract. *must be 21 years of age or older to purchase this product* *Delta 8 will show up on any standard THC test*

D8 Margarita

$9.00

Delta 8, margarita mix, and pineapple Made with Delta 8, a federally compliant THC Extract. *must be 21 years of age or older to purchase this product* *Delta 8 will show up on any standard THC test*

SōCal Branded Shirts

T-Shirt Orange

$20.00

T-shirt Oatmeal

$20.00

T-shirt Teal

$20.00

Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Branded Hats

SōCal SnapBack Mesh Hats

SōCal SnapBack Mesh Hats

$10.00Out of stock

SōCal Wave logo SnapBack mesh hats Various colors

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy.

Location

700 5th Avenue, New Kensington, PA 15068

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

