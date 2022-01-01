SoCal Wings Fullerton

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Wing Meals

5 Wings Meal

$12.49

10 Wings Meal

$19.49

15 Wings Meal

$26.49

Family Meals

20 Wings Meal

$38.99

30 Wings Meal

$52.99

40 Wings Meal

$65.99

50 Wings Meal

$79.99

Just Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$13.99

15 Wings

$20.99

20 Wings

$27.99

30 Wings

$41.99

40 Wings

$55.99

50 Wings

$69.99

100 Wings

$135.99

2 for $32

2 For $32

$32.00

Dipping sauce

Large Dip

$0.85

Small Dip

$0.65

Side Orders

Small

$4.50

Large

$6.50

SoCal Fries

SMALL SOCAL FRIES

$7.99

LARGE SOCAL FRIES

$10.99

Potato Bowl

Small Potato Bowl

$6.99

Large Potato Bowl

$8.99

Celery & Carrots

Celery & Carrots

$1.99

Celery

$1.99

Carrots

$1.99

Creamcheese Wontons

4 cheese wontons

$3.49

8 cheese wontons

$6.49

Chicken Tenders

2 Piece Tenders

$4.29

3 Piece Tenders

$6.29

4 Piece Tenders

$8.29

5 Piece Tenders

$10.29

Chicken Nuggets

5 Piece Nuggets

$4.99

10 Piece Nuggets

$8.99

15 Piece Nuggets

$12.99

20 Piece Nuggets

$15.99

Popcorn Chicken

Small Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

Large Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Jumbo Shrimp

5 Jumbo Shrimp

$7.29

10 Jumbo shrimp

$13.29

15 Jumbo Shrimp

$18.29

Battered Shrimp

10 Piece Shrimp

$7.99

15 Piece Shrimp

$11.99

20 Piece Shrimp

$14.99

25 Piece Shrimp

$18.99

Sautee Shrimp

Fried House Special Shrimp

$12.99

Fried Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$12.99

Steamed House Sp Shrimp

$12.99

Cajun Shrimp

$12.99

Shrimp Egg Rolls

4 pieces shrimp roll

$4.99

8 pieces shrimp roll

$9.99

1 shrimp roll

$1.25

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$9.99

Small Fried Rice

$7.99

Teriyaki Chicken

$6.99

Rice bowl

$7.99

Pasta

SPICY SPAGHETTI

$12.99

GARLIC NOODLES

$12.99

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$12.99

CHOW MEIN

$12.99

SOCAL PASTA

$12.99

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$12.99

Calamari

Calamari

$8.99

Calamari w/ Jala Pep

$8.99

Free Chicken Sandwich

Free Crispy Ch Sandwich

Free Buffalo Ch Sandwich

Free Spicy Ch Sandwich

Spicy Spaghetti

Veggie Spicy Spaghetti

$9.99

Beef Spicy Spaghetti

$12.99

Chicken Spicy Spaghetti

$12.99

Shrimp Spicy Spaghetti

$12.99

Combo Spicy Spaghetti

$13.99

Soups

Chicken Noodle

Clam Chowder

Loaded Potato Soup

Garlic Noodles

Shrimp garlic noodle

$12.99

Chicken Garlic Noodlee

$12.99

SUPERBOWL sides

Mac Salad

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$6.99

Celery & Carrots

$4.99

Potato Salad

$6.99

$1 Tenders

1 tender

$1.00

2 tenders

$2.00

3 tenders

$3.00

4 tenders

$4.00

5 tenders

$5.00

10 tenders

$10.00

Rice Plate

Teriyaki

$6.99

BBQ Pork

$7.99

Pork with veggie egg roll

20 egg rolls

$25.00

85c Wing Wednesday

5

$4.25

10

$8.50

15

$12.75

20

$17.00

30

$25.50

40

$34.00

50

$42.50

100

$85.00

Pepper Chicken Chunks

Small Pepper Chicken

$3.99

Large Pepper Chicken

$5.99

Louisiana Gumbo

Small Gumbo

$6.99

Large Gumbo

$12.99

SoCal Nachos

SoCal Nachos

$10.75

Veggie Egg Rolls

1egg roll

$0.85

3 egg rolls

$2.50

Egg Rolls

3 shrimp Eggrolls

$3.99

3 Chicken Eggrolls

$3.99

3 Beef Eggrolls

$3.99

3 Eggrolls mix

$3.99

SEASONING

DYNAMITE

$7.99

SPICY LEMON

$7.99

SoCal Signatures

Regular Price

$5.99

Yelp Special

$5.99

Pop Can Meal Upgrade

$3.00

XLARGE

$7.99

Fruit Teas

Large

$5.50

Small

$4.50

XLARGE

$7.50

Smoothies

Large

$5.50

Small

$4.50

XLARGE

$7.50

Lemonades

Small

$4.50

Large

$5.50

Promo Large

$3.50

Free Drink

XLARGE

$7.50

Thai Tea

Large

$5.50

Promo Large

$3.50

XLARGE

$7.50

Slush

Small

$4.50

Large

$5.50

Promo Large

$3.50

XLARGE

$7.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Small

$2.99

Large

$3.99

Promo Large

$2.99

Free Drink

Bottle/Can

Arizona/Aloe

$1.25

Energy Drink

$2.95

Perrier

$1.95

Pure Leave/Lipton

$1.95

Redbull

$2.50

Snapple/Bai

$2.50

Soda Bottle

$1.95

Soda Can

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Pop Cans

Strawberry Fizz

$5.99

Passion Fruit Fizz

$5.99

Mango Raspberry Mojito

$5.99

Pineapple Refresher

$5.99

Fizy Cooler

$5.99

BOGO E-foodie promo

Large

$6.50

Free Drink

UPGRADE TO SOCAL FRIES

SM SIDE TO SM SOCAL FRIES

$4.00

LG SIDE TO SM SOCAL FRIES

$2.00

SM SIDE TO LG SOCAL FRIES

$7.00

1 LG SIDE TO 1 LG SOCAL FRIES

$5.00

2 LG SIDE TO 1 LG SOCAL FRIES

UPGRADE TO POTATO BOWLS

SM POTATO BOWL (MEAL UPGRADE)

$2.00

LG POTATO BOWL (MEAL UPGRADE)

$3.50

SM POTATO BOWL (FAMILY UPGRADE)

LG POTATO BOWL (FAMILY UPRADE)

$2.00

UPGRADE DRINKS

Large

$2.50

Promo Large

$1.50

SoCal Upgrade (meal)

$3.00

Pop Can Meal Upgrade

$3.00

Free Upgrade to Strawberry Lemonade

DRAFT BEER

PINT

$5.00

PITCHER

$18.00

Can Beers

White Claw

$3.50

Budlight Seltzer

$3.50

Golden Road

$3.50

Bottle Beers

Corona

$4.50

Budlight

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Elysian Space Dust

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Soju

Good Day Pineapple

$9.00

Good Day Peach

$9.00

Good Day Pomegranate

$9.00

Good Day Lychee

$9.00

COOLER DRINKS

CALYPSO

$2.50

JARRITO

$2.00

CAN SODAY

$1.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

BOTTLE COKE

$2.00

BOTTLE FANTA ORANGE

$2.00

BOTTLE SPRITE

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.75

Free Small Tea w/ Topping (60)

Lg Milk Tea

Lg Fruittea

Lg Thai tea

$4.99

Free Small Appetizer (60)

Free Sm Side Order

Free Large Tea w/ Topping (80)

Lg Milk Tea

Lg Fruittea

Lg Thai tea

$4.99

Free Rice Bowl (100)

Free Rice Bowl

Free Large Potato Bowl (100)

Free Lg Potato Bowl

Free 10 piece Wings (150)

Free 10 wings

Free 15 Piece Wing Meal (300)

Free 15 pc Meal

5 Free wings

5 free wings

WINGS

15 WINGS

$22.99

30 WINGS

$44.99

45 WINGS

$66.99

60 WINGS

$89.99

75 WINGS

$109.99

90 WINGS

$129.99

SIDE ORDERS

COLE SLAW

$7.99

MAC SALAD

$7.99

JUST CELERY

$7.99

JUST CARROTS

$7.99

CELERY & CARROTS

$7.99

FRIES (HALF SIZE PARTY TRAY)

$20.99

DIPPING SAUCE

RANCH 8OZ

$2.99

BLUE CHEESE 8OZ

$2.99

Jumbo Shrimp

10 jumbo shrimp

$12.99

20 jumbo shrimp

$24.99

30 jumbo shrimp

$36.99

40 jumbo shrimp

$48.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

349 N State College Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92831

Directions

