Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Asian Fusion

SoCal Wings - Westminster

2,109 Reviews

$

14502 Beach Blvd

Westminster, CA 92683

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10

Wing Meals

5 Wings Meal

$12.49

10 Wings Meal

$19.49

15 Wings Meal

$26.49

Family Meals

20 Wings Meal

$38.99

30 Wings Meal

$52.99

40 Wings Meal

$65.99

50 Wings Meal

$79.99

Just Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$13.99

15 Wings

$20.99

20 Wings

$27.99

30 Wings

$41.99

40 Wings

$55.99

50 Wings

$69.99

100 Wings

$135.99

2 for $32

2 For $32

$32.00

Wing Wednesday

5

$4.25

10

$8.50

15

$12.75

20

$17.00

30

$25.50

40

$34.00

50

$42.50

100

$85.00

Side Orders

Small

$4.50

Large

$6.50

Lg Cajun Fries

$4.25

Lg Cajun fries light season

Lg Corn Fritters

$4.25

Lg Cucumber Salad

$4.25

Lg Fries (no salt)

Lg Macaroni Salad

$4.25

Lg Mozzarella Sticks

$4.25

Lg Onion Rings

$4.25

Lg Popper Cheddar

Lg Poppers cream

$4.25

Lg Potatoes Wedges

$4.25

Lg Rice

Lg Fries (season)

$4.25

Lg Tater Tots

$4.25

Lg Traditional Slaw

$4.25

Lg Waffle Fries

$4.25

Lg Zucchinis

$4.25

Cajun Fries

SM CAJUN FRIES LIGHT SPICE

$2.25

SM CORN FRITTERS (10)

$2.25

SM CUCUMBER SALAD

$2.25

SM FRIES (SEASON)

$2.25

SM FRIES (NO SALT)

$2.25

SM POPPERS CREAM (4)

$2.25

SM POPPERS CREAM (2)

$2.25

SM POPPERS CHEDDAR (4)

$2.25

SM POPPERS CHEDDAR (2)

$2.25

SM MAC SALAD

$2.25

SM MOZZARELLA (4)

$2.25

SM POTATO WEDGES

$2.25

SM TRADITIONAL SLAW

$2.25

SM RICE

$2.25

SM TATER TOTS

$2.25

SM ONION RINGS

$2.25

SM WAFFLE FRIES

$2.25

SM ZUCCHINI STICKS

$2.25

SoCal Fries

SMALL SOCAL FRIES

$7.99

LARGE SOCAL FRIES

$10.99

Potato Bowl

Small Potato Bowl

$6.99

Large Potato Bowl

$8.99

Popcorn Chicken

Small Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

Large Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets

5 Piece Nuggets

$4.99

10 Piece Nuggets

$8.99

15 Piece Nuggets

$12.99

20 Piece Nuggets

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

2 Piece Tenders

$4.29

3 Piece Tenders

$6.29

4 Piece Tenders

$8.29

5 Piece Tenders

$10.29

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$9.99

Rice Bowl

$6.99

Small Fried Rice

$6.99

Battered Shrimp

10 Piece Shrimp

$8.29

15 Piece Shrimp

$12.29

20 Piece Shrimp

$15.29

25 Piece Shrimp

$19.29

Jumbo Shrimp

5 Jumbo Shrimp

$7.29

10 Jumbo shrimp

$13.29

15 Jumbo Shrimp

$18.29

Sautee Shrimp

Fried House Special Shrimp

$12.99

Fried Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$12.99

Steamed House Sp Shrimp

$12.99

Cajun Shrimp

$12.99

Celery & Carrots

Celery & Carrots

$2.99

Celery

$2.99

Carrots

$2.99

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$0.85

Dipping sauce

Large Dip

$0.85

Small Dip

$0.65

Veggie Egg Rolls

1egg roll

$0.75

3 egg rolls

$2.00

Graduation pack

50 Grad Pack

$56.99

100 Grad Pack

$96.99

Wonton

Cream Cheese Wonton

$1.25

4 Cream Cheese Wontons

$4.50

8 Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.50

Shrimp Egg Rolls

4 pieces shrimp roll

$5.50

8 pieces shrimp roll

$10.50

SoCal Signatures

Regular Price

$5.99

Yelp Special

$4.50

Milk Teas

Small

$4.50

Large

$5.50

Promo Large

$4.50

Fruit Teas

Small

$4.50

Large

$5.50

Promo Large

$4.50

Smoothies

Small

$4.50

Large

$5.50

Promo Large

$4.50

Coffees

Small

$2.99

Large

$3.99

Lemonades

Small

$4.50

Large

$5.50

Promo Large

$4.50

Free Drink

Thai Tea

Small

$4.50

Large

$5.50

Promo Large

$4.50

Slush

Small

$4.50

Large

$5.50

Promo Large

$4.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Small

$2.50

Large

$3.50

Promo Large

$2.50

Free Drink

UPGRADE TO SOCAL FRIES

SM SIDE TO SM SOCAL FRIES

$4.00

LG SIDE TO SM SOCAL FRIES

$2.00

SM SIDE TO LG SOCAL FRIES

$7.00

1 LG SIDE TO 1 LG SOCAL FRIES

$5.00

2 LG SIDE TO 1 LG SOCAL FRIES

UPGRADE TO POTATO BOWLS

SM POTATO BOWL (MEAL UPGRADE)

$2.00

LG POTATO BOWL (MEAL UPGRADE)

$3.50

SM POTATO BOWL (FAMILY UPGRADE)

LG POTATO BOWL (FAMILY UPRADE)

$2.00

UPGRADE DRINKS

Small

$1.50

Large

$2.50

Promo Large

$1.50

SoCal Upgrade (yelp)

$3.00

SoCal Upgrade (meal)

$3.00

Free Small Tea w/ Topping (60)

Lg Milk Tea

Lg Fruittea

Lg Thai tea

Free Small Appetizer (60)

Free Sm Side Order

Free Large Tea w/ Topping (80)

Lg Milk Tea

Lg Fruittea

Lg Thai tea

Free Rice Bowl (100)

Free Rice Bowl

Free Large Potato Bowl (100)

Free Lg Potato Bowl

Free 10 piece Wings (150)

Free 10 wings

Free 15 Piece Wing Meal (300)

Free 15 pc Meal

5 Free wings

5 free wings

SIDE ORDERS

COLE SLAW

$7.99

MAC SALAD

$7.99

JUST CELERY

$7.99

JUST CARROTS

$7.99

CELERY & CARROTS

$7.99

FRIES ( half size party tray)

$19.99

DIPPING SAUCE

RANCH 8 OZ.

$3.50

BLUE CHEESE 8 OZ.

$3.50

Honey Mustard 8 OZ

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14502 Beach Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683

Directions

Gallery
SoCal Wings image
SoCal Wings image
SoCal Wings image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Nep Cafe & Brunch - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
10836 Warner Avenue Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
B Nutritious - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
18053 Magnolia Street Fountain valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
18120 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
YoYo Burgers and Chicken - 510 N Brookhurst St Unit 103
orange star4.6 • 1,020
510 N Brookhurst St Unit 103 Anaheim, CA 92801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westminster

Ham 'n Scram
orange star4.5 • 1,939
5871-A Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Presotea - Westminster
orange star4.6 • 1,062
9211 Bolsa Ave Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Westminster
orange star4.0 • 608
6926 Westminster Blvd Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000041 - Pavilions Place
orange star4.6 • 202
16300 Beach Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000761 - Westminster Center
orange star4.6 • 202
6777 Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Katsu Bar Bolsa
orange star4.5 • 70
9090 Bolsa Ave Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westminster
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston