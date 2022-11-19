Mediterranean
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea 259 w. 19th street
5,058 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thanksgiving Menu: *Minimum order 2 *Pickup and delivery windows; 4:00 - 6:30 on Wed, Nov 23, 11:30 - 3:00 on Thu, Nov 24.
Location
259 w. 19th street, New York, NY 10011
Gallery