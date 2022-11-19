Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea 259 w. 19th street

5,058 Reviews

$$$

259 w. 19th street

New York, NY 10011

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas.
Gambas al Ajillo.
Tortilla Espanola.

Tapas

Pimientos de Padron.

$12.00

Coles de Bruselas.

$16.00

Pan con Tomate.

$9.00

Tortilla Espanola.

$14.00

Croquetas.

$16.00

Patatas Bravas.

$11.00

Chorizo.

$15.00

Datiles.

$15.00

Gambas al Ajillo.

$19.00

Albondigas.

$18.00

Boards

Jamon Serrano

$26.00

Jamon Iberico

$38.00

Campero

$34.00

3 Cheeses

$22.00

5 Cheeses

$28.00

Paellas

Socarrat.

$30.00

Pescado y Marisco.

$30.00

Arroz Negro.

$30.00

De la Huerta.

$29.00

Carne.

$30.00

Fideua.

$30.00

Dinner for Two & More

Dinner for Two

$86.00

4 Tapas for $54

$58.00

Dessert

Churros con Chocolate.

$9.00

Flan.

$9.00

Bunuelos de Chocolate.

$9.00

Tarta de Santiago.

$10.00

Sangria Delivery

Red Sangria 16oz

$19.00

Red Sangria 32oz

$36.00
check markUpscale
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thanksgiving Menu: *Minimum order 2 *Pickup and delivery windows; 4:00 - 6:30 on Wed, Nov 23, 11:30 - 3:00 on Thu, Nov 24.

259 w. 19th street, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea image

Map
