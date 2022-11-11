Socarrat - Nolita imageView gallery

Socarrat - Nolita 284 Mulberry St.

No reviews yet

284 Mulberry St.

New York, NY 10012

Order Again

Tapas

Albondigas.

$18.00

Chorizo.

$15.00

Coles de Bruselas.

$16.00

Croquetas.

$16.00

Datiles.

$15.00

Gambas al Ajillo.

$19.00

Pan con Tomate.

$9.00

Patatas Bravas.

$11.00

Pimientos de Padron.

$12.00

Tortilla Espanola.

$14.00

Boards

Campero

$34.00

Jamon Iberico

$38.00

Jamon Serrano

$26.00

3 Quesos

$22.00

5 Quesos

$28.00

Paellas

Socarrat.

$30.00

Pescado y Marisco.

$30.00

Arroz Negro.

$30.00

De la Huerta.

$29.00

Carne.

$30.00

Fiduea.

$30.00

Dinner for Two & More

Dinner for Two

$86.00

4 Tapas Dinner

$58.00

Dessert

Churros con Chocolate.

$9.00

Flan.

$9.00

Bunuelos de Chocolate.

$9.00

Tarta de Santiago.

$10.00

Sangria.

Sangria Roja

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thanksgiving Menu: *Minimum order 2 *Pickup and delivery windows; 4:00 - 6:30 on Wed, Nov 23, 11:30 - 3:00 on Thu, Nov 24.

284 Mulberry St., New York, NY 10012

Socarrat - Nolita image

