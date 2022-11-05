Restaurant header imageView gallery

Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar Spectrum Soccer

review star

No reviews yet

1251 Digital Drive

Richardson, TX 75081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Team Pizza
Spectrum House Salad
The Luigi

Starting Lineup

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$9.99
Wings

Wings

$8.99+
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$4.99+

Game Changers

The Serafino

The Serafino

$10.99+

Mushroom, Pepperoni, Onion, Tomato

The Geraldo

The Geraldo

$10.99+

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

The Luigi

The Luigi

$8.99+

Classic Cheese served EXTRA Crispy

The Richard

The Richard

$10.99+

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Meatball

Build Your Own Team Pizza

Build Your Own Team Pizza

$8.99+
Hunter's Calzone

Hunter's Calzone

$10.99
Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.99

Sub Me In

Classic Meatball

Classic Meatball

$8.99
The Bird

The Bird

$8.99
Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.99
The Italian Stallion

The Italian Stallion

$8.99

Off The Pitch

Spectrum House Salad

Spectrum House Salad

$3.99+
Cesar Salad

Cesar Salad

$3.99+
Chef Special

Chef Special

$5.99+

Give & Go

Popcorn

Popcorn

$2.50
Candy (chocolate / skittles etc)

Candy (chocolate / skittles etc)

$2.00
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Sour Patch / Nerds Rope

$2.00

Airheads (2 for $1)

$1.00

Ring Pop

$1.50

Push Pop

$2.00

Kind Bar

$2.50

Granola Bar (Nature Valley)

$1.50

Sour Patch Kids / Swedish Fish

$3.00

Goldfish Crackers

$1.50

Cookie Pack

$1.00

Planters Nuts

$2.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA MEAT

$1.50

EXTRA CHEESE (shredded or sliced)

$1.50

EXTRA DIPPING SAUCE

EXTRA QUESO

$2.00

Renegades Specials

The Dominator - 2 Large 1 Topping and 2 Pitchers of Soda

$34.99

The Renegade (1 Large 1 Topping Pizza, 1 Pizza Rolls, 1 Cheesy Bread

$30.00

2 Medium 1 topping pizzas

$19.99

Family Special - 1 Large 1 topping, pizza rolls and 4 sodas

$24.99

MEXICAN FOOD MENU

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips & Queso w/Salsa

$6.99

Taquitos (3)

$6.99

Beef Soft Tacos (2)

$7.99

YMCA Cornhole Specials

The Renegade (1 Large 1 Topping Pizza, 1 Pizza Rolls, 1 Cheesy Bread

$29.99

DESSERTS

Funnel Cake Fries w/ Icing

$4.99

Shots

Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.25

Fireball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.25

Casamigos

$8.25

El Toro

$6.25

Crown

$7.00

Tito's

$6.25

Jameson

$6.25

Jack

$6.25

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

American Bourbon

$5.25

Rumchata

$5.25

Count-Shot-ula

$6.00

Syringe Shot

$6.00

Liquor

Crown & Coke (double)

$14.25

Crown & Coke (single)

$9.25

Casa Ranch Water (double)

$15.25

Casa Ranch Water (single)

$9.25

El Toro Ranch Water (double)

$11.25

El Toro Ranch Water (single)

$7.25

Southern Comfort & Soda (double)

$13.25

Southern Comfort & Soda (single)

$7.25

Deep Eddy & Soda (double)

$13.25

Deep Eddy & Soda (single)

$8.25

Malibu & Soda (double)

$11.25

Malibu & Soda (single)

$6.25

Captain Morgan & Soda (double)

$13.25

Captain Morgan & Soda (single)

$7.25

Bacardi & Soda (double)

$11.25

Bacardi & Soda (single)

$6.25

Tito's & Soda (single)

$6.25

Tito's & Soda (double)

$11.25

Jameson & Soda (single)

$6.25

Jameson & Soda (double)

$12.00

Jack & Soda (single)

$7.00

Jack & Soda (double)

$11.25

American Bourbon & Soda (single)

$6.00

American Bourbon & Soda (double)

$10.00

Rumchata & Soda (single)

$5.25

Rumchata & Soda (double)

$9.25

Jello Shot

Jello Shot

$1.84

Coffee

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.50

Original Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Energy Drinks

Monster Drink

$3.50

Core Power Protein Chocolate

$4.50

Core Power Protein Vanilla

$4.50

Iced Tea

Gold Peak Extra Sweet Tea

$3.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Grape

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Tum-E Yummies Juice Drink

$1.50

Pitcher of Soda

Coke

$12.99

Sprite

$12.99

Coke Zero

$12.99

Dr Pepper

$12.99

Fanta Orange

$12.99

Lemonade

$12.99

Soda and Powerade

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Powerade Regular

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mexican Fanta 16oz

$2.50

Fresca can

$2.00

Powerade Large

$4.00

Mexican Fanta 14oz

$2.25

Topo Chico

Topo Chico / large

$4.00

Topo Chico small - Lime

$2.50

Topo Chico small - original

$2.50

Water

Aquafina

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

For over 20 years we have been serving the customers of Spectrum Soccer and now we are excited to be able to bring our recipes to your family by offering in restaurant dining, take-out AND delivery. Thank you for letting us serve you and your family!

Location

1251 Digital Drive, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

Gallery
Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar image
Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar image
Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bawarchi Biryanis
orange starNo Reviews
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Mr Broast - Richardson - 1801 N Greenville Avenue Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
1801 North Greenville Avenue Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
New York Eats - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 111
1801 N Greenville Ave #100 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill - 720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400
orange starNo Reviews
720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding - 700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 1,345
111 S Greenville Ave Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston